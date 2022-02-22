Protests rock Qalo

BUTHA-BUTHE – QALO residents in Butha-Buthe blocked a road with burning tyres and stones on Tuesday after a motorist killed a woman and seriously injured her child on Sunday evening.

The police had to throw teargas to disperse the mob, which insisted that no car should pass through their village until the government built speed humps.



The mentally ill mother, ’Mamoseli Ramasimong, died in hospital on Monday, bringing the number of road accidents fatalities at the same spot to 10 since 2008.

The villagers, who have been pestering the government with requests for speed humps since 2008, quickly resolved to block the road after receiving the news of Ramasimong’s death.

The government has not constructed the requested hump but merely drew pedestrian crossing markings on the road, reasoning that the hump would be expensive.

This is the only road linking Mokhotlong and Butha-Buthe districts and passes through Qalo village.



Complaining that the authorities were not listening to their grievances, the angry villagers lit tires on the road and built a metre high stone wall to block traffic.

One of them was Lejoe Mashongoane.

“We have lost about 10 people on the same spot in a short space of time and we can’t take it anymore,” said Mashongoane.



He said they have been requesting speed humps “for a long time through our chief, the District Administrator (DA) and Member of Parliament (MP)”.

“But nothing has been done to date except empty promises,” he said.

He said the road is busy because it is the only one connecting the two districts, passes through the village and school children cross it every morning and evening.



The villagers, he said, have given the Department of Roads until March to build the hump.

“We lost hope and if they don’t build it then we will see what to do against them.”

Butha-Buthe DA, Chaba Tsepa, said he asked the district police commander and the army to rush to Qalo on Tuesday when the angry mob got out of control.

“They assisted without any hesitation,” Tsepa said.



He said speed humps are a dire need in the area as the road runs through the village.

Tsepa recalled that he once had an accident at the same spot while transporting players from his football team.

“Just last year, a businessman approached me and tabled his concerns,” Tsepa said, adding that the businessman had had an accident at the same spot.

Tsepa said he informed the Department of Roads about the people’s concerns.

“I am still waiting for their response,” he said.



Qalo MP, Thabang Kholumo, said he had submitted several requests for speed humps following increasing cases of accidents in his constituency.

Kholumo said the Department of Roads responded by constructing some humps in the neighbouring village of Ha-Pokane, where the accidents were also rampant.

“I continued asking for them to build the humps everywhere, the road is running through villages but they only drew pedestrian crossing marks in 2019,” Kholumo said.



“The pedestrian crossings were made with the explanation that there was no money and speed humps are expensive, they could only be erected if budgeted for.

“Even in Ha-Pokane, they were erected because the public was out of control after children were hit by cars and the parents ended up blocking the road,” he said. “That’s what forced erection of humps even though they were not budgeted for.”



He said pedestrian crossings have not been helpful because most drivers continue to speed despite the clear road markings.

“The public has lost hope in pedestrian crossings as the drivers don’t respect the rules,” Kholumo said.

Police spokesman, Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, said he had not received any reports about the blocking of roads in Qalo.



However, he said the public should abide by rules to avoid road accidents.

Roads Directorate Director, Seboka Thamae, said the erection of speed humps is determined by several factors which include a newly constructed road, growing villages with schools, clinics and businesses that cause a lot of traffic to the road.



“Generally people believe that a speed hump has to be erected immediately at every place where accidents happen. Unfortunately, places where accidents occur are not investigated to find the cause and the public ignorantly insist on building of speed humps,” Thamae said.

He said in some places, speed humps were constructed because of people’s behaviours, citing the one in Tabola, Peka, on the Main North 1 Road.



Thamae said they built the speed hump because there is a bar by the roadside and “drunkards sometimes go from the bar straight into the road.”

“Speed humps erection is very tricky and at the end of the day, occurrences of pedestrian knock downs become the determinant of speed humps,” he said.

“If things were done like that, every 10 metres would have a speed hump countrywide and it could be very inconvenient for drivers.”



He said speed humps fall under the speed reduction measures and sometimes they are needed to save lives “but when they are everywhere they cause unnecessary and dangerous traffic.”

He said in Qalo, the Road Safety Department has to establish prevailing circumstances that led to the accidents.



“Sometimes the people fail to observe the basic rule of crossing the road. Most times people cross roads competing with cars and unfortunately it leads to accidents,” he said.

He added that “pedestrian knock downs could be avoided simply by road users’ safety education”.



He said they used to approach the Road Safety Department to encourage awareness campaigns on road safety when the Ministries of Public Works and Transport were still under a single ministry.

“But we still do. Even now once we realise the frequency of pedestrian knockdowns is increasing we sometimes campaign with them.”



The Road Safety Acting Director, Neo Khoaele, said the hypothesis is that road accidents are caused by speeding, substance abuse and cars in poor conditions.

She said the organisation raises awareness on road safety using various platforms.

She said the organisation also took several measures to alleviate the situation by buying additional speed cameras and breathalysers.



“By Easter, (the cameras and 30 breathalysers) will be operational to ensure that drinking and driving culprits will be dealt with accordingly to protect other users of the road,” Khoaele said.

She said accidents were reduced during the Covid-19 lockdown as many people were grounded at home.

She said they usually record an average of 5 000 road accidents, 350 deaths and 2 000 injuries yearly.



“It’s constant but the graph is decreasing although the pace is slow and all it needs is serious implementation of measures we plan to adopt to save people,” she said.

Meanwhile, the residents of Mekaling in Mohale’s Hoek district are also raising complaints similar to those raised by people in Qalo.

Many accidents happen at the Holy Cross Road to Seaka, the residents said.

Bokang Koali of Holy Cross Ha-Malatsa said road accidents caused by speeding are a concern.



“We have lost livestock and people because of these accidents,” said Koali, calling on authorities to construct speed humps.

One of the victims, Hlomohang Motake, said he was hit by a car 10 years ago leaving him with an injured leg.



“The driver took responsibility and took me to a health centre but my leg is still injured forcing me to use a walking stick and I am no longer able to do some jobs for survival,” Motake said.

Chieftainess ’Mathato Mochaiso of Holy Cross, Makhalong Ha-Theko, said many people have died trying to cross the road.

Chieftainess Mochaiso said residents last month blocked the road after a car hit some people.



“We took matters into our own hands and built our own speed hump out of anger,” Chieftainess Mochaiso said, adding that “we were reprimanded by the soldiers”.

Halekhethoe Lerotholi, a resident of Holy Cross, said he lost his brother-in-law last month and the incident has badly affected their family.



“All we need is the construction of speed humps for our safety,” Lerotholi said.

Ha-Malatsa Area Chief Selepe Molefe said the community has lost many people on that road and just last month five goats were killed on the road.

“We also lost so many people and we are desperate for speed humps construction. We have been reporting to chiefs, councillors but all they got were empty promises from the government,” Chief Molefe said.