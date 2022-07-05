PS defends airport tender

MASERU – THE Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Transport, Maile Masoebe, has rejected claims that they hired a company that had been liquidated to refurbish the Moshoeshoe I International Airport.

Masoebe told a press conference at the airport on Tuesday that “it is a lie that LTE Company was liquidated”.

He was reacting to a story done by amaBhungani, an investigative team of journalists, that said the ministry hired the liquidated LTE Company to rehabilitate the airport through selective tendering.

Masoebe said it is misleading to say that the M500 million tender was offered to a liquidated South African company. Masoebe said after reading the article he investigated the issue and “found out that it is not true that the company was liquidated”.

“I even figured that the person who had applied for its liquidation is now in good terms with the company,” he said.

He explained this was the only company that the Lesotho government trusted to do the best job as it had already done similar work at seven other airports. He said the company was considered the best after an evaluation of six companies for the tender.

“None of the companies did the consultancy at the airports except the LTE Company which did the consultancy work in seven airports,” he said.

He said one of the key requirements of the airport was that the company which would contest the consultancy to manage and oversee the improvements should have experience in that work “as its responsibility will be to manage and help recruit construction companies”.

Masoebe said the LTE Company was also considered the best as it has assembled “a strong team of engineers who have been part of the consultancy work in other jobs and their CVs said so too”.

He said when he arrived at the Ministry of Transport after he was reshuffled from the Ministry of Trade he found the project to rehabilitate the Moshoeshoe I International Airport already finalised.

“The ministry had already made a decision of selective tendering where about eight companies were selected to participate in that tender,” he said.

“The ministry made the decision without anyone’s consent but on their own with their tender panel,” he said.

He explained that when the eight companies were selected, the ministry noticed and got advice that they had to work with six companies not eight.

“They wrote letters to the six companies inviting them to participate in the tender process but only four responded positively,” he said.

He said since the others did not respond, the ministry wrote to the other two companies which were left out being the LTE and PM Aviation. He said this was done because the ministry concluded that it wanted to work with six companies.

“After the process was completed, the first thing I did was to be shown all the invitations of the companies selected and we began to work,” he said.

He said only three companies managed to pass the test after the assessment was done. He said only one company was deemed the best to do the work, which was the LTE Company as it had already done similar work elsewhere.

’Malimpho Majoro