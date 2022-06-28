News
Punching above its weight
MASERU – ACROSS the world, the outbreak of Covid-19 and attendant challenges massively disrupted access to Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) services, particularly for young people. However, in Lesotho, the 2gether4SRH programme achieved some of its goals despite the outbreak of the pandemic.
According to the Minister of Health, Semano Sekatle, authorities and campaigners used outreach programme campaigns to reach adolescent girls and young women. Gender Based Violence (GBV) was successfully integrated into the health system while the capacity of frontline health workers was enhanced.
Sekatle revealed this at a gathering to amplify lessons learnt from the implementation of the joint programme to strengthen the integration of SRHR/HIV and GBV by 2021.
SRH Manager in the Ministry of Health, Motsoanku ‘Mefane, said the objectives of the meeting were to take stock of the progress made in SRHR/HIV/GBV services in Lesotho, review the contribution to SRHR/HIV/GBV integration of services and indicators between 2018 and 2021, advocate for the scaling up of promising interventions and to explore pathways for sustainability of SRHR/HIV/GBV in the country.
2gether4SRH is a three year programme that was funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) to accelerate actions on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 and 5 (health and gender equality).
UNFPA SRHR coordinator, Blandinah Motaung, said the project’s goal was to scale up quality integrated SRHR/HIV and GBV services so that all people, particularly women, adolescent girls, young people and key populations could exercise their SRH rights.
The goal also included reducing the unmet need for family planning and improving access to integrated SRHR/HIV and SGBV services. The programme brought together the collective and combined strengths of the health ministry, through the Family Health Division and four United Nations agencies and entities (UNAIDS, UNFPA, UNICEF and WHO).
These participating UN agencies have worked with the government and multiple stakeholders such as Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), youth groups, existing community structures and the private sector to empower adolescents, young people and key populations through strategies that included communication for development (community and social mobilisation) and innovations to generate evidence for the government scale-up.
Sekatle said the advent of Covid-19 resulted in financial resources being diverted to fight the pandemic “ignoring our responsibilities towards other diseases such as HIV and many others. If it wasn’t for this project, one can imagine where we would have been.”
He said evidence showed that the project helped the country “achieve a lot”.
“Because of generosity and efforts, we have achieved many things,” said Sekatle.
He said a recent survey shows that Lesotho is in control of the HIV epidemic after the country achieved UN goals of 90-90-90 and is on course to achieving the 95-95-95 goals.
“Very soon we will be able to achieve them,” said Sekatle.
The 90-90-90 is a concept introduced by the United Nation’s programme on HIV/AIDS IN 2013. The concept said by 2020, 90 percent of people who were HIV infected would be diagnosed, 90 percent of people who were diagnosed would be on antiretroviral treatment and 90 percent of those who received antiretroviral would be virally suppressed.
The 95-95-95 concept is the country’s goal targeted of having 95 percent of HIV positive people knowing their status and to be on treatment and those on treatment should be virally suppressed by 2023.
Sekatle assured the nation that the funding has been put to good use.
“Everyone in the ministry is committed to ensuring that SRH and GBV among adolescent girls and young women have been taken on board to ensure that they are not left behind anymore,” he said.
Director General of the Ministry of Health Dr ’Nyane Letsie said the country has recorded some progress.
“We are very far from our destination (but) we will get there. It is just a matter of time,” said Dr Letsie.
The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Amanda Khozi Mukwashi, said while the progress is worth celebrating, people should bear in mind that Lesotho still has the second highest HIV prevalence rate in the world.
The country also has the third highest sexual rape rate against girls and women per capita in the world while 44 percent of people in prison are sexual offenders, and in some districts that number rises to almost 70 percent. She said Lesotho ranks top in Africa in terms of homicides per capita.
“When all those statistics are put together, what is left is the context that shows the importance of this project. We have an incredible mountain to climb,” said Mukwashi.
“GBV robs our women, girls and indeed every single one of us of our dignity and our lives.”
She said a 2019/20 Commonwealth study shows that GBV in Lesotho is not just hindering development, but costing the government and Basotho about M1.9 billion annually in healthcare costs, production, education, food security and other issues.
She said Lesotho was one of the five countries selected by SIDA to benefit from the project.
“I am hoping this is just the beginning to try and address these issues collaboratively. I believe the lessons learnt from this project will be used for guidance for the implementation of future programming.”
She commended the SRHR joint project for mainstreaming issues related to GBV, even though targets for integrating GBV into the health system were not achieved to the required level.
“More efforts (should) be directed towards this area as GBV is a challenge in this country. It needs a multi-sectoral approach. Let us jointly continue to address this issue and put an end to GBV,” she said, pledging the continued support of theUN agencies.
World Health Organization SRH Officer, Thato Seutloali, said Lesotho has made significant gains in the provision of SRHR/HIV/SGVBV services through the implementation of the programme.
She said an enabling environment has been created through the multi-sectoral development of strategic documents and guidelines; the new National HIV Policy (2019), the National HIV Operational Plan (2020-23), the District Aids Fast Track Plans (DAP), National Family Planning Guidelines (2021), GBV Training Manual (2021) for standardisation of GBV training programmes, Health Sector Performance Review Guidelines (2021) and the Accelerated Action Plan for Adolescent Health (AA-HA!) Lesotho (2021).
However, on policy framework and guidelines, she recommended “facilities should improve on the utilisation of guidelines and standards that are currently in place. There is also a need for MoH to continue reviewing standards, procedures and policies.”
Maseru District Administrator, Mpane Nthunya, said SRHR, HIV and GBV are matters of public concern.
“I wish to thank the funders of this programme and if possible, I would request funding extension that will enhance the realisation of integrated SRHR/HIV/GBV services by all, including herd boys out there in the mountains.”
’Mapule Motsopa
BNP wins rescission order against SG
MASERU – THE Basotho National Party (BNP) this week successfully applied for a rescission of a court order that would have seen the party’s secretary general, Thato Lethobane, being awarded M126 000. Lethobane’s case will now be heard again at the Directorate of Dispute Prevention and Resolution (DDPR) on Monday.
The party raised technical legal reasons that prompted the cancellation of the award that ordered the party to pay Lethobane for the time he did not receive his salary since his suspension.
Lethobane was suspended in October last year after he was accused of embezzling party funds and he asked the DDPR to order the party to pay him from October last year to April this year.
The BNP deputy secretary, Moeketsi Hanyane, who is holding forte at the party’s administration, told thepost last night that “Lethobane’s glow was short-lived and was wrong in the first place”.
“The DDPR award against us will not see the light of day because Lethobane got suspended for two years after we discovered that he stole the party’s funds,” Hanyane said.
“A thief is a thief and we cannot allow him to claim monies he is unworthy of,” he said.
“We have opened a case against him at the police and he cannot come around and say we owe him.”
Hanyane said Lethobane was suspended for two years so that after that period, if he still loved wanted to be part of the party, he could come and participate in its affairs again.
“The suspension was not meant to put him aside for a while to allow investigations but it is a punishment for what we found on him,” he said.
Hanyane said Lethobane is not owed anything for that period because he is officially out of office as a result of the punishment he got from the party not because he was suspended pending investigations.
He said the BNP did not defend itself at the DDPR and the arbitrator ruled in favour of Lethobane in default.
“We did not go to the DDPR on technical issues and we have since applied for and acquired a rescission of the award,” he said.
Lethobane declined to get into the details of his case with the BNP but only confirmed that he had won an award at the DDPR.
“After I realised how much they owed me I decided to go to labour and successfully claimed my payment,” he said.
“The case judgment was done in my favor, even though I will not discuss that issue much.”
The party pays its secretary general M18 000 per month.
Nkheli Liphoto
Killer police investigated
MASERU – PRIME Minister Moeketsi Majoro has set up a special team to investigate police officers who killed a student during a protest at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) last week. Majoro’s decision comes as pressure mounts on the government and the police to identify the officers who pulled the trigger and bring them to justice.
The police killed Kopano Makutoane and seriously injured six more students on Thursday last week during a strike over their stipends that were not paid in full. Makutoane was shot with multiple live bullets in the face.
Police Minister Lepota Sekola, Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli and Development Planning Minister, Selibe Mochoboroane, confirmed that a team has been set up but were reluctant to give further details. thepost has been told that the police have zeroed in on 12 police officers who were part of the team that responded to the protest.
The police management is said to be close to suspending some of the officers and opening a murder case against them. Their names cannot, however, be revealed because they have not been officially identified and charged.
Majoro visited the Makutoane family last week and promised justice for their slain son. The strike was triggered by the National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMDS)’s delay to pay students their monthly stipends.
Those who received the allowances only got M450 instead of their usual monthly stipend of M1 100. Several eyewitnesses and victims told thepost that the police conducted raids targeting NUL students even after the protesters had dispersed. Sello Khechane, a second-year student, said the police fired live ammunition at the protesters.
“We started fleeing the place and did not even realise that one of us was shot near the gate,” Khechane said.
One of the injured students said about 20 police officers knocked at her rented room when she was sleeping, dragged her out and beat her with sticks and truncheons.
“I was still wearing my gown and was not even part of the protest,” she said.
Another girl who had visited her brother was caught in the crossfire as police went on the rampage.
“I was watching a movie when I saw a mob of police approaching the door and asking all of us in the house to come out,” she said.
She said the police used sticks and kicked her.
“I tried to convince them that I am not a student there, but they refused to listen,” she said.
The Social Development Minister, Selibe Mochoboroane, said he immediately intervened when he was informed of the disagreement between the Students’ Representative Council and the NMDS management over the stipends.
“The school told us that there was a problem as students walked out of examination rooms.”
He also said the NMDS told him that there is a law that says students should not get full amounts when their school days are cut short during a month.
“We made a decision that students should get full amounts,” he said.
He said the students were notified that they would get full amounts but continued with the strike.
“I am sorry that one student lost his life.” The incident has sparked an outcry from different political parties.
The Basotho Action Party (BAP) leader and former Vice-Chancellor of the NUL, Professor Nqosa Mahao, condemned the killing saying it was the third time police have used force during protests and ended up taking lives.
“We are very saddened and embarrassed by this act,” Professor Mahao said.
He said they condemn the police actions that led to the death of the student, saying the behaviour by police shows that Basotho’s lives are not safe. He recalled that in 2009 the police shot a student during protests.
“They shot Tumelo Mohlomi in 2017, she was also shot by the police,” Professor Mahao said, adding that the police officers involved in the incident were not charged.
He blamed the conflicts on the NMDS management “that does not do its job correctly”. The Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) leader, Sam Matekane, met NUL students near the campus on Tuesday.
“We condemn that behaviour, it was uncalled for, it was not necessary,” Matekane said.
He said the police’s job is to protect and save people, not to kill people as they did or do.
“When promised sponsorship, we are expecting you to get them as promised,” he said.
“It does not make sense that someone can carry a gun and shoot an unarmed student.”
He also pledged to provide the students with transport to Quthing where Makutoane will be laid to rest.
“We will make sure that those who were affected get the necessary counselling and also help them,” he said.
The NUL management also condemned the killing and injuring of other students. In a statement, the university said it was aggrieved by “the plan by the NMDS to prorate the student’s allowance for June 2022”. The university pleaded with the students to remain calm, adding that it has started visiting all the affected families.
Staff Reporter
Mafeteng magistrates’ court records burnt
MASERU – A fire gutted the records section of the Mafeteng Magistrate’s Court last week. The police suspect it was an act of arson. Thousands of crucial case records were destroyed.
This could affect hundreds of cases that were pending in the court. Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli confirmed the incident, saying investigations have started but no arrests have been made.
“But our preliminary investigations show that the court was intentionally set on fire,” S/Supt Mopeli said.
“Important court documents have been set alight together with some chairs and a table.”
A source close to the case told thepost that a container of petrol was found outside a broken window. The guard was not at work when the incident happened.
In 2010 computers containing information on cars registered in Maseru and Leribe were burnt in a fire that police suspected was deliberately started to destroy records and cover up corruption.
The Integrated Financial Management System computers, National Transport Information System server, computers, and a printer were destroyed.
The incident happened as the police were investigating a syndicate that was illegally registering stolen cars.
In 2019 a fire at the Ministry of Health’s head office destroyed computers and records.
Although ministry officials said the fire could have been caused by an electrical fault, suspicions of foul play lingered on.
Majara Molupe
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
South Afrika e hana likarete tsa Lesotho
Six Billion Maloti needed to maintain roads
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
