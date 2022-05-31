News
Qacha’s Nek vendors take on town council
QACHA’S NEK – Vendors in Qacha’s Nek have filed a court case against the town council which they say is depriving them of a right to a livelihood by chasing them away from their stalls.
The vendors told magistrate Mohlehli Mohleli this week that the town council is depriving them their right to a livelihood by removing them from plots from which they sell their wares.
They alleged that the Qacha’s Nek council was refusing to allocate the plots to them.
The court heard this week that the street vendors had arbitrarily taken some pieces of land around the taxi rank and they were using these for their own businesses without permits from the council.
Some of the vendors have already built their shacks there where they sell food while others sell secondhand clothes.
Others only have chairs and tables in front of them where they sell snacks.
They said they will starve if they are stopped from selling their wares while others said they will not be able to pay school fees for their children as well as monthly rentals for their homes.
They further indicated that the council only give sites to those they favoured or those who pay bribes.
They told the court that they had applied for plots to do their businesses but the council never responded to their requests.
The local government market regulations in every council stipulate that all plots should be allocated to vendors after they are given permits.
The council told Magistrate Mohlehli that the street vendors are ignoring clear regulations that they cannot operate their businesses in town without permits.
They can only be allowed to trade if the permits have been properly issued to them and they should work only at their designated plots.
The council said it has tried several times to stop the street vendors from taking the law into their own hands but all in vain.
The vendors, the council told the court, responded by saying “lela le lapileng ha le na tsebe”, loosely translated a hungry person knows no law.
“They act as if when they stop doing their business on the unallocated plots they will have no other means to get food,” the council told the court.
This case is a slight deviation to the one launched by vendors in 2005 in which they claimed the Maseru City Council (MCC) was denying them their right to life.
The Maseru street vendors sought relief against a municipality eviction order contending that their “right to life”, guaranteed under section 5 of the Constitution, was being violated.
The argument was that their eviction from the street pavements where they plied their trade endangered their means of livelihood hence their right to life.
The Constitutional Court held that “the right of life” guaranteed under section 5 of the Constitution does not include a socio-economic right like “livelihood”.
The vendors appealed against the decision and the Court of Appeal observed that the affidavits did “not establish a threat to actual survival arising from the relocation of the stalls, imminent or gradual”.
The Court of Appeal found that the vendors’ case rested most centrally on the proposition that the traders’ right to a livelihood was imperilled and that the right to life under Lesotho’s Constitution encompasses these rights.
The essential question for determination was whether the right to life in Lesotho encompasses the right to a livelihood.
The court found that the protection accorded by the right relates to life in the ordinary sense of human existence.
It said Lesotho has dealt with what are generally described as socio-economic rights (or “green rights”) in a way which is distinct from the treatment of fundamental rights (or “blue rights”).
The court said the constitution provides that “Lesotho shall endeavour to ensure that every person has the opportunity to gain his living by work which he freely chooses or accepts”.
The right to life appeal was dismissed.
Now, the Qacha’s Nek vendors are clinging on the constitutional provision that “every person has the opportunity to gain his living by work which he freely chooses or accepts”.
Thooe Ramolibeli
RFP hit by squabbles
MASERU – ALL is not well in the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP).
Barely three months after its launch, the party is in the throes of bitter internal squabbles triggered by fights over the election of constituency committees.
Sam Matekane’s leadership is accused of imposing its preferred candidates as members of constituency committees.
Yesterday, a group of RFP supporters from Matsieng constituency marched to the party headquarters in Maseru West.
They wanted Matekane to explain why the leadership is imposing constituency committee members.
Picketing outside the party’s offices, the group said members of their constituency committee were handpicked instead of being democratically elected. They said their preferred candidates were side-lined.
The group blocked the party office gates and demanded to meet Matekane.
They however met fierce resistance from security guards who stopped them from entering the premises.
Two eventually went in but came back to tell their group that there were no leaders to address them.
The dispute in Matsieng started last Sunday when party members almost came to blows during the election of the constituency committee members.
Some disgruntled members then wrote to the leadership, pleading for intervention.
In the letter the members demanded a re-run of all the elections in the constituency committee.
But the members allege that the two people they sent to deliver the letter to the leadership were quickly ‘bribed’ with positions in the committee.
They complained that two constituency committee members, Teboho Motšepe and Palesa Ntšinyi, come from the same branch and are also neighbours, which is against the party policy.
They alleged that seven of the committee members come from the same faction.
“The issue of continuing with the committee that was not elected does not have transparency,” they say in their letter.
The members who the other members claim were handpicked include the chairman, Vanroy Mokeke, his deputy Maile Malefane, secretary general Maria Phinda and her deputy Limao Majoro. Others include treasurer, Moshe Makotoko, spokesman Phoba Shea and his deputy ’Masenate Ramarothole.
“If not the handpicked committee should be mixed with the members from other skeletons (candidates from other factions),” the letter said.
They also reminded their party leadership that political power is derived from the members of the party, not the executive or the leader.
They warned that some supporters were now defecting back to their initial political parties because the RFP insists on imposing leaders.
One of the protesters, Tanki Chato, told thepost that they decided to come to their office to table their grievances physically since their letters were never answered.
“We sent Teboho Motšepe, Palesa Ntšinyi, Telekoa Tlhako, but they came back to us as new members of the constituency committee,” Chato said, adding that they were appointed by the head office.
“There is no transparency in the party as the leadership seems eager to suppress democracy and handpick people as they wish,” he said.
He said they were disappointed during last weekend’s election when they discovered that some branches handpicked their representatives.
Chato said they then blocked those branches from entering the voting station.
“But one man went to the door to open it forcefully, throwing punches and pushing the man at the door,” he said.
He said after the incident there was chaos as people barged in and disrupted the elections.
Chato said the national executive committee “should resolve the problem before it goes too far”.
“They should stop making decisions on our behalf.”
Motšepe, a successful businessman, told thepost that “it is true we were sent to our head office to present the members’ grievances”.
“However, I understand why the members are surprised that I have been chosen,” Motšepe said.
He said in the meeting they were instructed to nominate people who would fill the vacant positions.
“I did not know who to nominate so, I told them to write my name, and they did,” he said.
The party spokesman, Mokhethi Shelile, said that the Matsieng constituency grievances are being handled by the relevant committee.
Nkheli Liphoto
Syndicate busted over M1.7m fraud
MASERU – TEN people, two of whom are officials in the pensions’ office, appeared in the Maseru Magistrates’ Court this week for allegedly defrauding the government of M1.7 million.
The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) told Magistrate Thamae Thamae on Monday that Limakatso ’Malikhetla, 50, and Mongali Mohapi, 40, were pensions officials who had defrauded the government.
The two were the only officials who had been mandated in 2019 with paying old age pensioners or to enter the names of individuals who qualified for the pension.
The court heard that the duo had unique passwords assigned to each of them.
Magistrate Thamae heard that the two entered many non-qualifying people into the pension payment system so that they could be paid the pensions.
The beneficiaries of the said fraud include Liabiloe Mathe, Mookho Tau, Alina Majara, ’Malibuseng Marikimane, Malefetsane Jankuru, ’Matebello Morojele, ’Mateboho Morojele and Boithatelo Morojele all of whom had not attained the pensionable age.
In Lesotho, one qualifies for an old age pension when they reach 70 years.
The court is yet to hear for how long these individuals have been receiving the old age pensions.
There are other beneficiaries of the said fraud who were not included in the charge sheet on Monday but their charges were drawn in another case.
Of those who appeared on Monday, Mohapi, Tau and Marikimane were declared to have turned into state witnesses.
The fourth accomplice witness, Jankuru, was said to have died.
The case has been referred to the Constitutional Court after the defence objected to the picking of accomplice witnesses after jointly discussing their defences.
The case came to court on Monday after several postponements in which ’Malikhetla was the main accused until she asked for a consolidation of all her fraud cases on grounds that she would run out of funds to pay her legal fees.
The charges focused on her after the crown picked Mohapi, her co-accused with whom they worked for the pensions department, as the accomplice witness.
This left ’Malikhetla and the beneficiaries of the said fraud alone to face the music.
On Monday, the crown announced that Marikimane would be turned into a state witness to replace Jankuru who has died.
The case will continue in September.
Staff Reporter
Mokhothu defends electoral dreams
MASERU – DEMOCRATIC Congress (DC) leader Mathibeli Mokhothu has defended his vision to modernise Lesotho saying Basotho must dare to dream.
Mokhothu was speaking at a campaign rally in Butha-Buthe on Sunday two weeks after he unveiled an election manifesto that has been derided by critics as highly ambitious and unrealistic.
He said those criticising his manifesto did not know any good ideas.
“Our party manifesto is being criticised by people who do not have dreams and vision,” Mokhothu said.
Mokhothu’s electoral promises were lampooned on social media with many people seeing him as an “unrealistic leader who is so young and daft that he cannot differentiate between a pipedream and an attainable dream”.
The critics specifically referred to Mokhothu’s promise that he will buy helicopters for the police in each district so that they can effectively attend to the rampant stock-theft.
They said what had surprised them most was that Mokhothu was promising to buy helicopters for the police at a time when the law officers do not even have cars to attend to crime scenes.
Mokhothu said the DC government will approach vehicle manufacturing companies to build specialised vehicles that have unique features for the security institutions.
“We will work out the issue of promotions there,” he said.
“This issue of someone who worked for a long time without being promoted should be addressed.”
The critics also marvelled at Mokhothu’s promise that he will build highway interchange roads in Maseru when the city cannot even fill potholes at the main traffic circle.
“He should at least promise that under his rule potholes will be filled,” quipped one critic on Facebook.
Mokhothu referred to the critics as people who “are revealing their hate for the Democratic Congress”.
“These people will be defeated during the 2022 general elections,” Mokhothu said.
He said some people say the DC should not table its manifesto because it is in government.
“We will not stop,” he said.
He said they initially decided to join the government to help rescue Basotho from those who had captured their wool and mohair.
He was referring to the All Basotho Convention (ABC) sponsored policy that created wool and mohair trade monopoly for a Chinese-owned company much to the detriment of Basotho traders in 2018.
He also said the DC decided to be part of the government to curb police brutality that was marching unabated.
The then ABC leader, Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, had on three different occasions encouraged the police to beat up crime suspects when they are out of public view.
Thabane said this on national television, in parliament and at his political rally.
“It is not right for the police to kill perpetrators or crime suspects,” Mokhothu said.
“We also wanted to stabilise the Lesotho government, and it is now stable,” he said.
He added that what they had achieved so far in these three things sends a clear message of how they can improve the lives of Basotho both inside and outside the country when they assume power.
He said the DC wants to improve Lesotho’s economy and living standards by providing Basotho with enough water.
“We will bottle water and sell it all over the country to create jobs and revenue,” he said.
He stated that they also plan to open over 30 diamond mines in the country to increase job opportunities.
“We have 400 identified spots that have diamonds,” he said.
He said they will invite international companies to invest in the country, adding that they will match the investors with Basotho for partnerships.
He talked about creating a diamond centre at the Moshoeshoe I International Airport as a way to create jobs, revenue, and development projects.
“We also want to renovate the airport so that it meets international standards.”
He said they will also help the farmers with skills on how to take care of their flocks.
Mokhothu said they will also offer free secondary education to help Basotho.
“There should always be free working Wi-fi at all the schools,” he said.
Nkheli Liphoto
