Rebel MPs fight back
SUSPENDED Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) MPs say they will not toe the party line but will be guided by their own conscience when voting in parliament.
Dr Mahali Phamotse, Thuso Makhalanyane and Rethabile Letlailana were all slapped with six-year suspensions from the RFP as tensions within the ruling boiled over.
The three are however not taking the suspension lying down.
Dr Phamotse told thepost yesterday that she will be guided by her conscience when voting in parliament.
“I will not enter into territory to support laws that are not for Basotho,” Phamotse said.
“I will not compromise for laws that infringe on the rights of Basotho. I can compromise on the other things.”
“I can lobby other MPs in parliament and they can also lobby me but not regarding laws that are against Basotho,” she added.
“As regards voting for the laws that will work against the wishes of Basotho I will stand my ground. I will not compromise even if it means voting against my party.”
She said the decision by the RFP national executive committee to suspend her was a violation of their own party’s constitution and their democratic right to free speech and association.
Dr Phamotse said the suspension from the RFP “is a dictatorship at its best because it is not in line with democratic principles”.
“It is neither in the RFP constitution nor in this country’s constitution,” she argued.
She said if the High Court upholds her suspension, she will appeal to a higher court.
But if the appeal court still maintains the status quo, she would “opt to stay at the cross bench to fight for the people of my constituency and the Basotho nation at large”.
“I cannot sit outside politics for six years,” she said, adding: “I will advance my principles in politics.”
She said the verdict from the court will determine what route she will take.
“I’m not intending to cross to any political party,” Dr Phamotse said.
Makhalanyane, who has also dragged the RFP to court, said they will not lose the case.
“Even a child would win it if given a chance. Our suspension is unlawful,” Makhalanyane said.
“I will continue to be guided by my conscience to vote in parliament as we did last week,” he said.
“We were voted by Basotho to vote for things that will benefit them as opposed to voting for everything that the party dictates.”
The Lithoteng MP Rethabile Letlailana told thepost yesterday that he had also instructed his lawyers to challenge his suspension in the High Court.
Phamotse and Makhalanyane have asked the High Court to declare the decision by the RFP executive committee to suspend them null and void.
In her founding affidavit, Phamotse said when she received a letter inviting her to go to the disciplinary hearing she immediately wrote back seeking further details of the charges to enable her to prepare her defence.
She said the party ignored her request.
She also said she had been told that if she would arrive late at the hearing, it would proceed in her absence.
She had also been advised that she could be represented or accompanied by a fellow member of the party, and she took along one Moliehi Ralikoche from her Matlakeng constituency.
Ralikoche, she said, was kicked out of the hearing despite her objection, she told the court.
She also said when she wanted further details the chairman of the hearing rejected her request.
Phamotse said she stormed out of the room in objection.
She told the court that Makhalanyane told her that he underwent the same treatment.
After that she received an email telling her that she had been suspended for six years during which she should not wear the RFP regalia, represent the RFP anywhere, talk to the RFP MPs, talk to her constituency of Matlakeng or visit any constituency.
She told the court that the RFP has violated its own constitution and the country’s constitution.
She referred to clauses in the RFP constitution that say a member of the party who is aggrieved about the conduct of another should lodge the complaint with the village, branch, or constituency disciplinary committee.
The national executive committee, she said, is an appellate body but in her case it became the court of first instance.
She also said no member complained about her conduct at her village, branch or constituency.
This, she said, was the case with Makhalanyane.
She also said blocking her from talking to her constituency and other MPs amounted to dictating to her on who she should talk to, which is a violation of the national constitution.
She said her constitutional right to freedom of speech, sharing ideas and information, and association has been violated.
Meanwhile, two Abia RFP branches have filed a motion of no confidence against Makhalanyane.
The two branches, Phakalasane and Holy Innocent, wrote to the party’s secretary general last week demanding Makhalanyane’s ouster.
The two branches said they are not part of the people who are clamouring for an elective conference.
They labelled Makhalanyane a rebel.
The Phakalasane branch secretary, Thabo Kotelo, wrote that they do not have confidence in their constituency committee.
“We do not associate with the behaviour displayed by our Member of Parliament,” he said in the letter.
“We are aware that the constituency committee and the Member of Parliament make crucial decisions without involving the branches,” he said.
“We are not happy with the behaviour of our Member of Parliament who has now turned into a rebel.”
They said the constituency committee should be dissolved and its members disciplined.
The Holy Innocent deputy secretary, Kelumetse Moerane, expressed similar sentiments in his letter.
“We are not part of the people who took the party to the courts of law demanding a conference,” Moerane said.
The party’s spokesman Mokhethi Shelile could not be reached for comment last night.
Staff Reporters
A nightmare on the roads
‘Mahlompho Akhosi’s job as a car spares salesperson used to be simple.
She would sell the same parts all day. The majority of customers who came to her counter at Unity Tip Top, a spares shop, wanted oil, spark plugs, fuses or oil filters.
In other words, they were looking for basic vehicle maintenance parts.
Those service parts are still top sellers but another group of parts is also selling faster than before.
Akhosi says more customers are coming in to buy suspension parts like shock absorbers, CV joints, tie rods, control arms, ball joints and springs.
Spares shops across the country have also seen a similar uptick in demand for suspension parts. Tyre traders are also reporting an increase in sales volumes.
The reason is simple: Lesotho’s messy roads are chewing both suspension parts and tyres in huge numbers.
And it doesn’t matter what road you use because almost all have potholes.
A drive to a nearby shopping centre could leave your car with a damaged shock absorber, a burst tyre or a cracked rim.
You could drive a perfect car to work and come back with it bouncing like a tennis ball.
A simple five-kilometre trip from Koalabata to town could cost you a M2 000 shock absorber or a M1 000 tyre.
Akhosi says those who drive smaller cars are bleeding cash because of the bad roads.
“We usually see drivers of small cars such as Honda Fit coming to us,” Akhosi says.
“Bad roads are what make drivers visit our shop.”
The anguish is shared by drivers across the country.
Lesotho’s road network of about 12 000 kilometres has collapsed due to years of underfunding and neglect.
Engineers blame the crisis on two main things.
The first is poor workmanship by corrupt or underqualified contractors who cut corners. The second is years of neglect due to lack of funding.
The impact of the shoddy work and lack of maintenance is made worse by the storms that have hit Lesotho in recent years.
“So the weather elements are hitting roads that have been poorly built and maintained,” says a civil engineer who has worked for several construction companies over the past 20 years.
He says he has seen the government paying companies for roads he knew would not last two rainy seasons.
“You know that they have cheated to get the tender and they will cheat again to get paid for their work approved,” he says.
“The system is rotten and there is no will to fix it.”
“Contractors don’t have the incentive to do a good job because that cuts into their profits and there are no real consequences for doing the wrong things.”
“They do a bad job, get paid in full and move on to another contract to do another bad job”.
But the bill is now due and it’s eye-watering.
The Roads Directorate says it needs about M14 billion to fix the country’s network of paved and gravel roads. That is about 60 percent of this year’s budget.
Nozesolo Matela, the directorate’s public relations manager, says at least M9 billion is needed to address the maintenance backlog for gravel roads and about M4.5 billion to repair paved roads.
It doesn’t appear that drivers will get any respite soon.
The government doesn’t have the M14 billion in its coffers. Tax revenues have either been sluggish or sliding in recent years. The revenue share from the Southern African Customs Union, which used to beef up Lesotho’s budget, has declined in recent years.
Local tax revenues have also slumped due to poor economic performance, company closures and job losses.
Meanwhile, the government’s expenditure has continued to gallop as the wage bill balloons and more problems eat into the shrinking budget. This has left little for capital projects like road repairs.
Matela says the directorate has been allocated M1.2 billion for road construction and maintenance in this current fiscal year. That is a measly 8.5 percent of the M14 billion needed for the entire road network.
Matela says this year’s allocation would be used to repair the A1 road between Ha ‘Malesaoana and Butha-Buthe, Moshoeshoe Road, Kofi Annan as well as Masianokeng to St Michaels.
In the meantime, the directorate has resorted to a stopgap measure to do with the little it has. It recently launched Operation Kata-kata (Mokoari Project) which uses in-house teams to repair various sections on the main roads in Maseru, Berea, Leribe, Btha-Buthe and Mokhotlong.
The Roads Directorate says the operation will continue in Mafeteng, Mohale’s Hoek and Quthing in the following weeks.
With an allocated budget of M18 879 600 and an estimated duration of two to six months, the Roads Directorate says this in-house routine maintenance operation will cover a total of 956.87 kilometres, divided into 47 sections, ensuring ease of supervision throughout the country.
Activities under the project include filling potholes as well as clearing side drains and other waterways to prevent waterlogging.
There will be erosion control scour checks to protect roads from environmental impact. Culverts will be unblocked and road signs restored.
Drivers are however sceptical that Operation Kata-kata will change much.
Lebohang Moea, the Maseru Regional and Taxi Operators (MRTO) spokesperson, wants the government to do much more.
He says the associations’ members are facing huge vehicle maintenance costs at a time when the government forces them to charge uneconomic fares.
Moea says cars that used to be repaired once in three months are now in the garage every month.
“We are struggling now and experiencing bad cash flow in our businesses,” Moea says.
“If we were supposed to take three loads, now we take just two.”
The secretary of the national transport association for the northern, southern and central regions, Thulo Bataung, says their business is now sinking into serious problems due to declining roads.
“Where we were supposed to take five minutes, we take 15,” Bataung says.
“Similarly, where we have to take 15 minutes, we take 30.”
Bataung says spares shops have also increased their prices because of demand.
He worries that the roads will get worse as the rainy season approaches.
Majara Molupe & Mpolai Makhetha
‘We’re still on track, says Motšoane’
IT was Sam Matekane’s rousing call to “revolutionise Lesotho’s economy” that eventually persuaded Moeketsi Motšoane, 45, to join the newly formed Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party last year.
Almost a year after Matekane was elected Prime Minister, Motšoane remains acutely aware of the huge challenges his party is facing in transforming Lesotho’s anemic economy.
There have been “baby steps” towards economic transformation, but progress all the same, Motšoane says in an interview with thepost at the weekend.
Most of the challenges the business sector is encountering are due to “bad politics” that have been at play for the past five decades following Lesotho’s independence from the British in 1966.
Basotho are paying for the bill for the years of misgovernance, he says.
Matekane, who was elected amid euphoric scenes in October last year, had promised radical economic transformation by creating jobs for thousands of Basotho and reversing the political rot.
That is still to be realised, almost a year after he took office.
But for Motšoane that is not a sign of failure. Instead, he thinks Matekane is still on track to achieve most of his electoral promises. Chief among the key promises he made was to breathe life into Lesotho’s comatose economy.
“What the RFP has promised Basotho will not happen overnight,” he says. “But we are still on track.”
Motšoane says Matekane’s initial idea was to form a political party that would be business-friendly and be driven by businesspeople. That idea was later dumped, opening up the party to every Mosotho.
While that saw the RFP grow its base, it also brought in shady characters who are now brewing trouble for the party.
“They came here with the old mentality of fighting over seats,” Motšoane says.
The RFP is currently in the throes of a bitter internal wrangle that last weekend saw two top MPs, who include Dr Mahali Phamotse, suspended from the party for a period of six years. Another MP is Thuso Makhalanyane from Abia constituency.
Lithoteng MP Kobeli Letlailana was later slapped with the same suspension on Tuesday.
This means three MPs have been suspended from the party.
The decision to suspend the MPs was unprecedented and served to officially confirm that the party was in trouble.
Motšoane however remains buoyant, insisting Matekane remains in complete control of the ship of state, despite the challenges.
“Our fights are not that bad,” he says, in what appeared to be a feeble attempt to downplay the crisis.
He says the RFP government was elected to work for the people and those bent on enriching themselves should leave the party.
Motšoane says for years politicians saw politics as a vehicle for accumulation. They were taking politics as “work”, he says.
“Our argument is that we should work for Basotho and not ourselves,” he says.
He says the biggest problem is that some politicians think things have to happen for them as individuals.
“Basotho have elected the RFP into power and it should be given a chance to govern,” he says.
To transform Lesotho’s economy, Motšoane believes the key lies in persuading as many people as possible to venture into business.
Motšoane runs a number of successful businesses in Mafeteng district that include general dealerships and fuel stations.
From an early age, Motšoane had always been inclined towards business. He remembers vividly how he told his friends after writing his Cambridge Overseas School Certificate (COSC) final exams in 1998 that he was not going to proceed with school but would instead enter the business world.
This was not because his parents could not afford to pay for his tuition fees at tertiary level. Instead, he believed that the basic education he had acquired at that level was enough to see him succeed in life.
His mother was running a small shop in the rural area of Boleka in Mafeteng.
“She was also selling alcohol in that shop,” Motšoane says.
What he saw from his mother’s business at close quarters inspired him to join business and see it as a lucrative career path for himself that would keep hunger at bay.
“I started a small bar with just three cases of beer,” he recalls. “I was paying rent of M500 a month just outside Mafeteng town.”
It was a tough business. His lack of experience in business worsened the situation.
“Clients would come from bars in (Mafeteng) town already drunk only to cause trouble at my business,” he says, adding that those clients would buy only a few items and then leave.
“Mafeteng people are notorious for fighting and they would want to fight when drunk,” he says.
The bottle store business tested his patience to the limit, he says. Despite the challenges, Motšoane says giving up was never an option.
He eventually rented bigger premises right in the centre of Mafeteng that saw him move bigger volumes.
He says while trying to boost his business, he had to contend with an influx of Chinese businessmen who moved into Mafeteng, selling alcohol too. The well-heeled Chinese gave him a run for his money.
“The Chinese investors created a lot of problems for me,” he says.
Motšoane eventually diversified his business portfolio as he ventured into the public transport business in South Africa.
He says running a business is no walk in the park; it requires lots of hard work and perseverance.
“You have to save money generated in the business no matter how small it is,” he says.
“One can at least spend the profit and not all of it,” Motšoane says.
He says it takes real sacrifice to succeed in business.
“I remember spending a whole year without (meaningful) relationships. I was only concentrating on my business,” Motšoane says.
He says business is all about discipline and to cut off small useless things that could make one lose concentration on making money.
Motšoane bemoans the lack of access to finance to start businesses. Most banks in Lesotho remain hostile to fund new businesses. Those who seek to enter business are therefore on their own, he says.
He says his success was not through his own tears and sweat; there were others who had already succeeded in business who mentored him. He says he is grateful for their guidance and support.
Majara Molupe
Former PS charged
MALEFETSANE Nchaka, a former Water Ministry principal secretary, has been dragged to court to answer charges of fraud and theft of government funds.
Nchaka and two others, Leboelo Molefe and Lebohang Tumahole, are accused of abusing government vehicles to fund their political party’s campaign in the run-up to last year’s elections.
They are accused of abusing government vehicles and fuel to canvas for votes in last October’s general elections.
The fuel bill amounted to a staggering M300 000, according to court papers.
The trio were granted free bail this week with Magistrate Ntelane saying money would not prevent anyone from running away if they so choose.
She said bail does not serve as a sentence.
Instead, she said, one must appear in court to face charges.
They are expected to return to court on Monday to answer charges levelled against them.
All of the accused are members of the All Basotho Convention (ABC), the former ruling party which lost power to the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) last year.
The court heard that Nchaka requested vehicles from the Ministry of Finance through the Government Secretary saying there was a shortage of vehicles to be used in the removal of shrubs in the highlands.
The removal of certain invasive shrubs in the highlands and foothills of the country was part of the preservation of rangelands, a policy implemented by former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane.
The court heard that the cars were not used for the intended purpose for which they were purchased.
The court further heard that the vehicles were subsequently requested purporting to be used by the then Water Minister Samonyane Ntsekele, and his deputy Mankoe Maime, while their official ones were allegedly being serviced.
By doing so, the court heard, Nchaka violated the Penal Code Act of 2010 and committed fraud.
The court papers say that Nchaka had illegally obtained fuel worth about M300 000 from Engen garage while using government vehicles that he was not legally authorised to drive and fuel at the government’s expense.
Further, the court said Nchaka and his co-accused conspired between June and July 2022 at or near Maseru Engen Garage.
The crime of theft was committed by the three, the court papers say.
Ntelane said the cases must be responded to and finished promptly.
Nchaka is the first government official to be dragged to the criminal court over the use of government property to help campaign for his party.
This has been the trend since 2002, the first to complain about it being Advocate Kelebone Maope who was then leader of the opposition Lesotho People’s Congress (LPC).
At the time he was accusing the Pakalitha Mosisili-led government of abusing government vehicles to transport his Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) members to his rallies.
In 2007 Maope and Thabane, who had by then founded the ABC after defecting from the LCD, and the late Major General Matsing Lekhanya who led the Basotho National Party (BNP), complained of the same behaviour by officials in the Mosisili government.
In 2015, there were complaints that the ABC, BNP and LCD government officials were still doing the same thing.
Two years later in 2017 the same complaint was raised.
This has been the trend in all elections for the past 20 years and not even a single official was charged with any crime. Nchaka is the first.
Tholoana Lesenya
