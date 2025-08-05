Refugees stuck as ministry refuses to issue passports

MASERU – THE Home Affairs Ministry has resolved not to issue any passports to refugees in Lesotho until further notice, thepost can reveal.

It has also stopped renewing any passports that have expired.

As a result, refugees who are based in Lesotho, can no longer travel outside the country or access basic services.

The chairman of the Refugees Welfare Committee (RWC) in Lesotho, Dr Kabeya Kasonga, told thepost last night that once their passports have expired, they are not able to transact at banks or access other services.

“As I am talking now I wonder what will happen to me because mine is expiring on July 31,” Dr Kasonga said.

“It is frightening,” he said.

Dr Kasonga said the Home Affairs Ministry has not offered any reasons for the decision to not issue them with passports or renewing the expired ones.

“I learned this more than a month ago when I went to the offices already arranging for the renewal of my passport because I was aware that it would expire at the end of July,” he said.

He said they had since been informed that passports will not be issued or renewed until further notice.

He said much as they wholeheartedly appreciate Lesotho’s hospitality they are saddened by the government’s decision, which has added salt to their open wound.

Dr Kasonga said what makes their situation worse was that South Africa refuses to accept their United Nations passports which were issued by the Lesotho government.

He said even if the refugees want to cross to any other country they are unable to do so because Lesotho is nestled in the belly of South Africa.

There are about 400 refugees in Lesotho who have been affected by the decision.

He said in January and February this year, two refugees died because Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital could not transfer them to South Africa for further medical treatment.

“South African authorities are refusing to accept refugees from Lesotho despite that they have UN passports issued by the Lesotho government,” Dr Kasonga said.

“A refugee has to travel to any country around the world except their own country,” he said.

“We are simply told that we do not have to cross to South Africa at the border.”

He said their children are also unable to further their studies to any other universities outside Lesotho because they are holed up in Lesotho.

He said because almost everyone in Lesotho goes to South Africa to do business, the refugees are unable to move an inch outside the country.

“The problem is so severe that passports could be torn if a refugee crosses into South Africa,” Dr Kasonga said.

“We would be asked a lot of questions as to who stamped our passports to travel to South Africa,” he added.

He said when they ask the South African authorities reasons for this, they refer them to the Lesotho Home Affairs Ministry, which does not have answers either.

He said they took their grievances to the UN Commission for Refugees but still South Africa has refused to back down.

He said the UNHRC delegation came to Lesotho two weeks ago to try and resolve the matter.

“This is not an official decision,” Dr Kasonga said.

Home Affairs spokesperson ’Marelebohile Mothibeli said she was not aware of the grievances.

“I will try to look into the matter,” Mothibeli said.

The Basotho National Party (BNP) leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, said he “heard that they are not issuing passports for refugees and that is against the international protocols Lesotho has ratified”.

“This taints our image in the eyes of the international community,” Mofomobe said.

“Refugees are entitled to be issued with passports by the host country. I issued many UN passports for refugees during my time,” he said.

Mofomobe said if the minister has any reasons not to issue passports for refugees, “he should table them in parliament, he can’t unilaterally decide not to issue passports”.

Home Affairs Minister Lebona Lephema could not be reached for comment last night.

Majara Molupe