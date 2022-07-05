Relief for motorists

MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) is facing a massive revolt from grassroots supporters after it reserved 11 seats for the party’s founding leaders which will allow them to run in the October general elections uncontested. The decision to ring-fence the seats has infuriated the party’s supporters who have condemned it as undemocratic.

In a circular issued on Monday, the RFP said the 11 constituencies will not hold primary elections to select election candidates. Instead the party’s leadership will choose candidates based on their knowledge of national issues, their background in development and educational achievements.

Disgruntled party members, mostly from Maseru Central constituency, besieged the party’s offices in Maseru to express their objections to the new requirements which they said were undemocratic.

As the party’s leadership prepared to hold a press conference at Mpilo Boutique Hotel to explain the new requirements, the disgruntled members picketed outside the venue, hoisting placards expressing their disgust.

Some of the placards read “We say no to dictatorship”, “Tokoloho e bonoa Mekheng Pele”, “Disenfranchisement of right to vote”, “RFP for democracy”, “I want to vote for my MP”, and “We demand justice and democracy”.

The circular said there would be no primary elections in 11 out of the 80 constituencies that will field candidates in the October general elections.

One of the key constituencies that has been reserved for former Chief Justice Nthomeng Majara is Maseru Central.

The other constituencies are Hololo in Butha-Buthe, Thaba-Phatšoa in Leribe, Teya-Teyaneng in Berea, Lithabaneng in Maseru, Maseru Central, Thetsane in Maseru, Qalabane in Mafeteng, Mohale’s Hoek, Moyeni in Quthing, Lebakeng in Qacha’s Nek, and Mantšonyane in Thaba-Tseka.

Maseru Central’s youth league chairman for the RFP, Relebohile Mosamane, told thepost they had their own people who they want to represent the party and not the ones chosen by the leadership.

“We are tired of this (imposition of candidates). These people close to the leader must back down,” Mosamane said.

He said they defected from their former political parties because of dictatorial tendencies “like the one done by our national executive committee now”.

“The circular is not fair and violates democratic principles in our party,” he said.

Another complainant, Mosa Sekhonyana, said they do not know who Nthomeng Majara is.

“We just know her as someone who works at the courts and nothing else,” Sekhonyana said.

She said they had written several letters to their national executive committee asking them to intervene but all was in vain.

“We have two candidates who we want to vote for, These Phooko or Phole Taole, not Nthomeng Majara,” she said.

She said Majara was chosen by their party’s leadership without considering the members’ feelings. She accused people close to Matekane of ill-advising the leader.

“We will leave this party as we did with the previous ones,” she said.

A founding member of the RFP and Matekane ally, former finance minister Tlohang Sekhamane, however defended the leadership’s decision to hand-pick candidates. Sekhamane said the Hololo constituency will be represented by Lejone Mpotjoane, a well-known governance expert.

“Not many people have worked at the Lesotho Revenue Authority managing the governance department,” Sekhamane said, adding: “Mpotjoane did that for years.”

He said Mpotjoane is also a well-known farmer.

“That is what our leader wants in people,” he said.

He also praised Thabo Maretlane, the RFP deputy spokesman, who will stand in Thaba-Patšoa saying he is “a well-known businessman and a known and trusted politician”. Maretlane manages a tourism attraction place, the

Thaba-Bosiu Cultural Village, and the Moshoeshoe I Walk which attracts hundreds of tourists from abroad every year. He also praised the Teya-Teyaneng tycoon, Lebona Lephema, who will stand unopposed in the constituency as per the Monday circular.

Sekhamane said Lephema is a well-known businessman who has created jobs for hundreds of people across the country. Sekhamane said the Maseru Central constituency will be represented by Nthomeng Majara saying she is a seasoned lawyer and a former chief justice.

“She was chosen by the Thabane administration but she never stood with Thabane on his issues, she even ruled against the ABC,” he said.

He also talked about Mokhethi Shelile, the party’s spokesman, who will stand in Thetsane. Shelile was the Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC) head of investment promotion before venturing into politics. Sekhamane said former Central Bank of Lesotho governor, Dr Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane, will stand in Qalabane unopposed in primaries.

“Not many economists manage the Central Bank,” Sekhamane said.

He said Matlanyane’s contract was renewed to show that she is a hard worker. He said Cloete Mdlokovana will stand in Mohale’s Hoek, saying “he is rich and has hired many people while managing a huge fleet of vehicles”.

He said Thabo Mofosi, a well-known farmer in Quthing, will stand in Moyeni. He said Mofosi is a well-known farmer who works hard.

“He uses machines to do farming, he produces a lot.”

Sekhamane said a former journalist and TV presenter, Ntšiuoa Sekete, will represent Lebakeng. Sekete worked at the LNDC and the African Union. Matekane will stand in his Mantšonyane constituency.

Sekhamane said Matekane wants to work with people who are interested in the development of the country and not money. The party chairman, Teboho Kobeli, said they are aware that some people are not happy with the circular.

“We know that change is not sweet, some people do not want to embrace change,” Kobeli, a well-known businessman in the textile industry, said.

“But if they allow us to run the party we will all be happy,” he said.

He said Matekane had chosen people who work hard, and who can make bold decisions.

Nkheli Liphoto