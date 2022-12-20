News
Restoring land, water sources
MASERU – Lesotho’s river catchments are facing severe land degradation, which is posing an existential threat to water security for Lesotho and the Orange-Senqu basin.
The livelihoods of the country’s rural population in the catchments of Lesotho are also at risk.
Every hour, Lesotho loses the equivalent of 300 lorry loads of topsoil due to erosion caused by the over planting of crops and the over-grazing of animals, according to a local non-governmental organisation, ReNOKA.
Climate change, characterised by extreme weather patterns have aggravated the situation.
Loss of constant water supply, due to catchment degradation, could push back Lesotho’s economy and affect communities and businesses on the 1 million square kilometres of the Orange-Senqu river basin that covers South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana and Namibia.
To combat these challenges, Lesotho has embarked on a national movement for integrated catchment under the name ReNOKA (We are a river).
ReNOKA, which was established in 2021, represents a network of individuals, communities and professionals dedicated to the restoration of water, land and the long-term prosperity of all communities in Lesotho.
The Hlotse sub-catchment, located in the Leribe district towards the northern part of Lesotho, is one of the six priority sub-catchment areas that are a part of the ReNOKA project. It covers 35,821 hectares in an area and is mostly rural.
The Hlotse sub-catchment comprises 5,453 households from 109 villages with a population of about round 23 208 people.
ReNOKA recently organised a media tour to Ha-Khabo in Leribe for journalists to observe the work that has been done to restore land and water and the support that has been given to the local community through rehabilitation measures.
“We never fully understood this ReNOKA project. But when we learnt that it was about taking care of the environment, we then appreciated what they have been doing for us. The land must be preserved,” said Jeremea Khabo, a local chief.
At first, the local community in Ha-Khabo Leribe had issues with the development of their land without receiving any form of “compensation”.
The people of Ha-Khabo deeply believed that the land was theirs and should not be tampered with. However, members of the Community Watershed Team (CWT) raised awareness to help the community appreciate the benefits of such a development project.
“We are giving them education, that when this area is well developed, the people in the community will reap the benefits,” said Sipho Khanyapa, the CWT chairperson.
“We are hoping that in the future, in this very area, we are going to have a dam. This will be an opportunity for travellers (tourists) to come and do all sorts of activities such as fishing.
In Mokhotlong, they have Afri-ski. It is there for the people of Mokhotlong. They are benefiting from that. So even here when we have a dam in the future, we will benefit,” said Khanyapa.
River catchments in Lesotho are directly responsible for 22 percent of the country’s income and 30 percent of the country’s employment, according to a report done by ReNOKA.
Even outside Lesotho, millions rely on this water resource for their agriculture, industry and drinking.
In the future, ReNOKA aims to restore the degraded watersheds in Lesotho through emergency rehabilitation measures, policy and institutional governance, financing arrangements, skills and knowledge for practitioners, social and behaviour change awareness, data and research, climate resilience and transboundary cooperation.
ReNOKA’s integrated planning for catchment management involves collecting information about the geography and geology of a certain area.
This plan is what allows ReNOKA to take well informed decisions and coordinate action to preserve the Orange-Senqu basin.
The ReNOKA movement has called on the government, private sector and civil society of Lesotho and Southern Africa to partner with the movement and to contribute financially or through other means such as technical know-how to plan and implement catchment rehabilitation measures to the benefit of Lesotho, the Orange-Senqu basin and the entire Southern African Region.
Keith Chapatarongo
DCEO raids PS’
Sources close to the investigation also told thepost that some companies that did not complete work were paid in full.
The investigation comes as the companies started receiving payments that were delayed due to the government’s financial crisis.
One of those whose homes were raided is Nonkululeko Zaly, the principal secretary in the Ministry of Small Business Development.
Zaly was the principal secretary of the Local Government Ministry when the tenders were awarded.
She was fuming as she confirmed the raid to thepost last night.
“I do not know what the DCEO wanted. We know that they are another political party in this country,” Zaly said.
She accused the DCEO of being a lapdog for certain politicians.
“They (politicians) sent it to fight their political battles. I just want to put it that the DCEO only wants to play its politics,” she added without mentioning which politicians she was talking about.
The DCEO also raided the principal secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thabo Motoko.
Motoko was the principal secretary to the Cabinet and in charge of the DMA when the tenders were awarded.
He confirmed the raid but refused to give further details.
“They said they would come back later,” he said, adding the “investigation is still internal”.
The DCEO also searched the home of Lefu Manyokole, the principal secretary for Local Government.
Manyokole was not picking up his phone at the time of going to press last night.
thepost however understands that he was briefly interviewed by DCEO investigators yesterday.
Investigators also briefly spoke to Zaly after the raid.
Sources say the investigators are also looking at some senior government officials as well as managers and directors of the companies.
The DCEO’s spokesperson, Matlhokomelo Senoko, refused to comment because the matter is still under investigation.
So did Advocate Sefako Seema, the DCEO’s acting director-general.
Majara Molupe and Nkheli Liphoto
Chinese businessman beats Chinese landlord
MASERU – A Chinese businessman is in trouble after he allegedly beat his fellow Chinese landlord for supporting a business owned by a Mosotho instead of his.
Huang Liang appeared before the Maseru Magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face an assault charge. He was remanded out of custody on a M1 000 bail.
The victim, Youming Chen, owns a business complex in Roma where Huang and several Basotho are tenants.
Huang is running a restaurant competing with a Mosotho in the same complex.
Youming told thepost that Huang called him last Saturday night to come to the complex.
“He told me that my building does not have electricity therefore I should come and check,” Youming said.
He said when he arrived around 1am Huang lured him to go into the shop.
“When we entered the shop, he pushed me and locked the door.”
He said Huang asked him why he was supporting Basotho businesses instead of his fellow Chinese’s.
“He started beating me and said I had nowhere to run to.”
Youming said Huang beat him severely and kicked his private parts.
He said Huang then ordered him to pay his business losses as punishment.
“He then took out papers and forced me to sign exempting him from paying rent up to 2023 December,” he said.
He added that Huang said if he did not sign the document he would kill him and bury his body in the mountains.
“At my complex, there is one restaurant owned by a Mosotho and the other owned by the perpetrator,” he said.
He said Huang ordered him to cancel the Mosotho’s lease and close his shop.
Youming said Huang also accused him of drinking at a bar owned by the Mosotho businessman instead of his restaurant.
“That is why he is not happy with me,” he said.
He said he is traumatised by the ordeal “especially because I have been in Lesotho for 20 years and I was never beaten by Basotho”.
“But I am beaten by my Chinese brother here in Lesotho.”
Youming said he even reported the attack to the Chinese embassy.
Huang refused to talk. The case continues.
Nkheli Liphoto
Defence lawyer in tricky spot
MASERU – Advocate Lepeli Molapo, a lawyer representing murder suspect Qamo Matela, is in a tricky position.
Justice Tšeliso Mokoko has given him two hard options: he can either remain the defence lawyer or become a witness in the case.
But he cannot be both.
His predicament came after Police Inspector Moeketsi, a state witness, told Justice Mokoko that Advocate Molapo was present when Matela confessed that he murdered his wife, ’Mahlompho.
It was after Advocate Molapo vehemently denied that he was present when his client made the alleged confession to the murder.
After Inspector Moeketsi’s testimony, it was decided that there should be a trial within a trial to determine whether Advocate Molapo should be allowed to enter the witness box to testify.
Advocate Molapo had expressed a desire to testify under oath in the trial within the trial to show that he was not present when Matela allegedly confessed as Inspector Moeketsi said.
Crown counsel Advocate Joala had argued that it would be legally improper for Advocate Molapo to continue representing Matela after testifying in the case.
Advocate Joala argued that the Court of Appeal has since ruled in another case that the right of suspects to choose their own lawyers is not without limits.
Yesterday, Justice Mokoko ruled that Advocate Molapo could testify in the case but would not continue to represent Matela.
What puts Advocate Molapo in a tricky situation is that if he goes into the witness box he would not only cease representing Matela but he might find himself compromising the lawyer-client confidentiality when cross-examined.
Advocate Molapo is yet to make a decision.
Matela pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Matela is accused of strangling and hitting his wife to death last year. She sustained fatal injuries on the neck and other parts of the body.
In September, Lekhooa Mona, the crown’s first witness, testified that ’Mahlompho told her that Matela had strangled her.
Monaleli, Qamo Matela’s childhood friend, said he went to the couple’s home after his friend told him that his wife was not feeling well and he needed help to take her to hospital.
Monaleli said he found both ’Mahlompho and her husband sitting in the bathroom on the floor.
’Mahlompho was sitting between the thighs of her husband while their children were in the sitting room.
He said ’Mahlompho looked weak and tired.
“I helped the accused to lift her and carried her to the car,” Monaleli said.
He said Matela had a spoon with him that he used to put in the wife’s mouth to stop her from biting her tongue.
“I noticed that something had happened to the deceased apart from her being ill,” he said.
“What I picked from the deceased was that her eyes showed that she had been assaulted.”
“I kept quiet because this hit me hard,” Monaleli said.
Then they drove off to Willies Hospital in Khubetsoana.
At the hospital Matela left them in the car as he went to take a wheelchair for the wife, and this gave Monaleli a chance to ask ’Mahlompho what happened.
He said her husband assaulted and strangled her.
“I asked the deceased why she did not call for help when what happened,” he said.
“The response was that the accused was strangling her.”
Staff Reporter
