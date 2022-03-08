Reviving the herd

MASERU – FOR decades, Basotho small-scale wool farmers have been grappling with poor yields because they did not have good quality rams.

A research paper released by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in November 2019 noted that wool and mohair form the bedrock of Lesotho’s rural economy.

It also stated that low wool yields result principally from poor genetics, animal management practices (which, critically, relate to the quantity and quality of feeds provided) and shed practices.



The majority of wool growers “focus on herd quantity rather than off-take quality to drive wool/mohair income, for a variety of reasons,” according to the paper.

The reasons, the paper noted, include “social status derived from herd size; limited financial means to invest in animal husbandry; lack of an appropriate breeding strategy”.

Many farmers cannot afford to buy such high-quality rams.

But things are gradually changing as the government and other stakeholders intervene to help farmers across the country.



Storm Diamonds Mine is one such company that has come to the help of farmers by providing them with a high-quality ram. The company distributed 30 rams valued at M300 000 to farmers in Mokhotlong last week after observing low yields of wool resulting from poor genetics.

Ntšiu Moloi is one of the beneficiaries.



“We were selling poor quality wool and mohair since we could not afford the ram nor improve their feeding. In the end, we would get very little in sales,” said Moloi.

Moloi said the problem started after the government imposed wool and mohair regulations that forced farmers to sell their wool and mohair to a single agent.

“This place is dominated by farmers who fully depend on selling wool and mohair. We could not afford basic living expenses with the money we were earning. Investing back into the business was a luxury we could only dream of,” said Moloi.

He said he used to generate over M30 000 from 100 sheep before the government’s restrictive regulations.

Back then he could afford to buy a quality ram for M4 000.



In 2018, Lesotho’s wool and mohair farmers found themselves caught up in a fight between two foreign-owned companies over the control of their products.

BKB Limited, a South Africa-based wool and mohair marketer and Maseru Dawning Trading (Pty) Ltd, which is owned by an Australian of Chinese origin, were fighting to control Lesotho’s wool and mohair.

The fight led to a temporary freeze on BKB’s bank account held with Standard Lesotho Bank, with the police saying they were investigating tax evasion, money laundering and the financing of terrorism.



Also, the government had ushered in regulations that gave a monopoly to Maseru Dawning to buy wool and mohair from farmers.

Both the regulations and Dawn Trading’s monopoly were suspended last year but the damage was already done.

Many farmers had either sold off their flock or slaughtered them.

Those that held on to their animals could not afford basic medicine for them.

“I am now using a ram which is six years old because I could not afford to buy a young one. The quality of our wool will now improve,” Moloi said.



The Chief Executive Officer of Storm Mountain Diamonds, Mohale Ralikariki, said the main target was to buy high-quality rams to improve the quality of wool and mohair in the community.

“We have also built five buildings that include accommodation for shearers and offices for agricultural experts to hold the meetings with farmers,” Ralikariki said.

He said the company introduced the rangeland management programme to improve feeding.

“This came after the realisation that the country is facing poverty and hunger. Since agriculture is considered as one of the major factors to boost the economy, we invested in it,” he said, praising Basotho farmers “for being good farmers”.



Ralikariki said the company met with the Lesotho National Wool and Mohair Growers Association (LNWMGA) and agricultural experts to discuss ways of improving wool and mohair production in the community.

“We have decided to start with 30 rams (but) in the next coming three years we are looking to have invested about half a million in this project,” he said.

To ensure progress on this start-up, the company will implement a rigorous monitoring mechanism, said Ralikariki.



The chairperson of the local farmers association in Kao, Tumahole Lerafa, said the selection of beneficiary farmers was done in consultation with the mine. He said the mine had initially requested a list of 40 people.

However, he said agricultural experts then held their own interviews to select people eligible to receive the rams.

Lerafa said the association has agreed that the money generated from wool and mohair sales should be used to buy more rams for farmers who didn’t benefit this time around.

“We want every farmer in the community to receive a ram,” he said.

Negligent farmers will lose their rams to others on the waiting list.



Storm Mountain Diamonds board member, ’Mamakamane Makamane, explained that “we are in the era where the economy of most countries is in agriculture”.

She appealed to the farmers to take good care of the rams.

The director of the Wool and Mohair Promotion Project (WAMPP), Phomolo Lebotsa, described the gesture as an investment “that needs to be well taken care of”.

“Agriculture is one of the pillars of the economy of this country. The mine has contributed to the enhancement of the economy,” Lebotsa said.



The chairman of the LNWMGA, Mokoenehi Thinyane, said “the industry was generating M500 million in the country” every year before the government invoked the contentious regulations.

“After that knock farmers experienced a severe financial crisis where they could no longer afford to buy rams,” Thinyane said.

The Director of Field Service in the Ministry of Agriculture, Thabo Sekhonyana, said considering the economic situation of Lesotho “we are now encouraging commercial farming over subsistence farming”.

“The mine has not only assisted the farmers who are going to receive the rams but has enabled us to do our work by providing the offices of which we will use,” Sekhonyana said.



WAMPP has been working with the government to ensure improved livestock production and management to increase the quantity and quality of wool and mohair produced by smallholder farmers.

Producers range from smallholder farmers with small flocks to breeders of large flocks of superior gene-quality animals.

The IFAD November 2019 paper found that Lesotho had 1.2 million sheep and 845 000 goats and “there is a lot of potential to develop the industry”.

“Wool is the leading commodity exported by Lesotho and mohair is the fifth largest,” the paper read in part.



It said the quality and quantity of wool and mohair is influenced by several factors, in particular animal nutrition, access to genetic material, animal health and livestock extension services.

To address these factors, the WAMPP transferred two breeding centres to the LNWMGA.

The breeding centres provide quality breeding animals for Basotho farmers to increase the quality of wool and mohair.

One of the centres, the Quthing sheep stud breeding centre, received 16 stud rams and over a thousand ewes when it opened in 2017. The 2018 lambing season saw 160 newly born lambs while 250 ewes were in gestation under the project.



In April 2021, an Agricultural Finance Scoping by Finmark Trust noted that “Lesotho is the second-largest mohair producer in the world, after South Africa”.

“Jointly, wool and mohair account for about 95% of Lesotho’s agricultural exports by value. Most of these two products are exported in greasy form, along with skins, with little value being added domestically,” the article says.

The exact number of farmers active in wool and mohair production is unknown, given the many who sell their produce informally.

However, from numbers provided by the LNWMGA, about 30 000 farmers produce wool and 18 000 mohair.



Despite over a hundred years of experience with Merino sheep and Angora goat farming, farmers still face several challenges.

“Productivity, as measured by wool or mohair fleece weight per animal, is low, as is the quality of the clip,” noted the article.

“Mortality and disease in both young and mature animals are high and external parasitic infestations are periodically a serious problem.”

A breeding and exchange programme funded by the WAMPP was subsequently established to assist with the upgrading of the genetics of individual farmers’ herds as well as address the need for reducing stocking levels.



Farmers are encouraged to exchange four genetically inferior animals, most of which are likely to be females, for a single genetically superior ram.

It states that animals exchanged in this way are sold to local buyers for slaughter, helping achieve culling or stock reduction objectives.

However, the paper says proceeds from the sale of culled animals have generally been insufficient to cover the costs of ram breeding or purchase, leading to a shortfall and the need for periodic top-ups.



“To date, these appear to have been provided by IFAD, but with IFAD’s involvement due to end in 2022, a new, more sustainable mechanism will be needed if the shortfalls persist, as can be expected,” it reads.

However, it observed that “some farmers (are) already reluctant to participate in the exchange programme because of the temporary loss of income that the loss of four animals represents”.