RFP betrayed me, says businessman

MASERU – Selekenyane Tau, a businessman who pumped M300 000 of his own money to electrify houses in his Thaba-Phechela constituency, is an extremely bitter man.

His hope was that his sacrifices would not go unnoticed and that the people of Thaba-Phechela would elect him as their candidate for the October 7 general elections.

But that did not happen.

Instead the villagers chose, Teboho Mokhethi, who has since been endorsed as the candidate for the constituency by the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) leadership.

In primary elections conducted by the RFP early last month, Tau only managed to garner 82 votes with Mokhethi picking 111 votes. He says the vote was manipulated in Mokhethi’s favour.

Tau has now packed his bags in frustration and last Sunday he joined the Alliance of Democrats (AD) party led by Monyane Moleleki.

He defected to the AD together with his supporters.

Tau told thepost this week that he has spent M373 127 to install electricity in people’s homes in his constituency.

He accused RFP leader, Sam Matekane, of openly backing Mokhethi instead of adopting a neutral position in the dispute as party leader.

Tau said he did not understand why Matekane had supported Mokhethi even before the vote.

He said he also built a number of houses for the elderly in his community.

The businessman also renovated an old church in Sekameng, one of the villages in Thaba-Phechela.

He was also at the forefront in the renovation of houses for orphans and widows. He would even plow their fields for free.

With these impeccable credentials, it was a no-brainer that Tau would make it as the RFP’s candidate in Thaba-Phechela despite losing the primary election.

His supporters expected that Matekane would handpick him as the RFP’s candidate as if happened in other constituencies where certain candidates who lost primaries were rescued by the leadership.

Instead, Matekane has stuck with Mokhethi, infuriating Tau and his supporters. They have now accused Matekane and his party leadership of blindly supporting Mokhethi despite the immense sacrifices he has made for the people.

He also alleged that the leadership had approached candidates during the primaries in Thaba-Phechela telling them to let Mokhethi win uncontested.

“They also approached me personally asking me to step aside and let my opponent Teboho Mokhethi win uncontested,” Tau said.

“But I told them to go and talk to the community that nominated me,” he said.

He added that the faction led by his opponents used to insult him during meetings.

“I told the committee that my constituency did not allow me to step back. That decision enraged them.”

He said he had pledged to support Mokhethi if he won.

“But his faction never stopped insulting me,” he said.

“In my life I have never seen dirty politics like what I experienced in the RFP.”

He said the RFP national executive committee worked so hard to help his opponent win by meeting the delegation and negotiating with him to withdraw from the race.

“He won fraudulently, I was left with only three delegates after 11 were approached,” he said.

He complained that he has more followers than his opponent on the ground.

“It’s just that he has back-up, and I do not.”

“Our committee was also insulting me instead of solving the issues at hand.”

“What was done to me was pure evil.”

Meanwhile, another member of the RFP, Monate Monate, has defected to the Democratic Congress (DC) party.

Speaking in Hlotse at the DC rally, Monate said he was so happy to have joined a party like the DC.

“I was suffocated, now I can speak,” Monate said.

He urged his followers to always demonstrate good behaviour as they were welcomed warmly.

Monate has defected together with his followers.

He was wearing an RFP jacket which was later taken and was given a red shirt by the DC.

Monate lost in Hlotse, came number three after Tsea Phera and Rethabile Nalane in the primary elections.

Matekane picked Nalane, who was number two.

The AD spokesman, Thuso Litjobo, told thepost that Tau and his followers would be welcomed officially on Sunday in his constituency.

“He is now our member, but we will announce it officially soon,” Litjobo said.

The RFP deputy spokesman, Thabo Maretlane, said Tau and Monate were driven by personal interests in the party and they had no interests of the people at heart.

“They wanted power for themselves and never wanted to support other people who were elected,” Maretlane said.

“It is painful to lose some members in our party, but everyone is entitled to do as they please, we could not stop them,” he said.

“We are a revolution that does things in a different way from the other parties.”

Nkheli Liphoto