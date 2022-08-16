RFP dodges bullet

MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) could have dodged a bullet after its special task team persuaded a group of disgruntled members who were plotting a legal challenge against its controversial selection of election candidates.

The task team, made up of senior executive committee members, moved swiftly to stop the legal action by seven members who claimed to have won primary elections but had their victories controversially “nullified” by the party.

The seven felt that the party should have relied on the primary results to select candidates for the October 7 general elections.

Instead, the party conducted interviews with the top four candidates from the primaries in each constituency. This result was that some who had won in the primaries failed to make the final cut after the interviews.

The seven wrote a letter to the executive committee last Friday, demanding that they be declared as the party’s candidates based on their victories in the primaries.

The letter, written through their lawyer, threatened legal action against the party. They also demanded to know how they were scored in the interviews.

Mokhethi Shelile, the party’s spokesperson, this week told thepost that the letter arrived at the office just as the task team was discussing similar complaints from other members unhappy about the selection of candidates.

Shelile said the task team then engaged the seven and they withdrew their letter on the same day. He said the task team has been engaging some disgruntled members to either make them understand the process or find some common ground.

“There were initially complaints from more than 20 constituencies but the task team has managed to resolve most of them,” Shelile said.

“We are now left with less than ten and we believe there will be a solution soon.”

He said the party is racing against time to amicably resolve the issue before the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s deadline for the submission of candidates for the election.

Shelile said the main reason for the disgruntlement is that “people did not understand the process even though it was made clear from the onset”.

“The circular from the party was clear that we wanted the top four people from each constituency,” he said.

“The primaries were therefore a way to select those four who would then be subjected to the interview process. The interviews were conducted by a team of independent people.”

The RFP has been criticised for its decision to deviate from the traditional way of selecting candidates. Some candidates have defected to other parties after failing to make the final list.

The party however argued that the process is meant to get the best candidates capable of delivering on the party’s vision.

Staff Reporter