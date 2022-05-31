RFP hit by squabbles

MASERU – ALL is not well in the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP).

Barely three months after its launch, the party is in the throes of bitter internal squabbles triggered by fights over the election of constituency committees.

Sam Matekane’s leadership is accused of imposing its preferred candidates as members of constituency committees.

Yesterday, a group of RFP supporters from Matsieng constituency marched to the party headquarters in Maseru West.

They wanted Matekane to explain why the leadership is imposing constituency committee members.

Picketing outside the party’s offices, the group said members of their constituency committee were handpicked instead of being democratically elected. They said their preferred candidates were side-lined.

The group blocked the party office gates and demanded to meet Matekane.

They however met fierce resistance from security guards who stopped them from entering the premises.

Two eventually went in but came back to tell their group that there were no leaders to address them.

The dispute in Matsieng started last Sunday when party members almost came to blows during the election of the constituency committee members.

Some disgruntled members then wrote to the leadership, pleading for intervention.

In the letter the members demanded a re-run of all the elections in the constituency committee.

But the members allege that the two people they sent to deliver the letter to the leadership were quickly ‘bribed’ with positions in the committee.

They complained that two constituency committee members, Teboho Motšepe and Palesa Ntšinyi, come from the same branch and are also neighbours, which is against the party policy.

They alleged that seven of the committee members come from the same faction.

“The issue of continuing with the committee that was not elected does not have transparency,” they say in their letter.

The members who the other members claim were handpicked include the chairman, Vanroy Mokeke, his deputy Maile Malefane, secretary general Maria Phinda and her deputy Limao Majoro. Others include treasurer, Moshe Makotoko, spokesman Phoba Shea and his deputy ’Masenate Ramarothole.

“If not the handpicked committee should be mixed with the members from other skeletons (candidates from other factions),” the letter said.

They also reminded their party leadership that political power is derived from the members of the party, not the executive or the leader.

They warned that some supporters were now defecting back to their initial political parties because the RFP insists on imposing leaders.

One of the protesters, Tanki Chato, told thepost that they decided to come to their office to table their grievances physically since their letters were never answered.

“We sent Teboho Motšepe, Palesa Ntšinyi, Telekoa Tlhako, but they came back to us as new members of the constituency committee,” Chato said, adding that they were appointed by the head office.

“There is no transparency in the party as the leadership seems eager to suppress democracy and handpick people as they wish,” he said.

He said they were disappointed during last weekend’s election when they discovered that some branches handpicked their representatives.

Chato said they then blocked those branches from entering the voting station.

“But one man went to the door to open it forcefully, throwing punches and pushing the man at the door,” he said.

He said after the incident there was chaos as people barged in and disrupted the elections.

Chato said the national executive committee “should resolve the problem before it goes too far”.

“They should stop making decisions on our behalf.”

Motšepe, a successful businessman, told thepost that “it is true we were sent to our head office to present the members’ grievances”.

“However, I understand why the members are surprised that I have been chosen,” Motšepe said.

He said in the meeting they were instructed to nominate people who would fill the vacant positions.

“I did not know who to nominate so, I told them to write my name, and they did,” he said.

The party spokesman, Mokhethi Shelile, said that the Matsieng constituency grievances are being handled by the relevant committee.

Nkheli Liphoto