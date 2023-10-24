RFP member fights election disqualification

THE Court of Appeal will on October 24 hear a matter in which a “member” of the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) is fighting his disqualification from this month’s local government elections.

Sekhohola Makakane has asked the court to reverse a decision by the High Court to block him from the election race.

The RFP leadership had rejected Makakane and several other candidates who were chosen by the people in internal polls in favour of its own preferred candidates.

Makakane, who had won elections to stand for the RFP in the Moyeni constituency at A’s Kop ED in Quthing, was asked to step aside to pave way for a candidate selected by the party’s leadership.

The party leadership preferred Moeti Kose over Makakane.

The High Court had ruled that Makakane had failed to prove that he was a member of the RFP.

Makakane had told the court in his affidavit that the party did not have membership cards.

At the same time, the RFP argued that he was not a member because he had no document proving so hence he could not stand for election under its banner.

High Court judge, Justice ’Maliepollo Makhetha, ruled in favour of the RFP on August 31, dismissing Makakane’s application with costs.

The judgement came a month before the local government election, which was on September 29.

Makakane is insisting that he is still a member of the RFP eligible to contest for election under the party’s flag.

Justice Makhetha had said it does not matter whether Makakane participated in the race for the local government elections under the banner of the RFP at A’Skop or not.

“What matters is whether he is a valid member of the RFP, in order to make him eligible to participate in the activities of the party,” Justice Makhetha said.

“My finding is that he is not a member until he has met the requirements, which he has failed to prove,” she said.

“It does not save the applicant to prove that he was elected unopposed by the majority of A’Skop RFP members under the banner of the party when he was not a member of the RFP at the time of his nomination.”

She said Makakane failed to establish on a balance of probabilities that he is a member of the RFP, entitling him to participate in any electoral processes under the RFP banner.

The judge said Section 9 of the party’s constitution gives a right to only its members to among others, “take part in electoral processes especially in campaigning, orientation or to be appointed or deployed to any committee, commission, position or structure” under the banner of the RFP.

She said it logically follows from sections 6 and 9 of the RFP constitution that a non-member cannot acquire rights within the party.

“Although my finding in the foregoing paragraphs is that the applicant apparently participated and got nominated at A’Skop for the upcoming local government elections under the banner of RFP as the party impliedly regarded him as its valid member, there exists no proof that he has acquired membership in terms of the party’s constitution.”

In the absence of such proof, the judge said, Makakane failed to establish the existence of a contractual relationship between himself and the RFP within the Moyeni constituency.

“He was not eligible to vie for nomination to the position of councillor-elect at A’Skop under the banner of the RFP,” she said.

