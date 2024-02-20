RFP to welcome back rebel MPs

THREE MPs whose rebellion shook Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s government last year will be welcomed back into the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) today.

They are Thuso Makhalanyane from the Abia constituency, ’Mope Khati from Pela-Tšoeu, and Hlotse’s Rethabile Nalane.

Matekane will officially welcome them back into the fold today, a day before the reopening of parliament after the Christmas holidays.

Makhalanyane was expelled together with Dr Mahali Phamotse and Rethabile Letlailana. Khati and Nalane openly rebelled against the party and were seen as part of a faction of troublemakers.

The group openly rebelled against the party and threatened to connive with the opposition to topple the government.

Dr Phamotse, their alleged ringleader, has since defected to lead the newly formed United Africans Transformation (UAT).

The RFP spokesman, Mokhethi Shelile, told thepost last night that “there is happiness in seeing those MPs working towards the growth of the party again”.

“I do not want to talk much, every journalist must be there at 12pm to witness history,” Shelile said.

Although the significance of their return is yet to be ascertained, the RFP is eager to use it as an indication that the government is not only stable but also consolidating its grip on power. There are however some lingering questions about the legality of Makhalanyane’s return because it is not clear if the RFP constitution allows the leadership to reinstate or pardon members without the conference’s approval.

Equally unclear is whether their return would insulate the government against the opposition’s vote of no confidence.

Makhalanyane confirmed that he will be at the party’s offices.

Nalane said he is coming back because their conflicts with the other faction have been solved after a series of meetings with the party leadership.

“They promised to work out those problems we were raising with them, and in return, we will give them our full support,” Nalane said.

“We are going to ensure the growth of our party and the success of our government,” he said.

The Movement for Economic Change (MEC), the other coalition partner, is also set to welcome Motlalepula Khaahloe, its MP who had also gone rogue and worked with the opposition against the government.

“They promised to work out the issues that we saw as challenges in the government,” Khaahloe said.

He said he was not happy with the way the RFP members are given priority over the MEC members, “especially when it comes to political posts”.

“I always thought we deserve opportunities too as coalition partners,” he said.

He added that he also ended up rebelling after realising that some MPs are given priority over others on everything.

“Some were given fertilisers and seedlings before Basotho were supplied, it was not fair.”

He said they will now join hands with their coalition partners to ensure a smooth running of the government.

“I want our members to get the poverty reduction jobs like other party members.”

The RFP is in coalition with the MEC, Alliance of Democrats (AD), the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD), and the Basotho Action Party (BAC).

Nkheli Liphoto