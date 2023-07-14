News
Road Fund happy with e-Spot fine system
THE Road Fund says it is collecting seven out of every 10 Electronic Spot Fines (eSpot Fine) imposed on motorists.
That is a huge jump from the three it collected from every 10 fines back in 2019.
Speaking at a performance review of the eSpot Fine system last Friday, Road Fund Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nkekeletse Makara, said they were satisfied with the performance.
The eSpot Fine system is a joint effort of the Road Fund, Econet Telecom Lesotho (ETL), the police and Engidata, a local IT company.
This system enables traffic offenders to pay their fines through the ETL mobile money facility.
Makara said the review meeting was long overdue as the electronic spot fine has been fully operational since September 2019.
“The Road Fund is entrusted to collect road user charges through various streams,” Makara said.
“The road traffic offences charged by the police through issuance of spot fines to road users needs to be well executed,” he said.
“This will not only enable the collection of funds but also save lives and restore order and compliance to traffic laws in the country.”
Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tšeliso Moerane, said since the introduction of the eSpot Fine, a number of Traffic Police Officers had shown enthusiasm for their work.
“Even though they are not yet perfect, their skills are definitely improving for the better,” SACP Moerane said.
The Road Fund Head of Finance, Mphaphathi Ramanyalane, said in 2023 the sum of issued spot fines totalled 34 000, with only 22 906 of them paid while 11 104 remain overdue.
Senior police officers in attendance indicated that even though the eSpot Fine system has improved their work in several ways, they are still facing a number of challenges.
They said this includes overdue fines slapped on taxi drivers who then do not tell the vehicle owners that they had been issued with spot fines.
They said there are also people who sell their vehicles and fail to disclose to buyers that they have pending fines.
“Sometimes the online payment points do not function thereby hindering road users from paying fines within the stipulated seven days’ time-frame,” one of them said.
Another challenge they talked about was related to access to networks in rural areas, as the devices are internet-based.
They called for an increase in the number of devices as they have always been limited.
The System Administrator at the police, Senior Inspector Moeketsi Mahetlane, said before the introduction of the eSpot Fine compliance was low.
He said sometimes even the stationery would run out.
“The unpaid cases could not be easily traced,” S/Insp Mahetlane said.
“The compliance was dependent on the will of the traffic offenders,” he said.
Refiloe Mpobole
News
Spy boss angers MPs
MPs were left furious after spy boss, Pheello Ralenkoane, stormed out of a fiery parliamentary committee meeting on Tuesday.
The irate MPs have called Ralenkoane to appear again before the Prime Minister’s Ministries and Departments, Governance, Foreign Relations and Information committee on Monday.
If he refuses to attend the committee will issue summons to the police to bring him.
The committee wants the National Security Service (NSS) boss to explain why he allegedly misled Prime Minister Sam Matekane to issue a warrant to confiscate Machesetsa Mofomobe’s phone in May.
The spy boss was granted the warrant to impound Mofomobe’s phones after alleging that he was receiving secret information from an NSS officer, suspected of the murder of radio journalist Ralikonelo Joki and involved in money laundering.
A High Court judgement however left Ralenkoane with egg on his face after it declared the warrant unlawful and said the NSS had no right to confiscate Mofomobe’s phones.
The scathing judgement also said the NSS had no business investigating murder and money laundering as that would be usurping the powers of the police.
The media was not allowed into the Tuesday meeting but Rethabile Letlailana, the committee chairman, told thepost that the situation quickly degenerated into chaos after Ralenkoane refused to answer questions.
“He came to the committee with a flat attitude telling me that I should allow him to leave the meeting,” Letlailana said.
“I then told him that if he feels like walking out of that official meeting he could. I did not allow him to leave but he stood up together with his entourage and disrespectfully left the committee room.”
“We have called him again for a meeting that will be on Monday. If he fails to appear before the committee we will then write a summon to the authorities to enforce the law.”
Peiso Kolane, the ‘Maletsunyane MP who is a member of the committee, said at one point the meeting had to “adjourn with embarrassment because that man was beyond disrespectful”.
“Maybe he does not understand the weight the committee carries and what the committee is capable of doing,” Kolane said.
“He refused to explain anything to us. He just stood up and left followed by his deputy.”
Ralenkoane attended the meeting with an entourage of more than two dozen NSS officers, including his legal team, the deputy director and assistant deputy directors.
An MP who requested anonymity described the NSS boss’ attitude in the meeting was “arrogant and aggressive”.
The MP said Ralenkoane started interjecting as Letlailana was introducing the agenda.
“He said he will not talk about the judgement because the matter was still in court,” the MP said.
“He was asked if the NSS had appealed the judgement and the NSS’ lawyer said they had not but were still within their legal rights to do so.”
He said the MPs then insisted that Ralenkoane answer their questions unless he provides evidence that the NSS appealed.
“A heated exchange ensued, with the NSS boss refusing to answer questions while MPs demanded that he answers.”
Ralenkoane however told thepost that it is a lie that he stormed out of the meeting.
“They must stop telling lies that I stormed out of that meeting,” Ralenkoane said.
“I asked for permission from the committee chairman, and he allowed me to leave.
It is also not true that I left that meeting disrespectfully.”
“I am not sure if I will appear before them again because there is no invitation yet.”
Another MP said they were taken aback by Ralenkoane’s arrogance.
He said after Ralenkoane stormed out some MPs said the committee should recommend that the prime minister fire him.
“The majority of the committee generally agree that such disrespect of parliament should not be tolerated from a man of his stature.”
“We cannot have an NSS boss who misleads the prime minister, takes over the police’s role to investigate crimes and then disrespects parliament.”
“The judgement was bad for him but his actions on Monday have sealed his fate.”
Staff Reporter
News
Woman ‘looks aside’ as hubby rapes daughter
A Qacha’s Nek woman who ‘looked aside’ as her husband repeatedly raped their minor daughter has been slapped with a 10-year jail sentence.
The husband, who had fled to South Africa after he was caught red-handed by villagers, however handed himself to the police after his wife was arrested.
The husband was this week bizarrely granted bail by resident magistrate, ’Mampho Mokoena, on the basis that he was the breadwinner.
The husband will now have to take care of the same teenage girl he allegedly raped and other minor children.
The husband, whose identity we have kept confidential to protect the 15-year-old daughter, has been sexually abusing the girl over a long time, the court heard.
He only came back home after his 42-year-old wife was arrested and charged over the minor’s rape. The husband surrendered to the Qacha’s Nek police.
The court heard that on March 11 this year, the girl went to school to celebrate Moshoeshoe’s Day and on her way back home she was accompanied by her boyfriend.
When the jealous father saw the two, he chased the boy away and dragged his daughter into the nearby bushes and raped her.
Villagers caught the father red-handed but he fled the scene and went to South Africa.
The matter was then reported to the police.
The court heard that when the police grilled the mother, she confessed that she knew that her husband had been abusing their daughter for some time.
Asked why she did not report the crime to the chief, the police or any authority she answered that she was afraid of losing her financial support.
“I knew that this was always happening and I never reported this because no one would work for me,” the mother told Magistrate Mokoena in court last week.
“I was afraid that he would be arrested and sent to prison,” she said.
Magistrate Mokoena also found the father guilty as charged but reserved sentencing pending the next appearance.
She granted the man bail after he pleaded with him saying he had to take care of the family, including the child he raped.
A local clinical social worker, ’Malefa Semakele, said women have a tendency of ignoring the fact that their children are being sexually assaulted by their partners.
“They lack parenting skills,” Semakele told thepost.
“Parents have to be responsible for everything that happens to their children,” she said.
Semakele said the other reason is that some women, when they are not financially stable, depend too much on men “and they can do anything to stay on the good side of men”.
She also said that people tend to use marriage to escape poverty and “as a result children are the ones who suffer if things don’t really go as expected”.
Dr Tšepang Majara, a local psychologist, said this happens to many women because they believe that “men are providers so women are afraid to voice out their concerns for fear that men will stop providing them with life’s necessities”.
“Some women live with fear in their own homes,” Dr Majara said.
“That makes them to turn a blind eye on matters affecting them and their children,” he said.
Thooe Ramolibeli
News
We’ll be back, says Kabi
There was a time when Nkaku Kabi appeared only a mere millimetre away from becoming Lesotho’s next Prime Minister.
With then Prime Minister Majoro on the ropes, Kabi, backed by a coterie of hawks in the All Basotho Convention (ABC) party, was itching to take over the country’s biggest job.
At one point, it appeared as if he would have his way and that Majoro would be quickly shoved aside.
But Majoro, who was largely seen as a dove in party circles, surprisingly dug in and defied the party’s call for him to step down to pave way for Kabi.
Without a majority in parliament nor willing partners to oust Majoro through a vote-of-no-confidence, Kabi was forced to patch a “ceasefire deal” with the premier to allow the ABC to go into the October 7 polls as a united front.
It was an uneasy pact that eventually boomeranged for the ABC.
That was because the damage had already been done. Years of bitter infighting over the succession issue had left the ABC bitterly divided.
The ABC was soon to pay a heavy price for that infighting.
And so when the results of the elections were finally announced, the ABC which had projected itself as the darling of the urban masses under its charismatic leader Thomas Thabane was in for a massive shock.
The big loss inflicted serious damage on the ABC brand. The party, which held 51 seats prior to the polls, lost all of them, which was a major embarrassment.
All it had to pick up were the crumbs that were allocated to it under Lesotho’s generous compensatory proportional representation electoral system.
With the massive loss, political analysts quickly and gleefully began to pen the ABC’s obituary. For them, the ABC was dead, with no prospect of a “Lazarus moment” – not now nor in the near future.
The epitaph on the ABC’s tombstone read: “Here lies a party that had painfully euthanized itself”.
That was the verdict that quickly caught fire on social media platforms, that this was party that had hurt itself through infighting.
Speaking during a candid post-mortem of the elections with thepost last week, Kabi said such an assessment was wrong from several fronts.
For a start, the ABC is not dead, Kabi thundered.
Instead, we are seeing a resurgence in the party with those who had left for left for Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) and others who left after the Majoro fallout slowly trooping back home, he says.
“They are definitely coming back, even yesterday (at a rally) in Butha-Buthe they did. Their home is the ABC and they are coming back.”
“Our people are coming back and are re-registering with the party. We have gone on a massive recruitment programme for new members, more like starting afresh,” he says.
But Kabi also humbly admits that neither he nor his party saw last October’s stunning defeat coming. He remembers the eerie silence that befell his Qeme constituency when the election results were announced.
“There was a sense of frustration that you cannot fully explain,” he says. “It was as if there was a funeral with people mourning with you.”
“We simply said Basotho had spoken and we had to embrace it.”
“I really felt bad,” he says. “We never thought that we would move from 51 seats to zero. We did not want to call what had happened masela-a-mose (an act of witchcraft). I took a deep breath myself and said, ‘Maybe the people really needed change’”.
What made his defeat especially painful was that Kabi felt that he had done so much for the people in his constituency installing clean water and connecting villages to the national electricity grid.
But all that came to naught.
Come voting day, the people simply dumped the ABC and went for the RFP’s candidate Sello Hakane, a virtually unknown and inexperienced fellow.
“I realised that my people were so depressed (after the results) and I had to go out and do interviews, and make short audios to share with the constituencies telling them that this was not the end; this was just the beginning.”
Kabi says he remains alive as to what needs to be done to rebuild the ABC after the great disappointment of last October.
He wants party members to bury the hatchet and embrace those who had left, an issue Kabi says is proving a big challenge for those who had remained loyal to the party.
“It is a challenge that we are working hard to resolve,” he says.
To accommodate the “prodigals”, Kabi says the ABC has had to bend the rules so they feel welcome and are not antagonised.
Under the ABC’s constitution, when a member leaves the party and later decides to come back, he has to start afresh from the grassroots.
“The constitution is very clear, you moved away and when you come back, you have to start afresh,” he says.
“You can’t stand for local government elections because you have to be a member for 12 months. But we are trying to be a little more lenient to avoid discouraging those who have come back,” he says.
He says the ABC doesn’t want these “prodigals” to come back and be idle.
“We have to accommodate them and convince them that (this time) we will do better.”
He insists the ABC is alive and kicking.
“The ABC is back – to reflect, to introspect and be given another chance to work on its own pitfalls. We have had challenges, which we have admitted and are working on.”
Even those that have returned can see that the infighting is gone, that this is a new party with a renewed sense of direction, Kabi says.
There is a school of thought, however, that says Kabi is seeking to resuscitate a dead donkey. They say he also blew his chance when he failed to push out Majoro when factionalism was at its highest in the ABC.
They say the final nail came through when he presided over what was the worst performance by the ABC in an election since the party was formed in 2006.
With the two missed opportunities, they say Kabi’s chances of ascending to the throne are gone.
Kabi says that too is a simplistic reading of Lesotho’s complex politics.
“If I feel that my chances are zero, there would be no need for me to continue hanging around, meeting the constituencies,” he says.
“I would say let me go back to my small farm and (quit) politics.”
He says the abject poverty that he sees around Lesotho is the reason why he continues to dream.
“The more Basotho are suffering, the more I feel I still have a chance.”
That sounds like a wry sense of politics; that he wants to capitalise when Basotho are suffering; the more Basotho suffer, the higher his chances of a political comeback.
But Kabi says all he wants is to make a difference in the lives of Basotho. It was with that sense of urgency and duty that he says he begged Matekane to give him a ministerial post after the elections so that he could fight crime.
The ministry Kabi begged for was that of police.
He says he wanted the police ministry so badly so that he could “simply serve” Basotho.
“I remember telling Matekane to “borrow me” (sic) the Ministry of Police. I won’t talk, just borrow me and I will serve. I told him that yes, you have won the elections but I just want to serve. He laughed it off,” Kabi says.
“I had a dream of how I wanted to see Lesotho during my first five years in power,” he says.
He says Lesotho blows M14 billion on food imports every year, a situation he says is totally unacceptable.
Kabi says he had big dreams for Lesotho which he wanted to implement if he had won the elections.
He wants Lesotho to produce enough food for its own people. Agriculture can create jobs for unemployed Basotho youths and be an engine for economic growth, he says.
The current “government of the rich”, a sarcastic dig at Matekane’s administration, is failing to empower the rural majority through agricultural projects, Kabi says.
“Basotho eat chicken every day but there is no place we can get chicks. We have to go across the border to South Africa.”
“How I wish Matekane’s government would just get it right as I had wished for Lesotho! I had great hopes for Lesotho and all the things that I thought were possible for the country and my people.”
Kabi says although he would have wanted to give Matekane the space to govern, he is disappointed to realise that there appears to be no real plan to make Lesotho work again.
“Yes, they are only nine months old (as a government) but we have to see a plan,” he says.
Kabi says so far he has not seen a “master plan” to fix Lesotho, apart from small projects like the launch of the microchip programme to combat stock-theft.
“When you listen to those stories it is as if you are listening to folktales for young children.”
He is equally unhappy with how Lesotho’s mineral resources, particularly diamonds, have been “mismanaged”.
“When you take out a diamond, it doesn’t come back. It is not like a peach tree that will grow again next year. We are depleting our precious resources for somebody else without really getting anything in return.”
Kabi is scathing about the new government saying it has no clue how to fix Lesotho.
“They got the shock of their lives. They thought running government was as simple as running a construction company, where you are a CEO and you just instruct someone to do things.”
Matekane’s government promised milk and honey but they still can’t deliver, he says.
The result is that people are now more frustrated in the villages, Kabi says.
“We don’t blame people for voting for the RFP; they did a good thing. They really wanted to see serious changes. But sadly they are seeing people who are accumulating more at their expense.”
While Basotho had great hopes in Matekane, Kabi says he still does not see anything good coming from the Prime Minister for the people in the villages which will soon lead to massive disillusionment.
There is absolute misery in the villages, he says.
Critics will likely object to Kabi’s vile criticism of Matekane’s government, calling it a case of sour grapes after his own ABC was accused of similar bungling when it was in power.
The ABC was in power as a dominant force under Thabane between 2012 and 2015. It also came back into office after the 2017 elections only to be booted out after the elections last year.
Kabi was at pains to paint the ABC as saints saying although they had their rough patches, they “still tried their best to deliver”.
If he were to have a chance to speak to Matekane, Kabi says he would tell the Prime Minister to fix Lesotho’s ailing health delivery system. He wants his government to create jobs for the hordes of unemployed youths. He also wants Lesotho to benefit from its natural resources such as water.
“Our people are dying in silence because we have no specialists to treat cancer and kidney problems at our hospitals. They are now being told to just wait for your day,” he says.
“We are dying every day.”
“People are battling depression because of problems. They are in big debts. We have youths who haven’t worked all their life. All they need are solutions.”
Kabi says the government must also give incentives to the police so that they can step up the fight against crime.
They need incentives to work, he says.
“One can no longer walk at the bus stop area in Maseru at night. Every day, people are losing their phones and wallets. If you resist, you die.”
As the interview progresses, what was clear from the discussion was that Kabi is still nursing a big wound following his loss. He is still to heal nine months after the polls.
He also acknowledges the devastating impact the split with Professor Nqosa Mahao’s Basotho Action Party (BAP) had on the ABC.
He says he regrets the split “because we are stronger together”.
“When you look back and see those fights, you realise they were not necessary. They have cost us. But I also don’t regret what happened,” he says.
“Everyone has their own journey. That was how it was meant to be.”
With the ABC now out in the cold, Kabi says he now has the unenviable task of rebuilding the party back to its former glory. That is no small task.
He traces the ABC’s problems back to the Lehakoe elective conference that saw the party reject Prof Mahao’s election as deputy leader.
Mahao was to later walk away to form the Basotho Action Party (BAP) taking with him a large chunk of the party’s support base.
“The infighting has been with us since 2019, which we won’t deny,” he says.
“We have had factions within the party. I cannot confidently say they are now dead. Factions are part of a culture of our politics. But I am trying with my team to work hard to dissolve the factions. That has been one of the biggest problems of our party.”
“We had cultivated that culture since 2019 and it became so deep that even when we tried to root it out, it became a little bit of a challenge.”
Abel Chapatarongo
Spy boss angers MPs
Woman ‘looks aside’ as hubby rapes daughter
We’ll be back, says Kabi
Road Fund happy with e-Spot fine system
Abrahams files fresh bid to pull out
DC artiste gunned down
Airline sues government
The risky work of zama-zamas
Trio in trouble for impersonating royal family
Minister, Mantashe spat rambles on
The ‘prophets from hell’
NSS boss set to be grilled
Mob beats up man to death following brawl
Police boss lifts gun licence ban
Mahao attacks nepotism in jobs recruitment
Weekly Police Report
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
DCEO raids PS’
No peace plan, no economic recovery
We have lost our moral indignation
Mokeki’s road to stardom
Coalition politics are bad for development
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bringing the spark back to schools
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
News1 month ago
Matekane says fight fire with fire
-
News1 month ago
Why NSS wants Machesetsa’s phone
-
News1 month ago
Man runs amok at hospital after uncle’s death
-
News1 month ago
Study lays bare police’s brutal tactics
-
Insight1 month ago
Why sport is in a mess
-
Insight1 month ago
Not every nail needs a hammer
-
News1 month ago
RFP hawks turn against MP
-
News1 month ago
Naledi ‘hitman’ surrenders to police