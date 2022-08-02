News
Rough ‘justice’ for Lipolelo
MASERU – THE victim was an estranged wife refusing divorce to block her husband from marrying his sweetheart, 40 years his junior. The husband was a powerful political mover and shaker only three days away from being inaugurated as Prime Minister. The sweetheart was a garrulous, mercurial and irrepressibly ambitious beauty who had sustained a decade-long relationship with the evidently smitten politician.
The victim was Lipolelo Thabane. Thomas Thabane was the husband and his sweetheart was ‘Maesaiah. Two years back, during Thabane’s first stint as Prime Minister, ‘Maesaiah had brazenly moved into the State House and enjoyed the handsome per diems that came with being the Prime Minister’s plus-one on international trips.
Now Thabane was about to be the Prime Minister again but the estranged Lipolelo was opposing divorce and insisting that she will be the First Lady. She had to die and she did in the cruelest of ways. As Lipolelo drove on a dirt road to her home on the outskirts of Maseru, with a friend, gunmen sprayed bullets on her car and disappeared into the night.
She died on the spot while her friend, Thato Sibolla, spent months battling for her life in hospital. With the estranged wife eliminated, Thabane took the oath of office as Prime Minister with ‘Maesaiah beaming from the tent packed with dignitaries.
She was hit plus one. They would marry at an opulent event a few days later to confirm a marriage that many already knew had existed for years despite the lack of rings and a wedding to publicly confirm it.
But even as the bride glided on the red carpet in a yellow gown, some in the terraces of the stadium mumbled about how she had to eliminate the prime minister’s wife to be in that dress and be the star of the event.
Some twisted their faces in disgust as she said “I do” and the Prime Minister clasped her face to plant a passionate kiss on her mascaraed lips.
To many, this was a marriage borne out of a murder. Their motive was to do what they were doing now: marrying. It, therefore, did not come as a surprise when, a few years later, ‘Maesaiah was arraigned for Lipolelo’s murder. That her husband, Thabane, was also in on the murder did not shock many. After all, this is what many had suspected.
The police would add details that would confirm what, until then, had been a rumour. ‘Maesaiah would skip the country, slither back, get charged, granted a dubious bail and locked up for a few days after the bail was overturned on appeal.
Then began the endless court appearances at which she would sometimes throw tantrums at journalists snapping her pictures. Thabane would initially avoid charges by arguing that being prime minister made him immune to prosecution. He would eventually leave office after pressure from his party, the government and regional peers.
Stripped of his immunity and the wife bereft of the power and influence that comes with being married to the Prime Minister, the two entered the court.
The stage had been set for what promised to be an epic trial that would grip the nation. It was supposed to be Lesotho’s trial of the decade, if not the 21st century. And so the country waited with bated breath. Soon, they thought, they would hear the lurid details of how the murder was hatched and executed.
For a brief moment, it looked like they were about to get ringside tickets to the murder trial already in international headlines. As per the police’s charge sheet and affidavits, they heard how Thababe and his wife promised M3 million to the hitmen hired to kill Lipolelo.
They were told that the couple also promised government jobs to some of the assassins. They heard stories about the couple’s connections to a famo music gang notorious for hits on rivals and being used as hitmen.
The police and the prosecution said they had nearly 50 witnesses ready to give incriminating evidence against the Thabanes. But those acquainted with Lesotho’s judiciary and how it is like a sieve with special holes for the connected and powerful remained sceptical. Their doubts were not without justification. They had seen how previous high-profile cases start with such high drama but fizzle when it mattered the most.
These cases ranged from abuse of office to murder. As the Thabanes prepared for another appearance that was set for July, two cases appeared to vindicate the doubting Thomases and confirm their mistrust of the courts.
First was the acquittal of Thabo Moramotse, the Local Government and Chieftainship Affairs Minister, Lehlohonolo Moramotse’s murder-accused son, accused of his sister-in-law’s murder. The judge ruled that the prosecution was relying on the confession that Moramotse claimed after being tortured by the police.
“In conclusion, it is, therefore, the view of this court that this confession stands to be held as inadmissible on the grounds of the mutual destructiveness of the defence and police versions,” Justice Semapo Peete said in his judgement.
Thabo Moramotse walked free. Then came the spectacular acquittal of businessman Tšeliso Nthane for the murder of his driver. Again, the prosecution was in the spotlight for its bungling by failing to conduct investigations and interview credible eyewitnesses.
Yet even the staunchest sceptics would not have predicted what happened on Tuesday this week. A day before the Thabanes appeared in court, some newspapers speculated that Thababe would finally be charged and join his wife in the dock.
They were not far off the mark because that is what the prosecution had been promising for the past two years. The prosecution however had a surprise. Less than a minute is how long it took to end what was supposed to be Lesotho’s trial of the decade. It was a hastily delivered anti-climax to an elaborate but sad spectacle that has dragged on for five years.
Gareth Leppan, a South African advocate recently hired by the DPP to prosecute Thabane and his wife, came to court to announce his failure and that of his boss.
Advocate Leppan told the court that the prosecution was withdrawing the case against the Thabanes because it could not find a key state witness.
“My lord we have been unable to trace a particularly important witness in this matter. And having discussed this matter with the Director of Public Prosecutions, the said director has decided to withdraw the charges in this matter my Lord and accordingly today that is the application to this court that the charges be withdrawn,” Advocate Leppan said.
With those brief words, the prosecutor ended the highly anticipated trial before it even started, leaving people to salivate and speculate as to what would have happened.
What was supposed to be an epic trial is dead, at least for now. As Advocate Leppan sank back into his chair a buzz of excitement spread through the public gallery dominated by Thabane’s supporters.
But Advocate Leppan’s announcement had also ploughed a dagger into the heart of one woman who immediately started wailing. She would continue to weep for the next hour as Thabanes’ lawyers addressed the court in what appeared to be a “victory lap”. Armed with the prosecution’s admission that it was retreating, the lawyers painted Thabane and his wife as victims of a political conspiracy.
Thabane and his wife had been harassed by the police and tried in the public court, one said. It was because of these concocted charges that Thabane had been hounded out of office and forced to end his tenure prematurely, he said. Were it not for those cooked-up charges Thabane would still be prime minister, he added.
The media, both local and international, had turned the trumped-up charges against the Thabanes into fodder for sensational headlines.
“Accused number two (Thomas Thabane) is now 83 years old heading to 84, he is a retired Prime Minister who should be resting and enjoying the peace of his mind, yet he had been dragged to the court for two years, four months and some days, only for the crown to say its house is not in order,” Advocate Phafane lamented.
“The inevitable conclusion that the crown never had a case against the accused in the first place, is one of those cases that one can safely say, the crown or the police were playing for the gallery, they were playing for the media, they were playing political games,” Advocate Phafane said.
He said the case was used to remove Thabane from office prematurely. Attorney Qhalehang Letsika was equally scathing in his criticism of the police’s handling of the case. Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli had been one of the beneficiaries of the unfounded charges against the Thabanes, Attorney Letsika said.
His logic was that Commissioner Molibeli only brought the charges against Messiah when Thabane wanted to fire him. He asked the court to order the prosecution to pay the Thabanes’ legal costs. The judge however gently let him down and he didn’t pursue the matter. When the lawyers were eventually done with their monologues, the judge asked: “So what do you want me to do?”
“Nothing, your honour,” one of them says.
The public anger towards the withdrawal of the case is palpable. You see it in the reactions on social media. One prominent lawyer wondered why the prosecution was claiming that it didn’t have witnesses when one of them told the police that the Thabanes instructed her to deliver money to Lipolelo’s killers. Others vented their anger at the courts while others said they had always known that the Thabanes would be let off the hook. The truth however is more nuanced.
The prosecution appears to have been caught between a rock and a hard place. Although there are 39 witnesses, only four have direct knowledge of the planning and the execution of the murder. Those four, who are Basotho based in South Africa, appear reluctant to give statements to the police.
Some are said to have been playing “hide and seek” with the police. thepost has been told that there is an agreement that the case against the Thabanes would falter without those testimonies.
“Their evidence is so crucial that the prosecution cannot proceed without them,” said an official close to the case.
Two of those witnesses are members of the famo music gang that organised the hit while the other two know about how the murder was planned.
“The prosecution knew that the defence was now planning to apply for acquittal on the basis that the cases had been delayed for too long and the case against ‘Maesaiah is not proceeding,” said a source privy to the prosecution’s internal discussions about the case.
“If the prosecution had charged Thabane it meant he had to enter a plea and the case would have to proceed. But the trouble was that the prosecution is still struggling to get the four key witnesses.”
“They don’t know when those witnesses will be available”.
He said the withdrawal is a “strategic retreat rather than a surrender” Rarely do murder cases come with such prominent suspects, lurid details and high drama. This one has been told at bar counters, funerals and weddings.
The police have told it too in fascinating detail. So have the prosecution. The only missing side of the story is that of the accused.
But we may never know because the prosecution has chickened out and withdrawn the case. The source said the prosecution could still reinstate the charges once it finds the witnesses. That leaves some hope that the Thabanes will have their day in court but many believe the case is as dead as a dodo.
Staff Reporter
RFP douses fires
MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) was thrown into a fire-fighting mode this week after disgruntled party members protested over the party’s “undemocratic practices” in picking election candidates.
The members who won primary elections to stand for the party in the October 7 general elections were however blocked by the party’s leadership, torching protests by the grassroots supporters.
The group says it now wants party leader, Sam Matekane, to explain the criteria used to pick election candidates.
In defending the process, the RFP has argued that it picked the candidates on the basis of meritocracy insisting these were the best qualified candidates for the constituencies, an argument the group says lacks transparency.
Shortly after the party’s secretary general, Nthati Moorosi, announced the list of the chosen ones last week, scores of RFP members flocked the party offices demanding answers why their elected candidates were left out.
On Tuesday morning, the RFP went all out to reassure the disgruntled members that they were still valued members of the party. thepost understands that the party held a counselling session with the group.
However, a few hours later the group held a press conference in Maseru where they said even though they still supported the party all they wanted was transparency.
The disgruntled members are ’Mampho Seutloali from Stadium Area, Monohi Ralentsoe from Makhaleng, Chopho Lekhoabane from Khafung, Morakane Monate from Hlotse, Kobeli Rethabile Letlailane from Lithoteng, Thabo Moloi from Machache, Mahali Phamotse from Matlakeng and ‘Mamako Mohale-Lerata from Matelile.
The group said Matekane should explain the criteria the party used to pick candidates. Earlier the party had said the candidates would be selected based on their educational backgrounds, business successes or other social achievements in their communities.
Most of all these people Matekane left out have solid academic credentials and are successful in other sectors of society. Letlailane, reading their joint statement at the press conference, said they are demanding the document drafted by their leader while shortlisting the candidates.
“We believe that these documents are the only ones that can end the outcry that is coming from members who elected us in the constituencies,” Letlailane said.
“Members are worried that the results do not have transparency. This has caused loss of members in some constituencies,” he said, adding that some had already started re-joining parties they had defected from.
He said they wanted Matekane to give them answers so that they could go back and convince members that all is still well in the party. He said the documents would allay the fears of the people in the party.
“We aim to help our party to stop losing members on account of this,” he said.
Letlailana got 28 votes but Matekane picked Siera Letsoela who got only 12 votes. Phamotse received a stunning 96 votes but the party picked a relatively unknown Kenny Ntoane who only got 10 votes.
Letlailane said the RFP should be a beacon of transparency because many people had left their parties to join it because they were not transparent.
“The people are asking the RFP to live by what it preaches.”
He stated that most of the candidates who won primary elections but were not chosen do not want to defect together with the people in the constituencies who have started defecting.
“We aim to work hard to build this party, to get things right so that people do not leave,” he said.
He said their other aim is to prove to the nation and the people that the results were transparent. Dr Phamotse said by asking for the criteria “the angry people will understand and stop defecting”.
“We are helping by asking for accountability as there are some constituencies that have also launched similar complaints,” she said.
She said there are 30 aggrieved candidates who won primaries but were not picked to stand in their constituencies.
“They are not happy and we do not want them to leave,” she said.
Dr Phamotse said what makes matters worse is that members do not have the party constitution and they do not know if they have any legal basis to complain. The people, she said, base their decisions on democracy as they know it.
“We are representing others who are also not happy, especially those who won the primary elections.”
The Stadium Area primary election winner, ’Mampho Seutloali, said the candidates have huge supporters behind them.
“They are expecting to know what will be done as they voted for people and the party chose otherwise,” Seutloali said.
She stated that they had been negotiating with members not to defect.
“We are telling our people that the RFP is still powerful,” she said.
Matelile’s Mohale-Lerata said they signed a document to be members, therefore, they have a right to speak on matters affecting the RFP.
“But the constitution has not yet reached our constituencies,” Mohale-Lerata said.
A day earlier, Qacha’s Nek constituency members stormed the party premises demanding answers over the party’s undemocratic selection of candidates.
The members who had traveled from Qacha’s Nek to seek answers were not allowed to enter the office until around 4pm when a security guard finally let four of them in.
One of their representatives, Kokolia Mosothoane, told thepost that the leader chose ’Maatang Chaka who lost the primary elections.
“We demand to know how our leader picked this nobody, who stays in Maseru and knows nothing about us,” Mosothoane said.
“We will not tolerate this,” he said.
The members left the offices without answers.
On Sunday, the party co-founder Tlohang Sekhamane defended the party’s stance at a rally in Qeme constituency. Sekhamane said change is a beautiful thing as it goes along with developments.
“Change is not delicious on some people’s palates. We must embrace change,” Sekhamane said.
Sekhamane said Matekane has pointed out who should represent which constituency and “people lash at him for that”.
“That is why Lesotho is a poor country because we do not want to do the right things,” he said.
He said Matekane is doing what he knows by changing the ways things have been done in the country in the past.
He stated that Matekane wants to work with people he trusts the most.
“We thank you for allowing him to do so,” he said.
He said members “should change their old ways”.
“Stop believing that a parliament is an employment place where people go to eat with their families.”
He urged the members not to leave when unhappy because their party is doing this for their sake and the sake of the entire country.
“Matekane should be allowed to show and lead the way, he wants new things for your sake.”
Nkheli Liphoto
Why Thabane case flopped
MASERU – THE murder case against former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane and his wife, ‘Maesaiah, collapsed this week because it hinges on the testimonies of four key witnesses the prosecution could not find. thepost can reveal that those witnesses have been playing ‘hide and seek’ with the prosecution for more than two years.
The police and the prosecution have so far failed to track down those witnesses, according to sources close to the case.
The four, who are Basotho based in South Africa, are said to be reluctant to give statements to the prosecution.
“They are not clearly saying that they don’t want to testify but they are always giving excuses,” said a source involved in the investigation.
thepost understands that attempts by the police to meet some of the suspects in South Africa last week failed.
“I am told one of them said he was rushing to Lesotho for an emergency. When the police came back to Lesotho, the witness said he was already back in South Africa.”
The source said two of the witnesses are famo music gang members that have information on the people who carried out the hit on Lipolelo Thabane.
The other two know how the murder was planned. Sources told thepost that for the past three weeks the police and the prosecution have been debating on how to proceed with the case against Thabane and his wife.
“We have some good information from the other 35 witnesses but the evidence from those four is crucial to this case.”
The source said the prosecution and the police have been racing against time to get the witnesses before the Thabanes’ legal team applies for the case to be dismissed due to lack of prosecution.
“They don’t know when those witnesses will be available. It’s not like those witnesses can be simply subpoenaed to give their statements,” the source said.
“The prosecution knew that the defence was now planning to apply for acquittal on the basis that the cases had been delayed for too long and the case against ‘Maesaiah is not proceeding.”
“If the prosecution had charged Thabane it meant he had to enter a plea and the case would have to proceed. But the trouble was that the prosecution is still struggling to get the four key witnesses.”
He said the withdrawal was the prosecution’s only option.
“It’s a strategic retreat rather than surrender. The charges have not been dropped so they can still be reinstated when the witnesses are available.”
There are however fears within the prosecution and the police that those witnesses might no longer be willing to testify and could disappear off the radar.
The police, another source said, are worried that those witnesses might be intimidated or induced to refuse to cooperate with the prosecution.
Two of ‘Maesaiah’s co-accused have died.
Staff Reporter
Molibeli in new bid to hold on to post
MASERU – COMMISSIONER of Police Holomo Molibeli says Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro no longer has the power nor mandate to advise the King to retire him. This is contained in a new application he filed in the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.
In the application, Commissioner Molibeli says the Prime Minister cannot advise the King to fire him after parliament was dissolved two weeks ago.
He argues that following the dissolution of parliament, Majoro has become a caretaker Prime Minister without powers to make any major decisions in the interim.
He said section 83 (7) of the Constitution of Lesotho says a Caretaker Prime Minister “is limited to maintaining the status quo existing before the dissolution” of the 10th Parliament.
Commissioner Molibeli pleaded with the court to order that Majoro’s advice to King Letsie III to retire him from the office “during the caretaker period be considered unconstitutional, null and void for being contrary to section 83(7) of the Constitution”.
He added that the court should “interdict and restrain the King from acting on any advice of the Prime Minister or having the effect of advising His Majesty to require” him to retire.
In his founding affidavit, Commissioner Molibeli said that when the 10th Parliament was dissolved on July 13, the government assumed the caretaker role and with effect from July 14, “the Prime Minister became a caretaker Prime Minister presiding over the caretaker government”.
“The Prime Minister during the caretaker period is constitutionally prohibited from, among others, removing or effecting changes to key positions as the heads of securities, the judiciary, other law enforcement agencies such as Lesotho Revenue Authority and Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences,” Commissioner Molibeli said.
“As the Commissioner of Police, I am the head of and superintend the LMPS and its operations in Lesotho,” he said.
He said the 9th Amendment of the Constitution, which prohibits significant changes to key positions in the government “was inspired not only by the need to express the constitutional convention to that effect but also to specifically deal with the specific incidents influenced by collation politics since 2012”.
He said these are “matters of common knowledge and which the court is entitled to take judicial notice of”.
He said during the reforms process, the constituent popular sovereignty of the people of Lesotho was expressed in the Plenary II Report.
“There should be no appointments or removals to the heads of securities (LMPS, LDF and NSS) including the Commissioner of Police in the interim,” he said.
He emphasised that as the occupier of the office of the Commissioner since 2017, he is entitled to exercise and perform the functions of that office until otherwise removed by both the constitution and the law authorities.
“I have a right to prevent illegal and unconstitutional means of removing me from that office, and therefore to approach the court for purpose,” he said.
He said his dignity, reputation and self-worth are also derived from the performance of the functions of the office of the Commissioner of Police which he is currently holding.
“I have a right to prevent my unconstitutional and illegal removal from office,” he said.
He said the unconstitutional and illegal removal from office will cause irreparable harm not only to the integrity of the constitution, maintenance of the rule of law but will effectuate constitutional injustice to him and trample upon and render illusory and worthless his non-material rights.
’Malimpho Majoro
