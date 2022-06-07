Row over army secrets

MASERU – THERE was a tense moment at the High Court this week when an army general revealed some highly classified information about the army’s operations. Major General Lineo Poopa was testifying as a state witness in a case against Lt Gen Tlali Kamoli and other soldiers when he revealed the location of a small armoury at Ratjomose Barracks.

Major General Poopa was explaining the whereabouts of the late Lt Gen Maaparankoe Mahao’s gun and spectacles after he was killed. He said the items were kept in a small armoury in the army commander’s office.

That information triggered audible murmurs from suspects in the dock who include Lt Gen Kamoli and eight other soldiers. A group of military intelligence officers sitting in the gallery also reacted with shock and briefly walked out.

Defence lawyers fumed at Justice Charles Hungwe and crown counsel Advocate Shaun Abrahams for allowing Major Gen Poopa to talk about the armoury in open court. Some of the suspects in the dock could be seen whispering to the defence lawyers.

Their discomfort appears to have started as soon as Advocate Shaun Abrahams asked Major Gen Poopa, the fourth crown witness, about the armoury. Even before Major Gen Poopa could answer, some suspects in the dock had already stood up.

Defence lawyers argued that Justice Hungwe should not have allowed the answer to that question to be given in open court, reasoning that it was breaching national security. Before Major Gen Poopa could answer Advocate Kabelo Letuka objected, saying it was “unethical for the crown to have asked that question”.

“This question, if answered, would put the security of this country in danger as it would be exposing their secrecy to the country’s enemies,” Advocate Letuka said.

Justice Hungwe, however, overruled the objection. Advocate Letuka said Justice Hungwe and Advocate Abrahams might not understand the implications of that question on Lesotho’s secrets because they are foreigners.

He explained that the previous crown witness, Colonel Thato Phaila, refused to answer a question about the total number of soldiers in Lesotho.

“You my lord ordered the media to go outside respecting that decision made by Phaila,” Advocate Letuka said.

“Now why do you allow the most dangerous question to be answered in public?” he said.

“As for you Mr Abrahams, in your country you would never allow this to happen but since you are a foreigner you will just do as you please.”

Major General Poopa explained that the armoury is kept in the office of the commander who was the only person with access to it.

This he said after he explained that during Lt Gen Mahao’s murder investigation, the late commander Lt Gen Khoantle Motšomotšo had told him that some of Lt Gen Mahao’s items were kept in the armoury.

He said after Lieutenant General Motšomotšo died he acted as the commander and co-operated with the police investigations. Major Gen Poopa said he was still using his deputy commander’s office even after he was appointed the acting commander.

He said he received a letter from the police requesting Lt Gen Mahao’s items. He said since Lt Gen Motšomotšo had told him that there were items belonging to Lt Gen Mahao which were in the custody of the army in the office of the commander, he went into that office to go and look for them.

“When I arrived in that office I met the commander’s personal assistant, Palesa Mahamo, who has been working in that office for a long time serving previous commanders till now,” he said.

“I asked her if she knew about those items and she said yes. I then asked her to go and show them to me and she did,” he said.

“They were situated in the small armoury in the office of the commander and only the commander himself has access to it,” he said.

Major General Poopa explained that it was at that moment that he realised that even the personal assistant, Palesa Mahamo, knew how to open the armoury. He said even him as the deputy commander did not have access to the armoury and he did not know how to open it.

He said they found a pistol with bullets and spectacles belonging to Lt Gen Mahao.

“I then called Colonel Ntšehi and ordered him to take those items to the police,” he said.

He said later people began to be arrested.

’Malimpho Majoro