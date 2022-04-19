News
‘Rowdy’ MP in trouble
MASERU – ’MALERATO Thamae, an MP who climbed on a chair and stood on its arms to show the Deputy Speaker her dress last week in a fit of rage, has been hauled before a disciplinary committee.
Thamae, an MP for the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) party, took the unusual and dramatic step in response to criticism from a fellow MP that her dress was not parliamentary.
She also shouted at Deputy Speaker Lebohang Ramohlanka during the commotion in parliament.
That unguarded moment has now thrown the MP into big trouble after she was hauled before a parliamentary disciplinary committee.
The Lesotho parliamentary dress code requires that all MPs should dress formally, with women wearing costumes to fit the occasion while men are expected to strictly wear a jacket and necktie.
Ramohlanka told parliament on Tuesday before it adjourned that Thamae will be taken before a disciplinary committee.
Ramohlanka said Thamae was not supposed to stand on the chair while making a point that she was dressed respectfully for parliament.
Thamae was responding to ’Mapulumo Hlao, of the Basotho National Party (BNP), who stood on a point of order saying her dress code was informal and not suitable for parliament.
“The unprecedented event then unfolded,” Ramohlanka said.
She also said after the point of order she ordered Thamae to stand where the speaker could assess her and determine whether she was dressed well or not.
“Instead, she stood resolute and refused to comply with the orders from the chair,” she said.
Ramohlanka added that later on, Thamae decided to stand on the arms of her parliamentary seat where she started shouting and behaving in a disorderly manner.
“As a result, the chair ordered her to withdraw from the proceedings of the House for disrespecting the chair.”
Ramohlanka also accused Thamae of being disrespectful to the chair.
“She also tainted the integrity of the House through unbecoming conduct of mounting the arms of the parliamentary seat and shouting at the chair and members,” she said.
“By the powers vested in me, I refer this matter to the ethics, code of conduct, immunities and privileges committee.”
Ramohlanka was heckled by the Alliance of Democrats (AD) MP Thuso Litjobo who protested that Serialong Qoo, a Democratic Congress (DC) MP, once did the same in parliament but was never taken to task.
Ramohlanka is a DC member.
“Qoo insulted people but it is now a beautiful sin,” Litjobo said.
This is not the first time that Thamae has fallen foul of parliamentary rules. She was once suspended from the House for heckling the Speaker of Parliament.
Thamae told thepost that all she wanted was for Ramohlanka to see her dress clearly without any hindrance hence she climbed onto the chair.
“This is not the first time or the last time Members of Parliament will appear before the committee, it is news like other news,” Thamae said.
She said she did not mind appearing before the committee.
“We will hear what they will say in the committee,” she said.
She said it was only the committee that could rule on her conduct in parliament.
Nkheli Liphoto
NSS agent shot dead
MASERU – A NATIONAL Security Service (NSS) agent was shot dead in Qoaling on Tuesday night.
Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said two unknown men barged into a bar and approached the agent, Tšepang Macheli, 33, and opened fire.
Macheli died right on the spot.
No arrests have been made so far.
Senior Superintendent Mopeli said two shells of a 7.65mm pistol were found at the scene of the crime.
He said one of the men who was with Macheli sustained some injuries on the hand during the attack.
He said the man was rushed to hospital where he was treated as an out-patient.
Senior Superintendent Mopeli said they are still to establish the motive for the killing saying investigations were still in progress.
“Nothing was taken from the deceased,” he said.
The NSS spokesperson Limpho Gugushe said they have been devastated by the sad news.
She said they are going to work together with the police to see to it that the perpetrators are arrested and face the full wrath of the law.
The deceased is survived by his wife and son.
Macheli was staying in Qoaling.
Majara Molupe
DPP wants foreign judge
MASERU – THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane, is not just pushing for Chief Justice Sakoana Sakoane to recuse himself from Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli’s treason case.
She now wants a foreign judge to preside over the matter.
Advocate Motinyane disclosed this in papers filed in the Court of Appeal last week.
Lt Gen Kamoli, three other soldiers and two prominent politicians, have been charged with treason after the army attacked the State House and police stations on August 30, 2014.
The politicians are Mothetjoa Metsing, leader of the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) leader, Selibe Mochoboroane.
They face the death sentence or a lengthy prison term if convicted.
In her papers, Advocate Motinyane, said Chief Justice Sakoane had demonstrated that he would be biased if he were to adjudicate on the matter.
She said Chief Justice Sakoane’s refusal to recuse himself from adjudicating the trial of Lt Gen Kamoli and others “should be set aside and the case be allocated to a foreign judge for adjudication”.
She said the conduct of Justice Sakoane in court “rationally amounts to biasness and he will not bring an impartial mind to bear on the hearing of the trial”.
What irked the DPP is that Justice Sakoane kicked her appointed foreign lead prosecutor, Advocate Shaun Abrahams, from the case after finding that he wanted to appear in court only when it pleased him.
He said Advocate Motinyane’s allegations that he was biased against the crown were raised when he was disciplining the crown on their behaviour of postponing cases without giving clear reasons to the court and when he sought clarification he was then accused of bias.
Justice Sakoane said the DPP had failed to perform her duties to inform the court about the absence of the lead prosecutor, Advocate Shaun Abrahams, during the continuation of the trial.
Advocate Motinyane had told the court that Advocate Abrahams had informed her that he was going to be away in December but never said anything until she came up with an application for postponement on the day of the trial, the court found.
“At no stage did the DPP and Abrahams inform the court nor communicate with the defence lawyers that Abrahams would not be able to come to court yet they knew about it since December,” Justice Sakoane said.
In her appeal papers, Advocate Motinyane said on December 13, 2021, Advocate Abrahams informed the court about his unavailability in February 2022 which the court suggested that Advocate Naki Nku or Advocate Christopher Lephuthing should proceed with the matter.
“After the court suggested dates in January 2022, Advocate Abrahams immediately informed the court of his unavailability and explained that he would consult with me to which the court immediately acquiesced,” she said.
She said when the court imposed the dates of 10 to 20 January, it was fully aware of Advocate Abrahams having prior professional commitments on the scheduled dates.
“As such, the court double-booked Advocate Abrahams when imposing the dates of 10 to 20 January,” she said.
She said at his request and Advocate Nku’s, Advocate Abrahams returned to Lesotho to join the prosecution team to lead the prosecution.
Motinyane said the court could not be the architect of the double-booking and then use its own creation as a yardstick to subject Advocate Abrahams to a procedurally irregular and prejudicial enquiry.
She accused Justice Sakoane of “summarily sanctioning Advocate Abrahams by unilaterally denying him the right to appear in the trial”.
She argued that it was easily discernable from the record that Advocate Abrahams did not abandon the case.
“The court instead erred and materially misdirected itself in finding that Advocate Abrahams had abandoned the matter, when in fact it had double-booked Abrahams,” she said.
She said she had on balance of probabilities, made out a case demonstrating and convincing evidence that Justice Sakoane will not bring an impartial mind to bear on Lt Gen Kamoli’s trial and has dislodged the presumption in favour of him in the High Court’s fairness and impartiality.
Motinyane said the interests of justice would be brought into disrepute should Justice Sakoane proceed with the adjudication of the trial.
She said the absence of procedural fairness, even-handedness and objectivity in the conducting of the enquiry under section 12(4) of the speedy Court Trail Act in itself constitutes bias.
The Speedy Court Trails Act, she said, do not make provisions for the absolute and complete suspension of the prosecutor to appear in court or to appear in a given matter.
“The court summarily, arbitrarily and irrationally rejected Advocate Abrahams’ appearance in the matter, in the process expelling him from the matter altogether,” she said.
“I submit that the court erred and materially misdirected itself in finding that the loss of Advocate Abrahams for the crown for reasons of enforcement of the Speedy Court Trial Act, does not constitute bias,” she said.
’Malimpho Majoro
MP charged with stock-theft
MASERU – THABANG Mafojane, the Motimposo MP and businessman, appeared before the Maseru magistrate’s court on Tuesday charged with stock theft.
Magistrate Peter Murenzi granted Mafojane, a staunch member of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) party, bail of M2 500 and a surety of M10 000.
He appeared before Magistrate Murenzi joining five others who had already been charged.
The court had already granted his co-accused bail and remanded them.
Mafojane is expected to appear again in court on April 26 for remand.
The police delayed to drag him to court because they were waiting for a directive from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) because by virtue of being an MP, he is a civil servant.
Civil servants in Lesotho cannot be arrested or charged before courts without first seeking permission from the DPP.
Mafojane was detained at the Mabote Police station last month and later released on the same day pending the DPP’s directive to press charges against him.
Mafojane’s co-accused are Khotso Pule, 52, of Hlotse Mankoaneng who is the owner of Square Butchery, Nthau Nthau, 30, of Ha-Nkhunyane in Bokong, Leshome Mathe, 34, of Maputsoe Ha-Nyenye, Majoro Nkaka, 26, of Liotloaneng in Bera district and Hlakane Khoabane, 26 of Hlotse Ha-Tlai-Tlai.
The five were granted M2 000 bail each and asked to pay surety of M10 000 each.
Police said four cows were stolen from a farm in Ficksburg, South Africa.
Two carcasses of the stolen cattle were found at a butchery owned by one of the accused while two others were found still alive in the hands of Mafojane.
Mafojane has been charged with stealing three cattle.
’Malimpho Majoro
