‘Rowdy’ MP in trouble

MASERU – ’MALERATO Thamae, an MP who climbed on a chair and stood on its arms to show the Deputy Speaker her dress last week in a fit of rage, has been hauled before a disciplinary committee.

Thamae, an MP for the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) party, took the unusual and dramatic step in response to criticism from a fellow MP that her dress was not parliamentary.

She also shouted at Deputy Speaker Lebohang Ramohlanka during the commotion in parliament.

That unguarded moment has now thrown the MP into big trouble after she was hauled before a parliamentary disciplinary committee.

The Lesotho parliamentary dress code requires that all MPs should dress formally, with women wearing costumes to fit the occasion while men are expected to strictly wear a jacket and necktie.

Ramohlanka told parliament on Tuesday before it adjourned that Thamae will be taken before a disciplinary committee.

Ramohlanka said Thamae was not supposed to stand on the chair while making a point that she was dressed respectfully for parliament.

Thamae was responding to ’Mapulumo Hlao, of the Basotho National Party (BNP), who stood on a point of order saying her dress code was informal and not suitable for parliament.

“The unprecedented event then unfolded,” Ramohlanka said.

She also said after the point of order she ordered Thamae to stand where the speaker could assess her and determine whether she was dressed well or not.

“Instead, she stood resolute and refused to comply with the orders from the chair,” she said.

Ramohlanka added that later on, Thamae decided to stand on the arms of her parliamentary seat where she started shouting and behaving in a disorderly manner.

“As a result, the chair ordered her to withdraw from the proceedings of the House for disrespecting the chair.”

Ramohlanka also accused Thamae of being disrespectful to the chair.

“She also tainted the integrity of the House through unbecoming conduct of mounting the arms of the parliamentary seat and shouting at the chair and members,” she said.

“By the powers vested in me, I refer this matter to the ethics, code of conduct, immunities and privileges committee.”

Ramohlanka was heckled by the Alliance of Democrats (AD) MP Thuso Litjobo who protested that Serialong Qoo, a Democratic Congress (DC) MP, once did the same in parliament but was never taken to task.

Ramohlanka is a DC member.

“Qoo insulted people but it is now a beautiful sin,” Litjobo said.

This is not the first time that Thamae has fallen foul of parliamentary rules. She was once suspended from the House for heckling the Speaker of Parliament.

Thamae told thepost that all she wanted was for Ramohlanka to see her dress clearly without any hindrance hence she climbed onto the chair.

“This is not the first time or the last time Members of Parliament will appear before the committee, it is news like other news,” Thamae said.

She said she did not mind appearing before the committee.

“We will hear what they will say in the committee,” she said.

She said it was only the committee that could rule on her conduct in parliament.

Nkheli Liphoto