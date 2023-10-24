News
SA tycoon angers MPs
THE South African business tycoon behind the controversial and much-derided water conference got a hostile reception from parliament’s Natural Resources committee this week.
Ramaano Mashudu, a director of Metsi ke Bophelo (Pty) Ltd, the company behind the conference starting today, appeared to annoy committee members with his frankness which some MPs felt bordered on arrogance.
The MPs appeared to have already been exasperated after the Attorney General, Rapelang Motsieloa, told them earlier that the agreement between Metsi ke Bophelo (Pty) Ltd and the government to hold the conference in Lesotho was “unlawful”.
Natural Resources Minister Mohlomi Moleko, who has faced much criticism for lending his weight to the conference, also felt the committee’s wrath.
Tempers flared when Mashudu, who owns Metsi ke Bophelo with his relative and two Basotho brothers, blamed Lesotho’s economic woes on what he called an “unwelcoming approach towards investors”.
He had earlier complained about the committee members using “deep Sesotho” which he could not understand.
Mashudu said he felt “very much unwelcome, because I am a Venda man, you speak deep Sotho and I don’t understand”.
Rethabile Letlailana, the MP for Lithoteng, retorted that Mashudu should have requested the committee’s chairman for a translator or brought his own.
Mashudu was rebuked by Moeketsi Motšoane, the committee chairman, when he griped that issues around the conference had been “blown out of context”.
Motšoane said he should “stop beating around the bush and tell the committee when the MOU and registrations were signed”.
“Do you agree that the MOU was done in August, long before the project existed?” Motšoane asked.
Letlailana, who is not a member of the committee but was allowed to attend the hearing as an MP, chided Mashudu for disrespecting the committee.
“You cannot stand up and yell at the committee that you are unwelcome. This is not some village gathering,” Letlailana said.
“Who is supposed to give you a grand welcome here?”
Thuso Makhalanyane, the MP for Abia, who is also not a member of the committee, harangued Mashudu.
“I want you to understand Mashudu that every family has its own rules, you must follow Lesotho’s procedures for you to get what you desire,” Makhalanyane said.
“It is not true that Lesotho’s company registrars are incompetent. Do not tell us how you do things in your country, we operate with the law here,” he said.
The proceedings started with Motšoane asking Minister Moleko to explain the government’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Metsi ke Bophelo.
Moleko told the committee that after his appointment he met a Mosotho man called Moloi, who is now a shareholder and one of the directors of Metsi ke Bophelo.
“He approached me about this project,” Moleko said.
“He was excited with the change of government in Lesotho.” Before he could finish explaining Tefo Mapesela, a member of the committee, descended on him.
Mapesela said Moleko “should not drag the committee into politics by talking like that”.
“Why do you say he was excited?”
Dr Tšeliso Moroke, the Matala MP who is also a committee member, asked Motšoane to protect Moleko “from the unnecessary attacks”.
“There is nothing wrong with the statement that Moloi was excited about the change of government,” Moroke said.
Given another chance to speak, Mashudu said he has been in the hydrogen business for 15 years.
He said “if you came to Johannesburg, you would find the Chamber of Mines there running on electricity that we sold to them in 2014, using hydrogen from natural gas”.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞
The just-concluded 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing was a great success. A total of more than 10,000 representatives from 151 countries and 41 international organizations took part in the Forum. Once again, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) demonstrated its tremendous appeal and global influence. Over the past decade, the BRI has benefited more than 150 countries and opened up a road of cooperation, opportunity and prosperity leading to common development. The BRI has become the world’s most popular international public goods and the largest international cooperation platform.
At the opening ceremony, President Xi Jinping pointed out in his keynote speech that humankind is a community with a shared future and only through win-win cooperation can we achieve success. He then announced eight major steps China will take to support our joint pursuit of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, including building a multidimensional Belt and Road connectivity network, supporting an open world economy, carrying out practical cooperation, promoting green development, advancing scientific and technological innovation, supporting people-to-people exchanges, promoting integrity-based Belt and Road cooperation, strengthening institutional building for international Belt and Road cooperation.
This forum has four key focuses. First, the clearest message from this Forum is unity, cooperation, openness and win-win outcome. Amidst great transformations unseen in a century, Belt and Road cooperation will always bring stability and positive energy to the world.
Second, the most important consensus of this Forum is to usher in a new stage of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. These include building an open world economy, promoting deep integration of digital technologies and the real economy, further building the Green Silk Road and so on.
Third, the most ambitious vision of this Forum is to realize global modernization through joint efforts. President Xi Jinping proposed for the first time that global modernization should be pursued through the joint efforts of all countries to enhance peaceful development and mutually beneficial cooperation and bring prosperity to all. He announced at the opening ceremony that China will further expand market access; deepen reform in areas including the state-owned enterprises, digital economy, intellectual property and government procurement; and enter into free trade agreements and investment protection treaties with more countries.
Fourth, the defining feature of this Forum is that it is action-oriented, efficient and pragmatic. To advance Belt and Road cooperation, we need to build consensus for collaboration and, more importantly, take concrete actions. Under the guidance of eight major steps, China will promote both signature projects and “small yet smart” livelihood programs. The China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China will each set up a 350 billion RMB financing window. An additional 80 billion RMB will be injected into the Silk Road Fund. Together, they will support BRI projects on the basis of market and business operation.
Africa is an active and important participant in the Belt and Road Initiative. The BRI has blazed a new path for China-Africa exchanges and cooperation. China-Africa relations have continuously reached a new height and entered into a new stage of jointly building a high-standard China-Africa community with a shared future in the past decade. Through BRI and guided by the principle of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith, China has helped build more than 6,000 km of railway, over 6,000 km of highways and more than 80 large power facilities on the African continent. Numerous landmark projects have emerged, including the African Union Headquarters, the Headquarters of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). China and Africa have carried out extensive production capacity cooperation, with investment in 52 African countries, creating millions of jobs for Africa. China’s investment stock in Africa has increased from 21.2 billion U.S. dollars in 2012 to 56 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, and the areas of investment in Africa are constantly expanding.
Under the framework of the BRI, China-Lesotho cooperation has yielded fruitful results. The Mpiti to Sehlabathebe Road Project is a vivid practice between China and Lesotho to jointly build the Belt and Road Initiative. The Project aims to upgrade the 91km-long road from gravel to asphalt, and will highly improve the mobility in the eastern mountainous areas of Lesotho, make positive contributions to tourism as well as its economic and social development. The Juncao (mushroom) program is another concrete example under the Belt and Road initiative. Up to now, Chinese government has carried out four phases of Juncao program in Lesotho, provided new avenues for job creation and poverty alleviation, significantly promoted sustainable economic development in Lesotho.
The Belt and Road Initiative originated in China, but its achievements and opportunities belong to the world, bringing blessings to Africa and benefiting Lesotho. China will take the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative as an opportunity to work with Africa, follow the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution for shared benefits, adhere to the concept of open, green and clean cooperation, seek the goal of high-standard, sustainable and beneficial to livelihood. China will continue to expand cooperation with Lesotho in various fields, explore potential in areas such as infrastructure, modern agriculture, renewable energy, capacity-building, health-care and so on, elevate the friendly relationship between China and Lesotho to new heights.
（H.E.Lei Kezhong is the Ambassador of
the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Lesotho）
News
Young Mpeka’s big dreams
Sephelane Primary School is a small institution run by the Catholic Church up in the picturesque mountains in Sehlaba-Thebe, Qacha’s Nek.
The problem, however, is that the school runs only up to Grade 5.
It does not have enough classrooms, forcing three of the grades to be squashed in the church hall, with each teacher concentrating on his own class.
She says she wants to build a school, a clinic and a road to her area, an ambitious target for a youthful councillor who is only embarking on her political journey.
She says the next generation should not experience what she went through over the years. She says she was taught under the same conditions at Sephelane Primary School.
She says her dream is to ensure that every class has its own classroom, adding that she wants to see the school catering for all levels up to Grade 7.
“It is because of this that several children have dropped out of school from my village, others opted to get married early when they were just children and others got pregnant when they were not married,” she says.
Mpeka says she wants to change the narrative about her area by spearheading development projects. She says it pains her to see the sick walking long distances to seek medical help.
That often brings serious complications for villagers who fall pregnant, she says.
The result is that some pregnant women end up giving birth at home instead, with serious risks to their health, she says.
She says people carry dead on horseback or shoulders to the main road linking Sehlaba-Thebe and Qacha’s Nek town, which is also some kilometres away from the village.
Mpeka did not proceed to a tertiary institution after she failed her Grade 12 examinations last year. She says she intends to resume her studies later.
News
RFP member fights election disqualification
THE Court of Appeal will on October 24 hear a matter in which a “member” of the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) is fighting his disqualification from this month’s local government elections.
Sekhohola Makakane has asked the court to reverse a decision by the High Court to block him from the election race.
The RFP leadership had rejected Makakane and several other candidates who were chosen by the people in internal polls in favour of its own preferred candidates.
Makakane, who had won elections to stand for the RFP in the Moyeni constituency at A’s Kop ED in Quthing, was asked to step aside to pave way for a candidate selected by the party’s leadership.
The party leadership preferred Moeti Kose over Makakane.
The High Court had ruled that Makakane had failed to prove that he was a member of the RFP.
Makakane had told the court in his affidavit that the party did not have membership cards.
At the same time, the RFP argued that he was not a member because he had no document proving so hence he could not stand for election under its banner.
High Court judge, Justice ’Maliepollo Makhetha, ruled in favour of the RFP on August 31, dismissing Makakane’s application with costs.
The judgement came a month before the local government election, which was on September 29.
Makakane is insisting that he is still a member of the RFP eligible to contest for election under the party’s flag.
Justice Makhetha had said it does not matter whether Makakane participated in the race for the local government elections under the banner of the RFP at A’Skop or not.
“What matters is whether he is a valid member of the RFP, in order to make him eligible to participate in the activities of the party,” Justice Makhetha said.
“My finding is that he is not a member until he has met the requirements, which he has failed to prove,” she said.
“It does not save the applicant to prove that he was elected unopposed by the majority of A’Skop RFP members under the banner of the party when he was not a member of the RFP at the time of his nomination.”
She said Makakane failed to establish on a balance of probabilities that he is a member of the RFP, entitling him to participate in any electoral processes under the RFP banner.
The judge said Section 9 of the party’s constitution gives a right to only its members to among others, “take part in electoral processes especially in campaigning, orientation or to be appointed or deployed to any committee, commission, position or structure” under the banner of the RFP.
She said it logically follows from sections 6 and 9 of the RFP constitution that a non-member cannot acquire rights within the party.
“Although my finding in the foregoing paragraphs is that the applicant apparently participated and got nominated at A’Skop for the upcoming local government elections under the banner of RFP as the party impliedly regarded him as its valid member, there exists no proof that he has acquired membership in terms of the party’s constitution.”
In the absence of such proof, the judge said, Makakane failed to establish the existence of a contractual relationship between himself and the RFP within the Moyeni constituency.
“He was not eligible to vie for nomination to the position of councillor-elect at A’Skop under the banner of the RFP,” she said.
Staff Reporter
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞
SA tycoon angers MPs
Young Mpeka’s big dreams
Mehalalitoe dumped out
RFP member fights election disqualification
I’m here to help, says Mashudu
PAC grills LEC management
‘Fake’ prophet swindles duo of M13 600
Man claims M5 million damages for lost eyes
Mastering close reading techniques
Premier league explodes into action
FIFA consultant sings Lesotho’s praises
Khojane blames lack of preparations
Taxi bosses want 10 percent fare hike
Botho University to move to new campus
Weekly Police Report
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
No peace plan, no economic recovery
We have lost our moral indignation
Coalition politics are bad for development
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
Mokeki’s road to stardom
DCEO raids PS’
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bringing the spark back to schools
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
ADVERTISEMENT
Trending
-
News2 months ago
RFP rocked by death threats
-
Business2 months ago
LEC lights the way
-
News2 months ago
Lerotholi students want charges dropped
-
Business2 months ago
Nedbank posts strong growth
-
Business2 months ago
Iconics Clothing bags big prize
-
News2 months ago
The ‘ear doctor’ driving change
-
News2 months ago
Police boss hit in pocket
-
News2 months ago
Child neglect cases on the rise