School feeding scheme in trouble

School authorities say the figure is now too paltry to cover costs that have since skyrocketed.

This year, school fees have been averaging M2 500 per year in public schools, both church and government-owned.

This leaves schools with children whose fees are paid by the government suffering a deficit of M1 000 per child.

The Anglican Church of Lesotho (ACL) schools secretary, Motlalepula Mokoqo, called for a review of the government grant figures.

“It is no longer enough to cater for the needs of schools because of inflation and other factors,” he told thepost.

The church has many schools dotted across the country.

Earlier this year, Social Development Minister Pitso Lesaoana said his ministry had budgeted M94 million for orphaned and needy children’s secondary education.

Lesaoana estimated that the government would assist about 40 000 children this year.

The government came up with this programme to pay school fees for children after realising that many orphaned children were becoming family heads due to HIV-related deaths, a situation that forced many to abandon school to prioritise household needs.

At the time the grant was pegged at M1 500 in 2012, schools could afford to buy books, food, pay the levy and other maintenance costs, said Mokoqo.

“A decent school meal for a child cost just M3 at the time. Today, there is no plate that costs that amount,” he said.

He says students are expected to be in school for 180 days during an academic year adding that what they get for the meals cannot cater for the students for such a long period.

“The result is that some students end up being fed unpalatable food,” he says. “The quality of the food is just not satisfactory.”

Mokoqo says the fees were last reviewed in 2012.

This is exerting massive pressure on the schools, he says.

In addition, schools are expected to cater for maintenance of teaching sundries such as chemicals and buildings, machinery and other infrastructure from the paltry government grant.

“This is compromising the quality of education in the country,” Mokoqo said.

The situation is also affecting the development of staff and students as paying for teachers upgrade workshops and school sporting activities have become a burden for schools operating on shoestring budgets, said Mokoqo.

Many competent teachers, Mokoqo said, are leaving for greener pastures, forcing them to scrounge for private teachers for key subjects such as Mathematics and Sciences who have to be paid from the dwindling resources.

“This disrupts teaching,” he lamented.

The Assistant Education Secretary for the Lesotho Evangelical Church of Southern Africa (LECSA), Ramafura Macheli, said school authorities have approached the government for a review of the grants cap.

He said the Lesotho School Principals Association (LESPA) committee has tabled “an array” of grievances that include delays in disbursements of utility grants.

The Deputy Principal of Cenez High School under the Roman Catholic Church (RCC) ’Marorisang Lekholoane said the school is struggling to survive because of low fees paid by the government for vulnerable children.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in prolonged schools closure and the emergence of online classes worsened the situation.

“The sad reality is that the government only assists these students while they are at school. The government does not know the lives of these students outside school life,” said Lekholoane, whose school has an enrolment of 600 students.

She said some students come from poor families and rely on the school for food even outside school time.

“We have to feed these pupils here because they come from economically challenged families,” Lekholoane says.

“Some students come to school on empty stomachs and we have to cater for their food. These students bring basins from home for food to eat after school. This food has to be bought with the little money the government gives us,” she said.

The Minister of Social Development attributed the problem to a policy drafted by the Ministry of Education and Training.

“It is the Ministry of Education that determines the policy. I am not aware that the money is not enough to cater for students’ needs,” Lesaoana said.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Education and Training, Mary Mokemane, said her ministry is aware of the prevailing situation.

“There is a project that is underway to address this problem,” Mokemane said, adding that her ministry is going to engage a consultant who is going to conduct a thorough study to deal with the problem on the ground.

Lesotho, which is in the grip of a serious economic crisis marked by huge unemployment levels of around 45 percent, relies on international donor agencies to feed its people.

United Nations agencies last year provided take-home rations to 273 000 pre-primary and primary school children. Of these children 137 250 were boys with 135 758 being girls to ensure they are food secure.

