School feeding scheme in trouble
School authorities say the figure is now too paltry to cover costs that have since skyrocketed.
This year, school fees have been averaging M2 500 per year in public schools, both church and government-owned.
This leaves schools with children whose fees are paid by the government suffering a deficit of M1 000 per child.
The Anglican Church of Lesotho (ACL) schools secretary, Motlalepula Mokoqo, called for a review of the government grant figures.
“It is no longer enough to cater for the needs of schools because of inflation and other factors,” he told thepost.
The church has many schools dotted across the country.
Earlier this year, Social Development Minister Pitso Lesaoana said his ministry had budgeted M94 million for orphaned and needy children’s secondary education.
Lesaoana estimated that the government would assist about 40 000 children this year.
The government came up with this programme to pay school fees for children after realising that many orphaned children were becoming family heads due to HIV-related deaths, a situation that forced many to abandon school to prioritise household needs.
At the time the grant was pegged at M1 500 in 2012, schools could afford to buy books, food, pay the levy and other maintenance costs, said Mokoqo.
“A decent school meal for a child cost just M3 at the time. Today, there is no plate that costs that amount,” he said.
He says students are expected to be in school for 180 days during an academic year adding that what they get for the meals cannot cater for the students for such a long period.
“The result is that some students end up being fed unpalatable food,” he says. “The quality of the food is just not satisfactory.”
Mokoqo says the fees were last reviewed in 2012.
This is exerting massive pressure on the schools, he says.
In addition, schools are expected to cater for maintenance of teaching sundries such as chemicals and buildings, machinery and other infrastructure from the paltry government grant.
“This is compromising the quality of education in the country,” Mokoqo said.
The situation is also affecting the development of staff and students as paying for teachers upgrade workshops and school sporting activities have become a burden for schools operating on shoestring budgets, said Mokoqo.
Many competent teachers, Mokoqo said, are leaving for greener pastures, forcing them to scrounge for private teachers for key subjects such as Mathematics and Sciences who have to be paid from the dwindling resources.
“This disrupts teaching,” he lamented.
The Assistant Education Secretary for the Lesotho Evangelical Church of Southern Africa (LECSA), Ramafura Macheli, said school authorities have approached the government for a review of the grants cap.
He said the Lesotho School Principals Association (LESPA) committee has tabled “an array” of grievances that include delays in disbursements of utility grants.
The Deputy Principal of Cenez High School under the Roman Catholic Church (RCC) ’Marorisang Lekholoane said the school is struggling to survive because of low fees paid by the government for vulnerable children.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in prolonged schools closure and the emergence of online classes worsened the situation.
“The sad reality is that the government only assists these students while they are at school. The government does not know the lives of these students outside school life,” said Lekholoane, whose school has an enrolment of 600 students.
She said some students come from poor families and rely on the school for food even outside school time.
“We have to feed these pupils here because they come from economically challenged families,” Lekholoane says.
“Some students come to school on empty stomachs and we have to cater for their food. These students bring basins from home for food to eat after school. This food has to be bought with the little money the government gives us,” she said.
The Minister of Social Development attributed the problem to a policy drafted by the Ministry of Education and Training.
“It is the Ministry of Education that determines the policy. I am not aware that the money is not enough to cater for students’ needs,” Lesaoana said.
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Education and Training, Mary Mokemane, said her ministry is aware of the prevailing situation.
“There is a project that is underway to address this problem,” Mokemane said, adding that her ministry is going to engage a consultant who is going to conduct a thorough study to deal with the problem on the ground.
Lesotho, which is in the grip of a serious economic crisis marked by huge unemployment levels of around 45 percent, relies on international donor agencies to feed its people.
United Nations agencies last year provided take-home rations to 273 000 pre-primary and primary school children. Of these children 137 250 were boys with 135 758 being girls to ensure they are food secure.
Majara Molupe
213 murdered in 5 months
At least 213 people have been murdered in Lesotho over the past five months. The shocking statistics were revealed by Home Affairs and Police Minister, Lebona Lephema, as he answered questions from Senators last week.
The staggering numbers come a few weeks after the government imposed a short-lived, deeply unpopular and ineffective curfew to curb rampant crime. Lephema however insisted that the curfew was effective.
At the time of imposing the curfew, the government reported that at least 40 people had been murdered in three weeks.
The minister’s revelations also puncture holes into the government‘s narrative that it is winning the battle against crime.
Put differently, the numbers show that at least 42 people were killed every month between January and May. That is 10 people per week.
Yet the figures could be higher because the police’s record-keeping is patchy and there is generally little follow-up to record those who die days later after injuries.
The gory statistics further consolidate Lesotho’s dubious distinction as a country with the third highest murder rate in the world.
Lephema blamed the murders on the police’s lack of patrol vehicles.
“I am even thinking of buying them horses,” Lephema told the Senators.
Lephema said the government will soon buy cars and open a workshop at Mabote Police Station to repair broken vehicles.
The minister also made another shocking revelation when the Senators asked what the government was doing to reduce gun violence.
He said some Chinese business people “are selling guns in their supermarkets”.
Although he did not give further details, the minister said he recently instructed the police to close supermarkets and arrest “certain Chinese people”.
The minister said the police have started confiscating both licensed and unlicensed guns.
Lephema said the police held several meetings with their South African counterparts to fight murders and human trafficking.
Lesotho’s porous borders make it easier for people to smuggle illegal guns from South Africa.
“We are even thinking of holding joint operations to find the illegal firearms that are used in South Africa and later smuggled to Lesotho or vice-versa.”
He complained that the police work hard to arrest crime suspects but the courts release them after paying paltry bail. It is common for a murder suspect to be granted a M500-bail.
Some of the suspects immediately skip bail and disappear in South Africa.
Those eventually caught can spend years fighting extradition.
He said the government wants to confiscate all the guns, even from the senators, to inspect and give them back with digitalised licences.
He also said the police will also establish a call centre for people to report crimes.
“We will compensate people who give us information,” he said.
Nkheli Liphoto
Fresh candidates’ row rocks RFP
Trouble is brewing in the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) after the party moved to block senior officials in the constituencies from contesting in this year’s local government elections.
The RFP’s secretary general, Nthati Moorosi, issued a circular last Friday instructing all individuals holding positions in constituency committees from contesting in the elections.
Moorosi said those who wished to contest should first resign from their constituency positions.
The directive has enraged several RFP officials who say the move is an attempt by the party’s leadership to sideline party officials who have been seen to be pushing for an elective conference.
They told thepost that the party leadership also wants to nominate pliable individuals who will do its bidding.
The RFP is currently grappling with fierce internal fights over the issue of an elective conference.
The circular said party members who are holding positions in the constituency committees will not be allowed to contest “or they should resign before contesting for the elections”.
The deadline for applicants who wish to contest the elections has been set for tomorrow.
“The office of the secretary will publish the local government contestants (for) all councils on 12 July 2023,” the circular reads.
Abia constituency chairman, Cowboy Sethathi, told thepost that “it is not fair to say we should withdraw”.
“They did not resign from their NEC positions when they became ministers, why do we have to resign?” Sethathi said.
“Our party seems not to be guided by democratic principles,” he said, adding that they “employ novel strategies to fight democracy”.
“If not withdrawn the circular is going to cause problems for the party going forward,” he said.
“The move is only meant to discriminate against other members of the party just because they are seen as political threats to the powers that be.”
Another party member, Litšitso Seleso, from Thaba-Putsoa, said the party leadership is “scared that the constituency committee members who are regarded as problematic might cause problems in the party if they are given power” in the local government structures.
“They want to choose people who they like,” Seleso said.
He complained that instead of letting people make decisions on their own the party seems eager to choose who should be elected.
“Democracy dictates that people should choose their own representatives,” he said.
Francis Ramosetle from Koro-Koro constituency said “the circular does not make sense and it is not practical”.
Ramosetle said the decision by the leadership to handpick candidates is not new as it happened during the 2022 general elections.
“This move is going to end in tears, we are going to lose the elections,” Ramosetle said.
He pleaded with the leadership to let them elect their own candidates so that they can vote for them during the local government elections.
The local government elections are likely to take place in September or October.
Moorosi’s circular says any member who is interested in contesting the elections should write to their constituency branch explaining their knowledge of the council and what they did in developing their communities.
“The constituency committee will then call a conference to present all the (contestants) to the members,” the circular reads.
Ramosetle said they will not allow the NEC to cause conflicts between their members.
The RFP leadership was not available for comment last night.
Nkheli Liphoto
SR says won’t give up perks fight
The Socialist Revolutionaries (SR) says it is not giving up onits fight to reverse the M5 000 fuel allowances for MPs.
The party’s deputy leader, Tlohelang Aumane, told thepost that the Sam Matekane-led government had squandered a great chance to reverse the allowance.
“The government had the chance to correct the mistake of allowances, but they chose to approve it,” Aumane said.
He said the government had used its majority in parliament to railroad the motion.
“They do not even have the courtesy to explain their reasons to the public as they had promised to remove those,” he said.
“We are surprised that instead of removing the allowances the Matekane-led government approved them and added more benefits for the prime minister.”
Aumane spoke two days after his party lost the vote to block the allowances in parliament where it only has two MPs.
Party leader Teboho Mojapela and ’Mamarame Matela are the only SR MPs in a parliament of 120 members.
Mojapela’s motion was seconded by the Popular Front for Democracy (PFD) leader, Advocate Lekhetho Rakuoane who is the only MP for his party.
Basotho National Party (BNP)’s two MPs, Machesetsa Mofomobe and ’Masetota Leshota also backed the motion.
Other smaller parties are the Mpulule Political Summit, Lesotho People’s Congress, and Basotho Patriotic Party that have not openly showed their position on the matter.
But their only MPs, Edwing Sehlabaka of Mpulule and Tefo Mapesela of BPP did not attend parliament on Tuesday.
As for the Hope Political Party leader, ’Machabana Lemphane-Letsie, she openly opposed the motion saying Rakuoane and Mojapela “were just being populist”.
The Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD), with its three MPs, took a similar stance in dismissing the motion.
The LCD’s deputy leader, Tšeliso Mokhosi, told thepost last night that “this is just political rhetoric by those who want to tickle the people’s ears”.
“Supporting the motion would be useless because the law has been passed and there was nothing we could do about that,” Mokhosi said.
The LCD leader Mothetjoa Metsing said the motion scared him as “it is not ordinary because it deals with the salary of the members”.
“It might not be right to work on the issue as it is now a lawful salary and benefits to the members,” Metsing said.
“I want to know if the regulations are just normal.”
MPs from the main opposition Democratic Congress (DC) backed the motion although the party was the one that spearheaded the allowances in the last parliament.
The DC’s Thabiso Lekitla, who is the MP for Mekaling, and Mootsi Lehata of Makhaleng openly backed the SR’s motion, saying it was unfair that MPs are paid monthly fuel allowances.
The Movement for Economic Change (MEC), which strongly supported the DC leader Mathibeli Mokhothu when he introduced the allowances last year, opposed the SR’s motion.
The MEC has four MPs who are in the tripartite coalition government with the RFP and the Alliance of Democrats (AD).
The AD flip-flopped on the allowances last year, initially supporting it but making a U-turn when the public started making noise about it.
The AD opposed Mojapela’s motion to cut the allowances.
The RFP has 57 MPs.
Nkheli Liphoto
