School students starve
Mapule Motsopa
MASERU – THOUSANDS of primary school students are starving because catering companies have suspended services due to delayed payments from the government. Many of the children, especially in the rural areas, are from poor families that do not afford meals. They rely on the school feeding programme at the schools to keep hunger at bay.
But for some of the students that safety net has disappeared because they no longer get food at school. Some have dropped out of school, according to teachers who spoke thepost. Some schools have been forced to make abrupt changes in their routine.
Those that opened from 7:45 am to 2pm are now starting at 8:30 and closing at 12pm so that children can go home early to eat. This week some of the caterers and food managers told thepost that they have run out of stock because the government has not paid the suppliers and caterers for the past four months.
And schools that still prepare meals for the children said they have reduced the portions to make the food last. Joanne Motso of Thaba-Lesoba said without the school feeding programme, her 12-year old daughter starves. She said her child leaves for school on an empty stomach as she cannot afford breakfast.
“My child is now reluctant to go to school and prefers to join me as I collect rosehip (‘morobei) for sale,” Motso said.
“And now that it has been destroyed by heavy rains, things are worse.”
“I keep asking for help from neighbours who also are struggling and it really is not easy. Motso said teachers tried to explain the situation “but it is pointless”.
’Mathapelo Sello, a former caterer at Thaba- Lesoba primary, said their challenge is getting paid after serving children for the agreed period. Her contract ended on March 31 but she is
still owed over M16 000.
“I was last paid in December 2021 for November and when I requested clarifi cation I was told the government had not allocated money,” Sello said.
She said her relationship with her neighbours is sour because she borrowed wood from them hoping to pay as soon as she gotthe money There is also tension between her and the people she engaged to help her cook for the school.
Out of anger and frustration, they dragged her to the chief. She had stopped
“I cannot afford to work without being paid again.”
“My children are suffering yet I woke up every day to do work. I am discouraged.” ’Makefuoe Khutlisi, a caterer at Bela-Bela Primary school signed a contract on April 1 when the school was already out of stock.
It is not clear when the stock will be available. Now she has made it a habit to go to school at 7 am hoping to get stock only to come back without having cooked for the children. Khutlisi said this is affecting her and the children who rely on school meals.
“It has become tiresome and worrisome to go to school and do nothing,” she said.
“I only clean the kitchen and come back home.”
“Since I am desperate, I will keep on going there for nothing.”
Paul Khasane, a teacher and food manager at Thaba-Lesoba Primary School, said their supplier said he has not been paid to provide food (maize meal, peas, samp and beans) to MOKHOTLONG & THABA-TSEKA OPENING SOON O F F I C E S their school.
Khasane said they are left with a few weeks before the school term ends but there is still nothing. The principal, Liako Qhoshela, said very few pupils manage to bring their lunch to school.
“This was saddening so we had to shorten learning hours,” Qhoshela said.
Qhoshela said this is affecting their attendance. Hlajoane Peete, a teacher at Khubetsoana Primary, said their food ran out before the Easter holidays.
“Attendance is very poor because of this,” Peete said.
For those who rely on school food for lunch their desperation is just unbearable, she said. Peete said learning is not smooth because they are forced to cut lessons. He said they are unable to meet their target because they reduced their lessons from six to four.
Mokoallong Government Primary teacher ‘Mamoliehi Ramautu said “it hurt us and we are indeed very sad by these aggravating circumstances”. Ramautu said this has not only affected
the pupils but the teachers as well. She said the quality of education is compromised.
The new school feeding model, the National Management Agent (NMA), is administered by the School Self-Reliance and Feeding Unit (SSRFU) in the Ministry of Education. Two companies, Ruelle (Pty) Ltd and TJ General Dealer, both registered in Lesotho, were awarded the tender to provide food.
TJ General Dealer Admin Manager, Pule Leboka, said they have since started delivering food and most schools will get deliveries within a week. Leboka said the Ministry of Education should take the blame for delaying payments.
Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr Lira Khama said the Ministry of Education was supposed to have a press conference about the issue yesterday but it was postponed to Monday because the minister had an emergency.
Mapule Motsopa
Moramotse off the hook
MASERU – THABO Moramotse, the son of Public Service Minister Lehlohonolo Moremotse, has been acquitted of the murder of his sister-in-law. This, after Justice Semapo Peete ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove that Moramotse murdered his brother’s wife, ’Mateboho Moramotse, in 2016.
Justice Peete said the confession that the police claimed Moramotse made could not be accepted as credible evidence because it was made under duress. The police had alleged that Moramotse made the confession before the later Magistrate Phethise Motanyane.
Moramotse did not take the witness box but told the court, through his lawyer Advocate Salemane Phafane KC, that the police forced him to confess to the murder. Moramotse told Justice Peete that Assistant Commissioner of Police Motlatsi Mapola instructed him on what to say to the magistrate.
He said ACP Mapola threatened to kill him if he changed the dictated confession. The confession was the prosecution’s main evidence against Moramotse.
Justice Peete said he had no option but to acquit Moramotse because there was no evidence linking him to the murder and the confession was not credible. The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane, had earlier admitted that since the court had rejected Moramotse’s confession she had no other evidence against him.
She said the confession was that Moramotse will be implicated in the murder.
“There is nothing I can do,“ Advocate Motinyane said.
When the confession took centre stage during the trial, Advocate Motinyane had argued that Moramotse did not deny that he confessed but said he had not made it voluntarily. Advocate Phafane KC said the court had no reason to put his client in the “box to answer the case that did not involve him”.
He said if the court allows that to happen, his client might find himself saying things that might implicate him. Advocate Salemane Phafane said the crown has no evidence against his client.
“Even the witnesses who testified said nothing about Moramotse being a suspect in this matter,” Advocate Phafane said.
He told the court that there was no evidence as to who shot ’Mateboho. Advocate Phafane further told the court that there was no evidence of whether the shells were found next to the body or not.
He said the crown only relied on a confession which his client said he made under duress. Advocate Phafane said so far there had never been any evidence as to who killed ’Mateboho.
Justice Peete said even though he has acquitted Moramotse, “one day the truth will come out”. He said his prayer is that “whoever committed murder, the crime should haunt him or her for the rest of their life”.
“My wish is that the person responsible for the murder should go to the grave earlier than expected.”
’Malimpho Majoro
Textile sector in trouble
MASERU – THE textile sector, which is the second biggest employer after the government of Lesotho with 40 000 workers, is facing an uncertain future as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic begin to be felt.
That is according to the Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC) Chief Executive, Molise Ramaili. Ramaili was speaking at an indaba for the textile industry in Maseru last Friday.
The industry saw at least 10 000 employees sent packing in the last two years following the outbreak of Covid-19, he said. Exports and employment have stagnated since 2017, Ramaili said.
He said the country should brace for more woes in the immediate future. Ramaili said the major cause of this stagnation shows “a shift to other markets and shrinkage of our market share”.
He further said the effects of the 37.4 percent wage increase in 2020 also played a major role.
“The industry’s loss of competitiveness goes far before the Covid-19 pandemic,” Ramaili said.
“Therefore, solutions need to be focused on the root causes not responding to the pandemic which merely crippled an already weakened organism,” he said.
He said about nine firms closed their doors and 10 056 jobs were lost. He said the potential job closures sit at 640 while 600 Basotho might be retrenched very soon. He said the major reasons for the closures and retrenchments are the declining and cancellation of orders.
He said this has been triggered by high costs which include increased wages, increased logistics, increased port charges and delays in delivery. Ramaili said this has led to declining revenues where the companies are currently operating at 50 percent capacity.
He said a non-conducive investment environment has also contributed to the downfall of the industry. He explained that this includes government policy, slow decisions on wage increases, Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds, work and residence permits.
Ramaili said in 2021, they held a roundtable with relevant stakeholders in this industry. He said among the challenges which were mentioned include buyers’ diversification of their sources of procurement of goods such as near-shoring production and material sourcing.
He said it was also raised that the buyers had changed their procurement structure and had changed their selling and ordering techniques to short term and agile orders to support their digital businesses.
Ramaili said although Lesotho is competitive in labour costs, the quality of skills is not good enough to manage the industry without expatriates. He said Lesotho’s productivity is lower as compared to Asia, however, better than eSwatini, Ethiopia and Kenya.
He said this gives Lesotho better opportunities. However, lack of warehousing facilities for factories and the absence of an industry specific incentives framework are barriers to the growth of this industry.
Ramaili said the legislative environment had become inconsistent and non-consultative, and very slow to respond to emerging challenges. He said the costs increased especially on wages, transportation due to Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war, water, electricity, and international ports’ charges.
He said United States markets are currently buying from their neighbouring countries to minimise the costs of transportation too. He said the regular strikes by workers also fueled the crisis.
“The industry is dependent on a few large manufacturers that subcontract their orders to the medium and small manufacturers,” he said.
Ramaili said some factories’ orders are seasonal hence the production gaps. He said this is a crisis which requires collaborations. However, there is a lack of cohesive vision and collaboration amongst stakeholders such as government, labour, investors, and civil society.
“Stakeholders vilify each other,” he said.
He further said there are not enough local skills to fully domesticate the industry. He said there is no deep understanding and knowledge of the sector to be able to develop and reinvent it further.
“There are trade issues with SARS holding Lesotho-bound orders’ containers for too long,” he said.
However, Ramaili said although the damage is huge, we still stand a chance to resolve this matter. He said trade facilitation needs to be streamlined with both physical and soft infrastructure.
He said we can still rebuild and rebrand Lesotho as a sourcing location and leader in the African textiles and apparel manufacturing industry. He said this can be achieved by expansion of standards auditing to local manufacturers and pursuing joint stakeholders’ orders sourcing.
The Minister of Trade, Thabiso Molapo, said over the past several months, we have witnessed several headlines on more job losses looming. He said it is fair to say that the effects of these losses have proved devastating to many.
Molapo said relevant stakeholders should work closely with the Ministry of Trade through the LNDC to contribute to the efforts to attract and retain investment in the textile and garment industry.
“Each stakeholder has a unique opportunity in creating a conducive investment climate for prospective investors, both local and foreign,” Molapo said.
He said each stakeholder is operating in different areas of government service delivery and regulation from revenue collection, water and electricity distribution and financial sector.
“However, they are all geared towards developing Lesotho and building her into a prosperous nation,” he said.
“Let us collectively gear towards developing systems that will move us in that direction,” he said.
Mary Motebang from the Ministry of Trade said more Basotho are keen to venture into this industry. She said they discovered about 4 000 SMEs, especially women in dress making businesses, who were willing to do so.
She said this group of SMEs needs to be equipped with skills to run the textile firms with the ministry assisting them with management skills. Motebang said although the major concern on the industry shrinkage include market shift, Lesotho has more market opportunities besides the US market.
She mentioned the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), Southern African Custom Union (SACU) trade agreement, Southern African Development Community SADC trade agreement and African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) which need to be utilized.
“Lesotho is underutilising the export markets we have,” she said.
One of the participants, Lehlonoholo Chefa, said ‘‘our productivity is so high as compared to other countries in sub-Saharan Africa, however, when it comes to skills transfer, we are still behind”.
He said institutions such as Limkokwing University of Creative Technology and Lerotholi Polytechnic which already have such programmes in their curriculum should be encouraged to provide necessary skills which will enable Basotho to run this industry.
Sumfing Kaofela video haunts Econet
MASERU – A Butha-Buthe man wants Econet Telecom Lesotho (Econet) to pay him M3.8 million for allegedly infringing on his copyrights to a video he recorded in April last year. Rampunte Mokhethi says he is the one who recorded the hilarious and famous “something kaofela” video.
He accuses Econet of using the video for its marketing campaign without consulting him. Mokhethi, who is also demanding M8000 000 for defamation, first wrote a letter of demand to Econet through his lawyers.
He said he was on his way to Bokong in April last year when he met Mosiuoa Hlaeng, who appears in the video. He said he recorded Hlaeng during their conversation. The recording was later leaked and became an internet sensation across social media platforms.
Mokhethi said the recording “was popularly and distinctively known as the ‘sumfing kaofela’ video because of the inclusion of the phrase in a video recording which many people found entertaining”.
He claimed that in November last year Econet launched a marketing campaign “Feel the Vibe, Let’s do Sumfing Kaofela” on its social media platforms.
“A campaign title incorporating the words derived from our client’s video recording,” Legalize Daily, his lawyers, said in a letter of demand to Econet.
“These words have been reproduced by yourselves without our client’s permission across all your social media and print platforms in promotion of the aforementioned campaign,” the letter reads.
“The unauthorised use of the “…sumfing kaofela” phrase for your commercial gain is in violation of our client’s rights as provided for by the Copyright Order No. 13 of 1989,” the lawyers said.
“Our instructions are to demand from you a payment of damages for copyright infringement to the tune of Three Million Maloti.”
In the civil summons filed in court this week, Mokhethi’s lawyers said despite having informed and demanded damages from Econet, it has “failed, ignored and/or neglected to remedy the plaintiff”.
Mokhethi also demands 65 percent of the proceeds derived from the “sumfing kaofela” campaign. Regarding the defamation claim, Mokhethi’s lawyers say in December last year Econet published and circulated a statement in which it said: “someone shot a video and made fun of an unsuspecting and vulnerable individual then shared such on social media without his knowledge”.
“The said someone in this statement is in fact our client,” the lawyers said in the letter of demand.
“You intentionally and wilfully stated false and misleading information regarding our client and the circumstance surrounding the recording and publishing of the video.”
Mokhethi is demanding that Econet withdraw the “defamatory statement” and publish a public apology. Econet’s lawyers have filed a motion of intention to oppose the lawsuit.
Staff Reporter
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
South Afrika e hana likarete tsa Lesotho
Six Billion Maloti needed to maintain roads
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
