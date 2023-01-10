News
Sehahle’s dream lives on!
MASERU – MANY Basotho will recall a late 2000s Lesotho Television anti-drug abuse advert in which Shoaepane ‘Schweppes’ Sehahle plays a dirty drug addict with unkempt dreadlocks.
The memorable part of the advert is where Sehahle staggers until he falls down, crawls and the camera zooms out a scared facial expression as Sehlahle cries out: E nkenile Baba!
E nkenile Baba, a Sesotho-Zulu pidgin meaning “it has entered me, Father”, became a derogatory name for many drunken, dirty people, especially those with dreadlocks.
Sehahle had, prior to the anti-drug abuse advert, been featuring in many theatre and screen dramas but it is this humorous advert that saw him rise to fame countrywide.
For many, primary or secondary education is what they consider a foundation for the future. Sehahle from Sea-Point in Maseru, is not an exception.
“My calling to be an actor was cultivated during my high school years,” he said.
At Sefika High School, the school’s policy was to compel every learner to engage in at least one extra-curricular activity.
It was common for boys to join sporting or music activities. But since Sehahle was gifted in neither, he opted to join the drama and debating club.
He soon realised that acting ran in his veins once he joined the club.
“I gave it my all during rehearsals and my confidence grew robustly.”
After completing high school and in dire need of employment, Sehahle went to look for general work in Rustenburg, South Africa, but it was in vain.
He felt it was time to return home and do whatever it would take him to have a decent life.
He went on to work as a volunteer at the Lesotho Planned Parenthood Association (LPPA), where he was a peer educator in health awareness.
It was a move that opened doors for him into the mainstream film industry.
“My work at LPPA was to disseminate information through adverts that were played on Lesotho TV from 2008.
“I then began to be recognised and many producers began to identify my acting talent, the likes of Silas Monyatsi and Lilaphalapha,” he said.
From presenting adverts for organisations, Sehahle featured as an actor in Kau la Poho where he played the starring role.
“It posed a lot of challenges since I was then a rookie who was performing with more experienced and professional actors.
“What bothered me most was that I was always supposed to be on set due to the role I was playing,” he recalled.
The synopsis of the story was about a young lad entrapped in ruinous city life and cohabiting with a girlfriend.
In the name of money, he gave away his girlfriend to an elderly man. In the twist of events it turned out the man was a friend to his father, which made matters awful.
He was the lead actor known as Mojalefa, Jeff, a notorious guy who moved from a rural area to town where he worked as a taxi driver.
He came to live a city life of alcoholism and prostitution that saw him ultimately acquire HIV.
Then, there was still a lot of stigma around HIV/AIDS and people began to discriminate against him in real life.
His social life began to be negatively impacted as some people would not want to associate with him on social platforms as the character had depicted him as a reckless young man.
“People did not understand the fact that what one performs as an actor is per script and does not necessarily apply to their real lives.
“They unknowingly construed that to be applicable in my real life situation,” he said.
Despite this, he lauds the film for giving him a breakthrough into the industry.
According to Sehahle, acting is one of the most innovative industries which mostly presents leisure activities and opens frontiers to the world.
“It only requires one to be creative, ambitious as well as (versatile). It needs one to always follow the latest trends around the globe in different spheres of life.
“As an actor, you need to give the profession your all.
“Being adaptable to different situations by doing independent research about backgrounds of characters you are tasked to portray helps.”
Sehahle believes it is ideal to always nourish one’s art by joining training sessions such as workshops to stay up to date with contemporary matters that are involved in acting.
“As the world is evolving, so too is the profession. Therefore one doesn’t have to rest on their laurels once they have broken through on to the screen.”
Sehahle has featured in several local film productions which have stood out. He is more popular in documentaries and comedy video strips.
He has by far managed to play different characters with success due to determination he has towards his acting profession.
“In all films I took part in, I have always managed to efficiently portray the character I had been expected to play. But among them, I think I managed to excel more in Lilaphalapha, Kau La Poho and It’s Not A Burial: It’s A Resurrection.
“To be honest, I’ve always given my best shot in all films I’ve been scripted.”
For Sehahle to remain noticeable in his performances, he always drew admiration from American actor and producer Samuel Leroy Jackson.
He says Jackson is one actor who makes acting look easy as he is able to perform according to any character given at hand.
“Jackson does it all for me. He is the kind of person who is able to vividly portray any character put on the table.
“As a comedian, he does wonders and, of course, in any general film setting.”
He says Jackson “is not a stereotype kind of a character who can only gel with certain characters”.
“He’s so amazing to watch and I always strive to give out genuine performance like his whenever I’m on set.”
In the midst of high unemployment rate, Sehahle thinks acting can help create jobs.
“There are a lot of talented actors in all districts of the country but they do not have platforms to showcase their talents.
“There is need for broader government intervention to build infrastructure which would be utilised to create opportunities for them,” he said.
Calvin Motekase
News
Soldiers told to tread carefully
MASERU – ARMY Commander Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela has told his subordinates to tread carefully this year in an effort to prevent lawsuits that have been piling in his office.
Lt Gen Letsoela was speaking at a parade at the army headquarters on New Year’s Eve after soldiers marched for peace from the Makoanyane Barracks to Ratjomose.
He said a number of families sued him seeking compensation last year, a trend he says must now be reversed.
Most of the lawsuits came after Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) soldiers either killed or maimed their family members both in official operations and when drunken rogue soldiers quarreled with civilians at pubs.
In some of these cases the army authorities did not cooperate with police investigators for many years until families approached the courts for help.
Lt Gen Letsoela said 2022 was not easy on him because of the lawsuits.
“This year was hectic and not easy at all,” he said.
The army boss appealed to the soldiers to try and avoid being on the court roll.
“I could see it happening several times even now,” he said.
Lt Gen Letsoela said the court cases bring reproach on the army and causes problems for the soldiers too. But where crimes have been committed, he said his soldiers must take action.
Lt Gen Letsoela said they had to deal with such issues such as stock-theft and human trafficking. He said such crimes are committed by people who place lawyers as their protective shield.
“It is a gang of thugs. After we stopped them from committing crimes, they go to the courts,” he said.
Lt Gen Letsoela advised the soldiers not to join criminal syndicates. He also urged the soldiers to be confident whilst doing their job so that they can discharge their duties professionally.
Lt Gen Letsoela’s comments come two weeks after the commander denied that his soldiers killed Mohajane Mohajane in Matelile, Mafeteng, during an operation to crack down on crime in April last year.
Mohajane’s family has sued the army for M1 million. It has also demanded that the army reveal who shot their son.
The family of a police constable, Relebohile Mokone, who was murdered by the army, has also demanded a staggering M12 million from the LDF.
Constable Mokone was killed when soldiers caught him and some Asians trying to smuggle wool out of the country through an illegal border gate at Liphiring in Mohale’s Hoek.
The families of five Asians who were with Constable Mokone have also each demanded M2.5 million each from the army, claiming they were tortured.
This brought the total claim against the LDF Commander to a staggering M24.5 million.
Lt Gen Letsoela was also slapped with three other fresh lawsuits for a combined total of M10.9 million damages.
The claims are by three soldiers who were allegedly subjected to unlawful arrest and torture in 2015.
The three were Thoriso Mareka, Seabata Chaka, and Motlatsi Mokhobo.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Matekane’s five-year strategic plan
MASERU – PRIME Minister Sam Matekane’s government has released a five-year strategic plan on how it intends to turn around the country’s economy.
The 2023 to 2027 National Strategic Development Plan II, released on New Year’s Eve, has four key priority areas (KPAs) of growth progression, social transformation, infrastructure development, good governance and accountability.
The goal of the first KPA, growth progression, is to achieve inclusive sustainable and equitable growth and create private sector-led employment for Basotho.
“The aim is to transform the country from a consumer-based economy to a producer and export-driven economy,” the document reads.
“This is hoped to be achieved through structural transformation of the following productive sectors: Agriculture, Manufacturing, Mining and Tourism,” it reads.
The second key priority area is aligned with food security and agriculture revolution, industrialisation revolution, development finance revolution and extractive industry revolution.
The key priority area aims at increasing agricultural production capacity, developing agriculture commodity markets, and maximizing value from wool and mohair.
Regarding the industrialisation revolution, the key priority area aims at achieving urbanisation and industrialisation, and developing the creative industry.
In regard to extractive industry revolution, the plan is to map and quantify the country’s assets to enhance bargaining power, attract financing in top mining projects, capture maximum value for the Basotho nation, and to establish a Sovereign Development Fund.
As for the development finance revolution, it seeks to provide guidance for credit giving financial institutions, re-engineering and reorganising the Lesotho National Development Corporations (LNDC) and the Basotho Enterprises Development Corporation (BEDCO).
It also seeks to reinforce and enhance the financial inclusion mandate of Lesotho Post Bank.
The government wants to convert the Lesotho Post Bank into a fully-fledged development bank mandated to support, among others, the energy security national priority.
“The goal of this KPA is to achieve inclusive, sustainable and equitable growth and create private sector-led employment for Basotho,” the document reads.
“The aim is to transform the country from a consumer-based economy to a producer and export-driven economy,” it reads.
“This is hoped to be achieved through structural transformation of the following productive sectors, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Mining and Tourism.”
One of the goals is to introduce a social security fund to reduce the risk of exposure of workers to job losses.
The Fund will be a contributory scheme for the employer and employee and will pay benefits to the employee in the event they lose their job or are impaired.
The document says past and current development plans have been formulated to define a desired destination and identify the roles that different sectors of society need to play in order to realise a set goal.
“This requires critical levels of commitment and leadership to strengthen the planning systems within and across all the spheres of government, and collaboration of the private sector, civil society and development partners.”
It says although Lesotho’s planning and fiscal operations have been guided by the national planning frameworks to promote sustainable development, “the country remains vulnerable, with low investment in key areas, low productive capacity, and high-income inequality”.
“The economy is still highly dependent on government for economic activities and fiscal revenues,” it reads.
“Lesotho’s capacity to attract foreign investment is limited and the country remains very dependent on imports. Poverty and unemployment remain high, especially in the rural areas, affecting mostly women and youth.”
The government says although Lesotho has made critical strides towards sustainable development since independence, “this has neither eradicated multidimensional poverty nor reduced unemployment levels”.
It refers to the 2022 World Bank report on inequality in Southern Africa, which says the unemployment rate in Lesotho remains high at 22.5 percent (using a strict definition) and 38.3 percent (using the expanded definition that includes discouraged job seekers) in 2019.
As a result, 49.7 percent of the population in Lesotho lives below US$1.90 (about M32) per person per day (Lesotho Poverty Mapping Report, 2018).
In terms of inequality, as measured by the Gini coefficient, Lesotho is among the most unequal countries in the world.
The government says although some progress has been made since 2010, “there is need to focus on income and asset inequality so that Lesotho does not remain one of the most unequal societies in the world”.
“Nearly 50 percent of the population lives below the poverty line,” the document reads.
“Over 20 percent of the labour force is unemployed,” it reads.
“This is evidenced by the deteriorating macroeconomic position of the country.”
It says GDP has declined steadily since 2015 which is attributed to the growing structural gap between the government’s spending and the amount of revenue it collects.
Government spending, the document says, is estimated at around 60 percent of the GDP and is evidenced by the deteriorating macroeconomic position of the country.
The government recognises education and skills development as the cornerstone for any development as it aims to ensure that a person has an opportunity to be productive and be grounded with moral values.
The Matekane-led government says there is a need to identify skills need and labour market trends to avoid unnecessary unemployment and underemployment among the educated.
Staff Reporter
News
Gun violence rocks Lesotho
MASERU – A 26-year-old soldier was shot dead on New Year’s Eve in Quthing as he tried to disarm a man who was randomly firing a gun at an initiation ceremony.
The police say the trouble started when Bolae Maqoabikane, 36, who had just graduated, fired several shots in the air.
The soldier, who was in plain clothes, asked Maqoabikane to show him the gun’s licence.
Maqoabikane then allegedly got furious and shot the soldier who was rushed to Maqokho Clinic where he was later pronounced dead.
Maqoabikane also shot and injured the village chief who had also demanded to see his gun licence. The 53-year-old chief was treated as an out-patient at the local clinic.
Inspector Lekhafola Tau of the Quthing Police Criminal Investigation Division (CID) said people at the ceremony then beat Maqoabikane to death.
Inspector Tau said the people handed over the suspect’s .357 Magnum pistol whose serial number was rubbed off.
Senior Superintendent ‘Mamoipone Mohloai of Quthing police said they are worried about the increasing cases of violent crimes involving initiates in the district.
In another incident in Thaba-Tseka, a 76-year-old former police officer allegedly fatally shot his 94-year-old mother.
Nthuseng Monyatsi, the suspect, is alleged to have been infuriated by his mother’s request for food.
Monyatsi appeared before the Thaba-Tseka Magistrate’s court last Thursday to face a murder charge.
Monyatsi handed over his pistol to the police. Police said Monyatsi told that he killed his mother because he wanted to save her from the misery of old age and poverty.
Monyatsi was remanded in custody and he will appear in court again next Wednesday.
In Maseru, the chief executive of the Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation (LDTC), Dr Retšelisitsoe Nko, is under investigation after he was involved in a shooting incident.
The incident happened last Tuesday at Hillsview. Police are yet to release a detailed report about the shooting but have confirmed that Dr Nko is being investigated for murder.
Reports say Nko brought his gun to confront guests at a lodge near his house.
It is alleged that Dr Nko was angry that the guests had manhandled his son after accusing him of making noise with his quad bike.
The guests, who were having a braai, tried to wrestle the gun from Dr Nko. One of the guests was shot during the fracas and is in critical condition at a local hospital.
Dr Nko, who has since been suspended from the LTDC, was also shot but did not go to a hospital.
Police spokesman, Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, said the police are weary of the spate of murders and other violent incidents countrywide involving guns.
He said it is for this reason that the police have suspended the issuance of firearm licences. S/Supt Mopeli said the police are also worried about the proliferation of illegal guns.
“It is for this reason that the Police Commissioner has resolved to temporarily suspend the application for licences countrywide,” S/Sup Mopeli said.
He said five illegal 9mm pistols and bullets were confiscated and the owners were arrested during the festive season.
“This shows that there are still more guns out there in the wrong hands,” he said.
“Because of these guns which are out of control, licences will be suspended so that the police can inspect those already issued,” he said.
’Malimpho Majoro
Soldiers told to tread carefully
Matekane’s five-year strategic plan
Gun violence rocks Lesotho
MP speaks on estate fight
Sehahle’s dream lives on!
Twins and their stylish furniture
Tough fitness test for referees
Mahlaha pleads for patience
How Argentina achieved World Cup glory
Ramasimong’s second coming
Mahlaha pleads for patience
Doctors down tools at Motebang Hospital
Corpse chaos at MKM
Army breathes fire after nuns attacked
thepost’s journalist wins awards
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
MP charged with stock-theft
Row over army secrets
The middle class have failed us
End of the road for Letsatsi
Professionalising education
Kamoli threatened
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
No peace plan, no economic recovery
We have lost our moral indignation
Coalition politics are bad for development
Literature and reality
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
Business2 months ago
Vodacom gives to schools
-
News1 month ago
MP wants ‘stolen land’ returned to Lesotho
-
Business1 month ago
Why stakeholders matter in strategy implementation
-
Business2 months ago
New mobile filling stations on the cards
-
News4 weeks ago
DCEO raids PS’
-
Sports-pst1 month ago
LEFA responds to Chief Theko’s attacks
-
Business1 month ago
Harvard economist seeks to revive Lesotho’s economy
-
Business1 month ago
Mokhotlong villagers strike it rich