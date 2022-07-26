News
Sekhamane, Kobeli will not stand in elections
MASERU – VETERAN politician, Tlohang Sekhamane, and Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) chairman, Teboho Kobeli, will not stand in the general elections slated for October 7 this year.
Sekhamane told hundreds of supporters who attended the launch of the three-month old party in Mokhotlong constituency on Saturday that the RFP boss, Sam Matekane, has other plans for them.
“Our leader is a man who knows how to put oxen under yoke and he knows why a certain one should pull on the left and another on the right,” Sekhamane said.
“He understands and knows the capabilities of the people who surround him hence he directed that we should not stand for elections in our constituencies.”
Both Sekhamane and Kobeli are from Mokhotlong district. However, Sekhamane did not reveal the positions that Matekane has earmarked for them if the RFP forms the next government.
Sekhamane said this as he defended Matekane’s leadership style where he has personally handpicked 11 of his close lieutenants to stand in certain constituencies unopposed. The decision torched grumbling among grassroots supporters.
But Sekhamane was adamant that there is nothing wrong with Matekane’s leadership style.
“This is not tyranny. The leader knows people to work with to achieve what he wants to achieve,” he said.
He said Matekane is not interested in dishing out lucrative government posts to his cronies so that they can enrich themselves but instead he wants to stabilise the economy. He said Matekane is rich and he has selected other rich people in the party to help lift the country out of poverty.
“We cannot say these people want to be rich, they are already rich,” he said, adding that Matekane selected them because he saw that they are a team he can work with to develop the country.
Sekhamane said the democratic practice in which a leader asks his followers to select a working team for him has failed in this country and has plunged it into abject poverty.
He said the old process had failed to drag the country out of poverty because those people who were elected democratically proved to be incompetent.
He said Matekane was an able-minded leader who knows what he wants to achieve and how, through the team he believes is capable of delivering.
“This is so that in the end he will not blame the people but himself if his team will not deliver,” Sekhamane said.
News
Disaster for Akani
MASERU – IT never rains but pours for Akani Retirement Fund Administrators, the beleaguered company that is in a bitter battle for a contract to manage the pension fund for Lesotho’s civil service. Akani’s troubles in South Africa have come thick and fast, leaving it reeling and facing possible collapse.
Last week, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) raided Akani’s offices in an investigation that could have dire consequences for the company whose reputation has been severely damaged by allegations of fraud and corruption.
The investigation could lead to a suspension or total cancellation of Akani’s operating licence. Either of the outcomes would kill Akani’s business in South Africa.
They also have serious implications for Akani’s operations in Lesotho where it is fighting for the contract to manage the Public Officers’ Defined Contribution Pension Fund (PODPCF) whose 35 000 members are government employees.
A suspension or cancellation would knock the company out of the race for the contract it has bitterly contested with NBC Lesotho since 2020. And even if it is eventually exonerated, the raid and the investigation would leave an indelible mark on the company’s reputation.
The unfolding events in South Africa might also catch the Central Bank of Lesotho’s attention as the regulator of the insurance sector.
The FSCA said the purpose of the raid was to gather facts and information to assist in its investigation into complaints “which contained sufficient information to create a reasonable suspicion that financial sector laws may have been contravened by Akani”.
The order sanctioning the raid was granted by the Deputy Judge President of the High Court (Gauteng Division, Pretoria).
“The overriding objective of the FSCA is to protect financial customers, which include members of retirement funds, who demographically represent all members of our society,” FSCA commissioner Unathi Kamlana said in a statement announcing the raid last week.
Kamlana added the raid is in “keeping with this duty and is in the interest of clean administration in the retirement funds sector”. thepost understands that the FSCA investigators collected computer hard drives and other documents during the raid.
Although the Authority is not at liberty to reveal the nature of the investigation, thepost understands it relates to the controversial manner in which Akani got the contract to manage the Chemical Industries National Provident Fund (CINPF) which has 21 000 members and is worth M7 billion.
The raid follows a devastating blow Akani suffered in South Africa’s High Court in June. The court ruled that Akani paid bribes to three trustees of the CINPF when it won the contract to manage the fund in 2019.
It found that Akani engaged in an illegal and elaborate scheme to influence the CINPF trustees to first terminate NBC Holdings’ contract and then appoint it as a replacement. NBC Holdings, a major shareholder in NBC Lesotho, had been the CINPF’s administrators for the 30 years when Akani made its move for the contract.
The court ruled that Akani used the three trustees – Bonginhlanhla Dangazele, Reginald Sema and Ayanda Sithole – to instigate NBC Holdings’ termination. Dangazele was the CINPF’s principal while Sema was deputised by Sithole as the chairperson of the board of trustees.
Dangazele received M40 000 while Sema and Sithole got M25 000 each.
To hide the payments, the court said, the three trustees took out funeral insurance policies with Neighbour Funeral Scheme, a company with close links with Akani.
Four months after the NBC’s termination and a week after Akani’s appointment, the three then filed claims with the Neighbour Funeral Scheme. They claimed that their three relatives had died around the same time.
Their claims were paid minutes of each other on the same day.
The court described it as a “remarkable coincidence” that the three had taken out the policies at the same time, their relatives had died around the same time and Neighbour Funeral Services paid their claims within four minutes of each other.
Akani denied that those payments were bribes but the judge ruled that based on “irrefutable inferential reasoning, the true purpose of the payments to Dangazele, Sema and Sithole was a bribe”.
“The explanation for the receipt of substantial payments all on the same day, all from one funeral scheme vendor, which happens to be a company related to Akani, one week after the appointment of Akani, in which decision they were directly involved, implies a series of truly remarkable and unlikely coincidences,” the judge said.
He ordered that the termination of the NBC’s contract should be reversed because it had been tainted by corruption and fraud. He also said Dangazele, Sithole and Sema should be booted out as CINPF’s trustees.
News
Lesotho angers SADC
MASERU – A delegation from Lesotho came under fierce attack at a SADC meeting in Pretoria on Tuesday for failing to pass the Reforms Bill. The dressing down happened at the Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.
In the Lesotho delegation that faced the heat were the Minister of Defence Halebonoe Setsabi, Police Minister Lepota Sekola, Minister of Foreign Affairs ‘Matsepo Molise-Ramakoae and Army Commander Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela.
At one point the meeting had to be adjourned for the Lesotho delegation to call back to Maseru to find out if there was any progress on the promise to recall parliament to pass the reforms Bill.
These sensational details of the heated meeting were revealed to thepost by several people who were in the meeting. A source said the Lesotho delegation appeared taken aback by SADC’s aggressive and uncompromising position. The source said at one point SADC threatened to kick the delegation out of the meeting.
The delegation, the sources said, left the meeting with two ultimatums it was instructed to deliver to the government. The first is that the reforms should be passed before the October elections without fail. The second, the source said, was that Lesotho will face serious consequences if the reforms are not passed.
“They said Lesotho will be barred from future SADC meetings unless the reforms are passed,” the source said.
“They said Lesotho should not bother attending the SADC Heads of State meeting next month if the reforms Bill is not passed”.
The Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Thabo Motoko, confirmed that SADC was livid about Lesotho’s failure to pass the reforms.
“SADC, like other organisations that assisted us, was angry with us. It was very angry,” Motoko said.
He refuted claims that SADC threatened to kick the delegation out of the meeting. He however said Lesotho promised SADC that it will do everything in its power to pass the reforms before the elections.
Last night, Deputy Prime Minister Mathibeli Mokhothu and leaders of all political parties in parliament were locked in a crisis meeting at the old State House in an attempt to build consensus on the proposal to reopen parliament to pass the Bill.
The meeting, which started at 7pm, came as pressure mounts on Lesotho to pass the reforms Bill which failed to pass last Wednesday when parliament was dissolved while still dealing with amendments suggested by the Senate.
Their mad rush to beat the 12pm deadline however came to naught, triggering a crisis that has embarrassed Lesotho locally, regionally and internationally. The Senate sent some of the amendments to parliament at around 11:35pm on Wednesday after a marathon debate punctuated with garrulous disagreement on what to include in the final Bill.
Other amendments arrived at parliament a few minutes before the deadline. thepost has been told that those amendments were sent by email and parliament struggled to open them.
As the MPs trooped out of parliament in the wee hours of the morning it became apparent that their failure would set off a major crisis. Some openly debated if the situation could still be salvaged by recalling parliament to pass the amendments. The real impact of their spectacular failure is still being felt amid angry reactions from SADC leaders and diplomats.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s envoy to Lesotho, Justice Dikgang Moseneke, who has been pushing the reforms, was said to have been enraged after hearing of the fiasco in parliament last Thursday morning. So was President Ramaphosa who was forced to cancel his trip to Lesotho to celebrate the reforms.
On Thursday morning parliament’s public relations office and the government were scrambling to inform diplomats and the media about the cancellation.
But that was only the smaller part of the crisis that had been triggered the previous night. Government officials and MPs were fielding calls from some diplomats, including those from SADC, on how they would deal with the situation.
Although there is a consensus that parliament has to be recalled to pass the Bill, there is no agreement on how that can be done. Law Minister Lekhetho Rakuoane has said the government is considering advising the king to recall parliament for a few days under the State of Emergency clause in the constitution.
The trouble, however, is that the failure to pass a Bill is not classified as an emergency under the constitution. The clause deals with emergencies like war or natural disasters. thepost understands that Attorney General Advocate Rapelang Motsieloa has been asked to give an opinion on the legality of recalling parliament.
Some MPs are said to have reached out to their counterparts in the United Kingdom’s parliament for advice on how they would handle a similar situation. Apart from facing the wrath of SADC and possible censure, Lesotho also has to deal with a backlash from other quarters.
At its meeting this week, Cabinet was informed that the United States was threatening to pull the plug on the M4.5 billion Compact unless Lesotho passes the reforms before the election. The compact was granted on the condition that Lesotho passed the reforms.
A group of Senators met the European Union Head of Delegation, Ambassador Paola Amadei, on Monday afternoon to discuss the reforms. Although disappointed, the EU is the least vocal of Lesotho’s development partners.
It has however been the biggest funder of the reforms, giving nearly M45 million to the process over the past two years. Intense lobbying over the recalling of parliament has continued over the past seven days.
The Lesotho Council of NGOs (LCN) has also offered to mediate the crisis. It will meet leaders of political parties today. Yesterday, a group of lawyers added their voice to the debate about reopening the parliament (See sidebar for their opinion)
News
RFP will storm to victory, says Phamotse
Dr Mahali Phamotse, who defected from the Alliance of Democrats (AD) to the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) earlier this year, is among a few candidates who triumphed during primary elections to select candidates for the October 7, 2022 general elections. The rest of her fellow defectors were swept aside during the polls.
She triumphed thanks to her political shrewdness and experience at grassroots mobilisation. But her journey is not yet over as she will have to face the Democratic Congress (DC) at the general polls in October. This is the party she defected from when she joined the AD and by the look of things it still commands huge support in the constituency.
She also has to contest against the All Basotho Convention (ABC) which is currently holding the constituency through its MP, Moshe Leoma, who got 2 319 votes that translated to 37.8 percent of the total votes. Phamotse came third with 1 300 votes, just behind the Lesotho Congress for Democracy’s Kenny Ntoane who had 1 350 votes.
This week, thepost’s news editor Caswell Tlali spoke to Phamotse about her prospects of winning the constituency. Below are excerpts of the interview.
You successfully won primaries in the RFP. What challenges do you think are laying ahead for the RFP in the constituency?
The challenges emanate from the perpetual state of poverty that exists in the country as a whole. Many people are not working. The fields are desolate which results in starvation. Another challenge is that most people trade their fields for very little money and in the event end up with nothing to depend on.
There are still villages which do not have enough clean water, foot and car bridges, electricity, tele-communication facilities (telephone towers). Another challenge is of youths that spend more time in bars drinking alcohol due to the high rate of unemployment. Killings by burning houses and shootings, mostly by Basotho famo gangs, are also some of our problems. Politically motivated social conflicts are also rife.
How do the Matlakeng constituency people view the RFP as compared to all the parties you were part of before?
Matlakeng people view the RFP and its leader as the Messiah who has come to rescue them from all the above problems that I mentioned.
Do you see the RFP standing a chance to win over the DC in the constituency?
Yes, the RFP stands a huge chance because it came at a time when our people were very desperate largely caused by the current situation of poor governance and poor service delivery.
What are your strengths, opportunities, weaknesses and threats in the constituency?
My strengths are in my ability to have delivered services to all the 16 branches that make that constituency, and in working with all the people without any discrimination, interacting with people as individuals and being able to reach out whenever necessary.
I avoid as much as possible to make empty promises to people, or I never make them at all. I deliver almost all my promises, and tell in time in a few instances where there are changes if any. I have repaired gravel roads in some of the villages, started some agricultural projects with the people after having given them training in that respect.
I have a very successful and crowd pulling annual soccer tournament of 20 clubs. The prizes have always included money, jerseys and many other prizes. This has seen some players who have been identified and played with A Division clubs.
For the past seven years I have supported at least 20 needy high school students with school fees. I also have bought uniforms in some cases. I have distributed sanitary towels to all learners and students to last a year, approximately 500 people. I have always worked smoothly with all the area chiefs.
We work together to identify needy people for the distribution of food packages, clothes, blankets, seeds, manures and others. My weaknesses are bravery, and fearlessness that is not expected of a woman, and it in most cases brew hatred against me. I also am a very generous person and that leaves me with nothing in the end.
I’m a straight forward person who tells it as it is, this also is negative because most people prefer lies and deceit. People prefer to hear what they want not what it is true. Death threats have always been there. However, I’m a fearless person by nature, so nothing threatens me actually.
How are you planning to deal with your weaknesses and threats?
I don’t worry much about the weaknesses I mentioned because every time I try hard to work on them I become very miserable and ineffective and eventually fail at every attempt. I think they are inherent.
Which part of your political history do you believe has touched the people’s hearts in the constituency?
I think the people like me as a person and then their love extends into what I do for them, the generosity part. They also like my fulfilment of my promises. They like my public speeches too, so they say.
How do you think your political experience will be beneficial for the RFP in the Matlakeng constituency?
My political experience will help the RFP to grow in numbers in the constituency and also in Lesotho as a whole.
What are the major needs of the people in the constituency?
Self-reliant programmes that will help people to survive.
How do you propose to solve the problems?
I will help with the implementation of the RFP manifesto because it already has a solution to the problems.
Where do you want to put the constituency in the next five years?
I would like to see my constituency having managed to have projects that will see most, if not all the people, self-employed in agribusiness.
Do you have any exceptional sad story of an individual or a community that touched your heart?
Because I did many things except for enough self-reliant programmes, I think the unemployed youths are the ones that touch my heart the most.
How do you propose to fix the problem?
I want to help in the implementation of the RFP manifesto in order to help reduce youth unemployment in Matlakeng constituency.
