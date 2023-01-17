News
Senate boss in trouble
MASERU – THE President of the Senate, Dr ’Mamonaheng Mokitimi, and her husband, Tsietsi Mokitimi, are being investigated by the police for malicious damage to property, thepost can reveal.
It is however still not yet clear as to who between Dr Mokitimi and her husband will face the actual criminal charge while the other would be an accessory, according to a source in the police.
Two sisters confess to killing mother
450 youths end boot camp on patriotism
MASERU – Over 450 youths completed the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF)’s 21-day boot camp on patriotism and combating crime held at the Makoanyane Barracks.
The camp had 312 boys and 145 girls under the LDF Youth Development Programme.
The boot camp’s manager, Major ’Mamofokeng Masheli, said the LDF Youth Development Programme started in 2021 after some chiefs and villagers complained about the unruly and violent behaviour of some youths in their areas.
“The issue of youths who would steal, rape, and assault people showed that the security of the fellow citizens was compromised, and the army had to act,” Major Masheli said.
She said they were immediately instructed to round up those perpetrators to deal with such barbaric acts “but, after completing their training we received many other letters complaining about people who train these youngsters at schools”.
She said the army commander told them to be proactive and “ordered us to go to schools to teach the students about patriotism and leadership”.
One of the boot camp’s sponsors, Mothepu Lesaoana from Storm Mountain Mine, said they are proud to be associated with the programme.
“We thank the army for realising that thupa e otlolloa esale metsi (catch them while they are still young),” Lesaoana said.
He said the business sector is facing challenges that include theft and other crimes mostly perpetrated by the youth “therefore they must be taught good manners”.
“Never call yourselves soldiers and bully others when you go back to your homes.”
Nkheli Liphoto
DC attacks Matlanyane
