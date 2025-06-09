Senators gang up against Dr Lipholo

MASERU – SENATORS this week ganged up against Dr Tsepo Lipholo and called for the revocation of his position as an MP after he declared himself King of Basutoland.

Senator Thabiso Lebese said Dr Lipholo “has violated his parliamentary oath by declaring allegiance to a so-called foreign entity”.

“He declared himself as a person from another country unknown to us,” Dr Lebese said.

He said the government should withdraw Dr Lipholo’s parliamentary privileges and status after he declared himself a king of a foreign country.

“Because of this I will no longer refer to him as a Doctor, he is a Mister. He will be called a Doctor by that Bible school that gave him that status and not us,” he said.

The call came after the Principal Chief of Thaba-Bosiu, Chief Khoabane Theko, asked what the government was doing about Dr Lipholo following his call two months ago.

The discussion became so heated that the senators even accused members of the lower house of not taking a strong stance against Dr Lipholo because some of them agree with him.

They accused Dr Lipholo of risking a conflict between Lesotho and South Africa as well as treason against King Letsie III and inciting instability in the country.

Chief Theko expressed concern about Dr Lipholo’s statements against the monarchy, which he warned “could strain Lesotho’s foreign relations and potentially provoke conflict”.

“Because some people in parliament say Dr Lipholo’s issue is hot and needs extra care, they are on his side,” Chief Theko said.

He referred to Dr Lipholo’s speech in which he accused King Letsie III of snubbing him when he wanted to talk to him about the need to claim Basotho’s conquered territories in South Africa.

Dr Lipholo’s self-declaration as the king of Basutoland and the subsequent calling on the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) to take action against what he called treason are things that have incensed the senators.

Senator Seabata Motsamai added his voice to the debate, emphasizing that “stable nations handle such security threats swiftly and effectively”.

Using figurative speech, he indicated that Lesotho “must not behave like the countries of Majakane (Christian converts) but instead deal with bokakailane (betrayal or aiding the enemy) decisively”.

Foreign Affairs Minister Lejone Mpotjoane encouraged the irked senators to write a motion and take action against Dr Lipholo as they have powers to do so.

“You can make a resolution, this issue belongs to all of us Basotho,” Mpotjoane said.

The minister said Dr Lipholo’s declaration as king of Basotho and calling on the army to take action “is a move that could be interpreted as incitement and a serious criminal offence”.

“I think there are a lot of crimes here,” he said as he urged the House to invoke its Standing Orders to formally respond to the matter.

The minister also claimed that Dr Lipholo had misled the public by announcing a national anthem and a flag, saying he even claimed to have visited the United Nations to claim the land.

“There is no single document that proves that he arrived there,” the minister said.

He further criticised the media for “encouraging Dr Lipholo’s rhetoric”.

He said the media is ululating for Dr Lipholo, insinuating that media coverage may be fueling his defiance of the king.

The declaration of the new state, Basotholand, and its king comes after Dr Lipholo defied Lesotho’s government and parliament by petitioning the UN General Assembly to implement its 1962 and 1963 resolutions that South Africa should restore all Basotho territories to their rightful owners, the Basotho nation.

The resolution also said Lesotho, which at that time was called Basutoland, will not be annexed to South Africa.

Nkheli Liphoto