Singing the goat’s praises
MASERU – WHEN ’Maretšepile Kopo fell from an ox-pulled cart carrying water drums as a teenager, she was given goat’s milk and soon she was back to good health.
Thereafter, her nickname became ’Malipoli (Mother of Goats).
“I am not Kopo because I am a dairy goat farmer,” she explains.
“I am Kopo because my love for dairy goats and goats’ milk is deep. The accident inspired me to venture into dairy goat farming,” she said.
An award winning farmer from Naleli, north-east of Maseru city, Kopo said she was part of a group under the Topela Farmers’ Cooperative Society that travelled to Northern Cape, Strydenburg, to buy dairy goats in 2019.
“I bought Saanen and British alpine goats only,” said Kopo.
Topela was founded in 2019 by 15 members with the aim of breeding from their backyards. Every member is expected to give out two baby goats (potsanyane) to the cooperative for mass production.
“But that doesn’t stop a member from doing what they want with their backyard farming. Some do cheese, soap or lotion production.”
In 2020, Kopo’s goats gave birth.
“One gave birth to ‘twins’ (male goats) and another to a female goat. That’s when I started advertising on Facebook and advocating for goat milk for its health benefits,” said Kopo.
“Some people already knew about it even though they imported it from South Africa and were interested. The reception is very good,” Kopo said.
She added: “Rearing dairy goats is my passion so I go to great lengths to challenge myself. I learn and I am willing to be taught.”
She invested M25 000 as capital for shelter, two goats (each costs M7 000), food and medication.
Now she has three ewes of different breeds, Saanen, British alpine and Toggenburg and one male and a kid.
Just this year, she lost three ewes due to medical reasons and one of them was misdiagnosed.
“We need to prevent disease more than relying on curing animals,” she said, adding that medical attention has been “stressful” for her as a farmer for the past three years that she has been farming.
She sells bottled milk from 500ml to 2litres, while still working on standardisation.
She said apart from health benefits, goat milk is good for child development and to improve digestive systems as it doesn’t contain too much fat.
“It is also good for the skin either in soap or lotion. It has lots of benefits,” she said.
She said the Saanem breed produces “a lot” of milk with low fat content while the British breed produces medium fat milk.
Kopo said she retired as a teacher at one of the English medium schools in December 2019 to venture into micro-financing and off-sales but she is no longer active in that field for some “personal” reasons.
She teaches at an Early Childhood Development Centre and when she is not at school, she looks after her animals.
“Teaching is my part-time job and my love for children is transferring to goats. I really wish this industry could grow bigger. Now that I have realised information about the importance of a goat is available in many ministries but is not disseminated, I am more passionate about training more Basotho,” she said.
Although she is still trying to establish herself as a farmer and a breeder of dairy goats, the interest she has seen from Basotho is part of her key driving force.
“Goat milk is gradually gaining momentum and recognition in Lesotho,” she said.
Kopo won the Farmers Pitso award in August, and gained recognition from big companies such as FNB Lesotho.
“But my biggest achievement is being able to do what I love and to serve Basotho,” she said.
Growing up surrounded by farmers from her immediate family and relatives, Kopo said she always envisioned herself as a farmer even though she wasn’t sure of the exact venture she would go into.
“But I always wanted to do something. During our school holidays we used to go to the fields,” she said, recalling that at some point she paid to attend a workshop on pig rearing “but I wasn’t feeling it”.
Any enterprise has challenges and goat rearing isn’t an exception.
She says some customers use the milk as though it is medicine only when they are in pain. “It shouldn’t be like that,” she said.
Supplies of goats can be a problem.
“We still need to visit a farm which is far and this means other requirements. A lot of procedures and costs are involved. These include taxes and the cost of a state veterinarian. We need subsidies…currently subsidies for dairy goat farmers don’t exist in the country,” she said.
She said even if they could take an officer from the ministry along with them, farmers would still have to sponsor or cover all the officer’s costs for that trip.
She said finding breeders locally is becoming difficult because many have gone out of business or have retired.
“Now, it’s difficult to find these goats. It is my desire to be a breeder,” she said.
Kopo said people need to be trained to plug the resultant gaps.
“I would love to be a breeder because importing goats is expensive. If we had people who are able to get semen which would be cheaper then maybe we would be able to buy a lot.”
She said goat farming involves a lot of requirements, including grazing land.
“I think it’s high time the government identifies areas that could be leased long-term as farms and develop them so that we move from backyard farming to mass production.”
As a teacher, she said she has seen children struggling academically, and proposes that more attention be given to practical subjects such as agriculture.
“Such children need to focus on other areas. I would love to train such learners at my farm. They can eventually make a living after they complete training. I think that can be helpful.”
Kopo said the curriculum already includes entrepreneurship, so farming has to be included. “Already farmers exist and the funding to teach children and get them to learn practically from a farm isn’t much compared with other subjects that have a lot of requirements,” she said.
Her vision is to have a farm site producing cheese and butter, making pasteurised milk, raw milk and mafi in the next three years.
“I want a variety so that people will have options to choose from.”
She also wants to train students in farming and introduce a feeding programme in pre-schools for children to get used to goat milk at an early age.
“A lot of parents love buying it but because it’s a foreign taste for children, it becomes a struggle. It’s as though it’s something new, yet it should be part of their diet,” said Kopo.
She hopes Lesotho can have local breeders and farmers in all districts and also develop strategies that can help farmers improve their work.
“Not taking good care of dairy goats can lead to poor quality milk,” she said, adding that she also wants to produce dairy goat feeds to ease her job.
She plans to host a dairy goat farmers’ workshop in November and registration is ongoing.
This follows her realisation that some people already have the required breeds but had little knowledge.
“As Basotho, we don’t like reading but we can listen so through this workshop, I believe I will positively impact people’s lives. I want to make sure that they understand that it’s something doable.
If they are able to manage pigs, they can also manage goats and reap financial benefits as well.”
She said her programme is also intended to monitor people who are already in this industry.
“I will give them the necessary advice and assistance for their betterment.”
‘Mapule Motsopa
IEC battles M60m shortfall
MASERU – THE Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is heading into an election with a budget that might not be enough to deliver a credible election.
This is because the government, already pleading poverty, cut the commission’s budget for the October 7 elections by nearly 20 percent.
The IEC initially requested M320 million but was forced to cut back on other critical things after the government said it was facing a calamitous financial crisis.
The commission then reluctantly settled for M261 million which is barely enough to cover the full costs of the elections.
This means that the IEC has a M60 million hole in its budget.
The trimmed budget is already giving grief to the IEC commissioners and senior managers who are battling to balance the numbers.
On August 22 the IEC was told to cough up over M2 million to get the electronic version of the voters’ roll.
The commission doesn’t have that money and might now have to face a lawsuit from the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) which is demanding the digital voters’ roll.
On August 12, the IEC told a meeting of political leaders that it was facing budgetary constraints that might affect its ability to prepare for the elections.
Some of the leaders who attended the meeting have now raised alarm to Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro about the IEC’s precarious financial situation.
In an August 21 letter, the leaders implored Majoro to release the additional M60 million. They said the commission needs more money because the number of political parties has increased to 65.
This, they said, has led to an increase in the size of the ballot papers and therefore the cost of printing.
They said there is an increase in the cost of election monitoring as the number of party agents has also increased.
The leaders also said the IEC will have to increase the number of polling stations because roads have deteriorated.
This means the IEC will also need the army for helicopters to deliver more equipment and ballot papers to remote areas.
The leaders said they are of the view that the lack of funds will affect the IEC’s functions and accountability.
“It is our view, a serious risk that would have adverse effects on the credibility and fairness of the upcoming elections, as well as compromising the essence of democracy,” the parties said.
The parties requested the government to release the M60 million in batches of M15 million over the next four weeks.
’Malichaba Lekhoaba, the leader of UFC, who signed the letter on behalf of the 19 political parties, told thepost that they are worried that the Prime Minister has not responded.
“The government has not had the courtesy to even acknowledge our letter yet they know we are raising fundamental issues,” Lekhoaba said.
“We want the government to tell us how they are going to help the IEC to cover the shortfall because this is a serious issue that goes right to the core of our electoral processes.”
The IEC’s director of legal services, Advocate Lehlohoholo Suping, who is the acting public relations manager, said the government has assured the commission that it will provide “the funding needed for the elections”.
He confirmed that the IEC’s budget was initially M320 million but was revised to M261 million but insisted that the commission has enough funds to run the election.
Staff Reporter
IEC, RFP in fight over voters’ roll
MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) is set to launch a legal battle to force the Independent Electoral Commission ((IEC) to release the digital copy of the voters’ roll.
Battle lines have already been drawn, with letters flying back and forth between the commission and the Sam Matekane-led party.
The RFP is insisting that the hard copy of the roll that the IEC released to political parties last week is insufficient for them to verify the details of its supporters across the country.
The party wants the electronic version which is easier to filter to pick up anomalies that it believes are replete in the roll.
On Saturday last week, the RFP wrote a letter, through its lawyers, demanding the electronic version of the roll and threatening legal action if the IEC doesn’t comply.
The party said it was disappointed by the IEC’s refusal to release the digital version.
It also queried why the IEC could claim that the digital version was not ready when it has already released the hard copy version.
The hard copy, the party said, is a product of the electronic version.
“How can there be a printed version in the absence of the electronic version? Where would a print version materialise from?” said the letter Advocate Letuka Molati wrote on the party’s behalf.
“Thirdly, having denied our client access to an electronic copy of the voters’ roll, you have set extremely preposterous timeframes within which our client is to conduct and complete a verification process to the voters’ roll across all eighty (80) constituencies by the deadline of Tuesday the 29th August 2022.”
The party said given the tight deadline and without the digital voters’ roll, it was “logically untenable” for it to coordinate and organise its supporters across the country to verify their names on the roll.
“We are dismayed at the IEC’s attitude up to this point regard being had to the fact that even voters have been moved to various instances into new constituencies from the ones in which they voted from in the last general elections”.
The party threatened legal action if the IEC did not release the digital voters’ roll by 12pm on Monday.
The IEC responded on Monday this week, complaining about the short notice that the RFP had given and declared that it was ready to defend itself against any legal action.
The commission however said it had already requested the electronic voters’ roll from its service provider even before the RFP’s request.
It said the request was part of its “continuous drive to embrace the use of technology in its dealings with all its stakeholders”.
But the IEC’s letter also revealed something else that has serious implications on its ability to release the digital voters’ roll.
It said its requests for the roll had not yielded positive results so far because the service provider is demanding a fee of just over M2 million.
The commission said the fee is for “reconfiguration” of the systems “that would translate into the production of the electronic voters’ roll, mindful of all the related security considerations”.
Sources have told thepost that the RFP was last night drafting its response to ratchet up pressure on the IEC.
A source said the letter will request the IEC to reveal the name of the service provider and specific details of why it wants more than M2 million for the digital version.
The letter, the source said, will also query why the IEC is allowing itself to be charged extra for a voters’ roll that is essentially its property and is already in digital form anyway.
The IEC’s director of legal services, Advocate Lehlohonolo Suping, who is the acting public relations manager, told thepost that the service provider is Face Technologies.
He said the IEC was initially taken aback by Face Technologies’ demand but further discussions revealed that the fees could be justified. Advocate Suping said the biggest consideration is the security of the roll.
He said Face Technologies has said the fee is for the voters’ roll exporting software, voters’ roll web service software and implementation.
Advocate Suping also said the company also wanted a reviewed contract with the IEC.
thepost understands that the RFP’s top leadership is putting its faith in getting the voters on its database turning up on election day.
But for that to happen it should know the exact number of its supporters on the voters’ roll.
Insiders say the party has already picked up some anomalies in the preliminary roll but believes a true picture will be revealed when they use a filter on the digital version.
Nkheli Liphoto
Anger over deployment of new diplomats
MASERU – OPPOSITION parties are mad at the government for deploying new diplomats to foreign missions six weeks before the October 7 elections.
The government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is set to post about 23 envoys to foreign missions next week, sources have said.
These new envoys were put through an orientation workshop which began yesterday and ends today.
Amongst them is one MP who is going to be posted to India.
There is also a wife of one of the senior judges, according to sources.
But the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations ’Matšepo Molise-Ramakoae said they have been constantly posting envoys to embassies to replace those whose contracts have expired.
“The appointments of the new envoys have not come at this time,” Molise-Ramakoae said.
“We have been posting people since the beginning of this year,” she said, adding that what has raised some people’s eyebrows is that these ones are leaving in great numbers at a go.
“Some people might have delayed leaving for the embassies for various reasons such as lack of money,” she said.
“So they might be waiting for the government to collect some funds to make their deployment a success.”
The minister said sometimes they might be waiting for the country to which a person is being posted to give the go-ahead.
“Some countries need a person to have a visa,” Molise-Ramakoae said.
She said they are sending people to the embassies to replace those whose contracts have expired.
She said an envoy takes just three years in foreign missions and that period could be extended by another three years.
Those who have finished their terms will be coming back home, she said.
She said no single diplomat has been recalled before finishing their terms.
The Alliance of Democrats (AD) spokesperson Thuso Litjobo said what the government is doing is “utterly wrong on all fronts”.
He recalled that the Democratic Congress (DC) did exactly the same thing in 2017.
He said the DC posted the diplomats just a few weeks before that year’s parliamentary polls.
“Now history is repeating itself,” he said.
“This is disgraceful and shameful.”
“This amounts to vote-buying,” he argued.
He said some of those diplomats were the ones who were declared persona non-grata in South Africa.
He said since the DC is part of the government, there is nothing new.
The Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) spokesperson Apesi Ratšele also condemned the government for recruiting the new diplomats when elections are just around the corner.
Ratšele said this is totally unacceptable.
He also called it vote-buying.
“You cannot hire people during this time of election campaigning,” he said.
He said it is bad that the government is taking foreign missions as political posts.
Ratšele said the ministers and principal secretaries could also not be hired at this time.
Majara Molupe
