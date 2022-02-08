Soldier challenges court’s jurisdiction

MASERU – MAJOR Pitso Ramoepane is challenging the High Court’s jurisdiction to try his case in which he is facing three counts of murder and abduction.

His co-accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

This is a case in which Maj Ramoepane together with nine others are accused of killing three men and throwing their bodies into the Mohale Dam.



The three were abducted by the soldiers and tortured at the Setibing military training camp.

The men, who were associated with the famo music gangs, had shot and killed a soldier at the Maseru border gate in May 2017 during a clash with soldiers who wanted to search them.

Maj Ramoepane told the court yesterday that the court did not have jurisdiction to preside over his case.



He argued through his lawyer Advocate Karabo Mohau KC that he was not formally joined in the indictment.

He said this after his co-accused pleaded not guilty after the court read them the charge and asked how they were to plead.

Maj Ramoepane’s argument is that he was never taken to the magistrate’s court to be charged as is the standard procedure.



He said he never formally joined the other accused until later when he appeared before the High Court.

He said he was only interviewed by the Assistant Registrar of the High Court, Advocate Stafford Sharite, who asked him if he had a legal representative.

“For him to appear alone before court was improper, he had to take a lawyer with him,” Advocate Mohau said.



He said Maj Ramoepane did not go to court with the other accused soldiers in their first appearance but joined them during their second appearance.

He explained that he had raised an objection before the late Justice ’Maseshophe Hlajoane about his non-joinder but he never got to know its finality.

He however explained that there was a record of proceedings of that day.

In response, the crown counsel Advocate Shaun Abrahams informed the court that they will try to find the recordings of that day when Maj Ramoepane raised the objection.



He however explained that the assistant registrar informed them that he had read the charge to Maj Ramoepane and was taken to Justice Hlajoane.

“I did not take it further as to what had transpired,” Advocate Abrahams said.

The court however ordered the argument be heard today.

The accused are Brigadier Rapele Mphaki, Major Pitso Ramoepane, Sergeant Lekhooa Moepi, Captain Moeletsi Mahlele, Lance Corporal Mahlomola Makhoali and Privates Motanyane Nthatakane, Motšoane Machai, Liphapang Sefako, Nemase Faso, and Tikiso Tieo.