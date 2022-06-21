News
Soldier says he lied during interrogation
MASERU – A soldier who is a witness in the Lieutenant General Maaparankoe Mahao murder trial, Corporal Mohale Posholi, told the High Court yesterday that he lied to the police during interrogation.
Corporal Posholi also told the judge, Justice Charles Hungwe, that the late Brigadier Bulane Sechele had saved Lt Gen Mahao’s life during an attack at his home in Koalabata in August 2014.
Corporal Posholi said he was a driver on the night of August 30, 2014 when the army under Lt Gen Tlali Kamoli attacked the police headquarters and other police stations. The army also attacked Lt Gen Mahao’s home.
He however stunned the court when he said most of what he had told the police during the interrogation were blatant lies. He said he lied to the police because they asked him based on what they knew while he had a lot to tell.
“I recall at the time they were interrogating me, they were referring to some documents that they wanted me to confirm,” Posholi said.
“I did not tell the police all the information because they did not ask me.”
Posholi insisted that he never disclosed everything he knew to the police because it was “a bad thing for a soldier to report his work to the police”. He added that he also did not understand why he had been summoned as all that had happened had to be answered by his superiors and not him.
He said in August 2014, he together with Lance Corporal Mokete Halahala, Brigadier Bulane Sechele and Colonel Tefo Hashatsi went on an operation where they eventually attacked Lt Gen Mahao’s home. He said he did not know anything about the mission but he was surprised by what he saw as he was only a driver on that day.
Posholi said Lt Gen Mahao escaped death during the first attack at his home in Koalabata in August 2014 because Brig Sechele had protected him. He said he drove Brig Sechele, Col Hashatsi and L/Cpl Halahala to Koalabata without him knowing the purpose of the trip.
“But before leaving, I overheard Brigadier Sechele talking over the phone saying “You should hide in the toilet,”” he said.
Posholi said while on the way, he saw a police car coming from the direction they were going.
“As it passed us, Brig Sechele and Col Hashatsi said I should chase it but I never (managed to reach) it,” he said.
Posholi told the court that he was also clueless as to why he had been summoned to testify. He said this while being cross-examined by Attorney Qhalehang Letsika.
He told the court that he did not know his position before the court as no one had briefed him about what was expected of him in court. All he knew was the report that he submitted to the police.
But he said he was never told that report would be used in court. He also said he did not even know if he was an accused person or a state witness.
The court heard that he was only called last Sunday where he was informed that Advocate Shaun Abrahams wanted to meet him regarding a report that he made at the police station. As he was about to meet him, he was interrupted by a visitor.
The following day Advocate Abrahams gave him his statement and informed him that he should read it and feel comfortable to tell the court what had transpired in August 2014.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Media companies gang up against new rules
MASERU – Seven media companies yesterday ganged up against the Broadcasting Code 2022 that requires all radio presenters to acquire tertiary training in journalism. Public Eye newspaper, the Anglican Church of Lesotho FM, Moafrika FM, Molisa ea Molemo FM, Tšenolo FM, Jesu ke Karabo FM and Tabernacle FM told parliament that the code is grossly unfair.
The media companies appeared before the parliamentary Portfolio Committee on the Prime Minister’s Ministries and Departments, Governance, Foreign Relations, and Information Cluster. The committee chairman, Lehloka Hlalele, said the radio stations were not happy with the Broadcasting Code which they said was discriminatory.
Moafrika FM owner, Sebonomoea Ramainoane, complained that there is no school of journalism in Lesotho but the Broadcasting Code demands that presenters should possess tertiary education certificates.
“Where will those from initiation school fit in?” Ramainoane said.
He said the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) and the Ministry of Communications had colluded behind their back to come up with the code. He said the code will severely undermine their economic and professional development.
Ramainoane, who spoke on behalf of others, said the code was not done in good faith because the LCA and the Communications Ministry never consulted private radio stations.
He alleged that the two had only consulted the Media Institute of Africa (MISA-Lesotho) which is a voluntary association for media practitioners.
He argued that MISA-Lesotho did not represent all media houses in the country. Ramainoane added that the code was done with state-owned broadcasters who unfairly compete with private ones despite that they are funded by the government.
He also said the South African broadcasters are also roaming all over the country doing as they please and “the LCA never said anything about that”.
“I appeal to the government to see that the Broadcasting Code was not done in good faith,” he said.
“The LCA never met the stakeholders.”
“MISA and LCA are sleeping together and it is not right that they (come up with) laws on behalf of people who are not even their members,” he said.
He said he was part of several meetings held with stakeholders but the Broadcasting Code was never mentioned.
“Moafrika would have opposed that at all costs,” he said.
He said the government’s demand that media workers must possess university qualifications is discriminatory because people in other industries are not required to go to school. He said it should be so with a transport operator who is in the business of transporting goods — they should possess qualifications in logistics.
“If one does not want to hire a qualified accountant for their business it’s up to them, their business will suffer alone. Why are we being forced like this?”
Ramainoane also said MPs should have law or political science qualifications to be eligible for parliamentary jobs.
“You should also have to acquire law or political science qualifications. We should all be in the same boat,” he said.
MISA-Lesotho chairman, Nkoale Tšoana, defended the Broadcasting Code adding that it will help radio presenters to do their job better.
“Media reforms were done in good faith without fighting,” Tšoana said.
He said Basotho are the ones who asked for the code, not individuals. The LCA regulatory affairs member, Maama Maama, said radio stations were consulted since 2012 and “they were told that there will be a Broadcasting Code”.He said they were told the details of the code and they took part together with MISA-Lesotho.
“The public too was approached and the issue was discussed with them as by then the radio stations were turning into weapons that might end up burning the nation,” Maama said.
He said the presenters who are already in the industry just need six months of training and that is all that matters. The LCA legal officer, Rorisang Molefe, said the broadcasters raised the issue during the reforms that those who were not trained should be trained so that they know the regulations and ethics.
“Some stations speak inappropriate language even during prime times when children are listening,” Molefe said.
He said in-house training will not be enough because the media is a sensitive industry.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Mokhothu says will jerk up police promotions
MASERU – DEMOCRATIC Congress (DC) leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu, says his government will stamp out corruption in police promotions. Addressing a rally in Mohale’s Hoek last Sunday, Mokhothu, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said there is rampant corruption in the way police officers are promoted.
“We will inspect the way the police do their promotions because now the police promotions are full of corruption and nepotism,” Mokhothu said.
“We think the Police Training College no longer produces the kind of police we want, who have a love for the country.”
Mokhothu said they will ensure that police officers are promoted on merit.
“How can a policeman spend 30 years but still remain a trooper?”
“Just because he does not align himself with those in power in the police management makes him not eligible for promotion?”
He said officers with long service in the police should not be overlooked, adding that the DC plans to take the police to aviation schools. Mokhothu’s statements come when Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro is trying to force Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli into early retirement for allegedly making unprocedural promotions.
Majoro also accuses Commissioner Molibeli of ignoring a High Court judgment that declared that he wrongfully promoted certain police officers. Also the Lesotho Police Staff Association (Leposa) has attacked Commissioner Molibeli over the promotions.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Army takes over DPP security
MASERU – THE army has replaced the police as the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP)’s security, thepost can reveal. The police have been providing security to the DPP since 2017.
Sources say Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane requested the change in the personnel of her security team last week. The request came amid simmering tensions between the police and the DPP. Although relations have been frosty for some time, thepost understands that the DPP felt uncomfortable with police security for three main reasons.
The first is the ongoing squabble between the police and the DPP’s office over the handling of the murder trial of former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane and his wife. The police are understood to be unhappy that the DPP seems to be dragging her feet on the trial.
This is because the DPP had replaced Advocate Shaun Abrahams, as the prosecutor for the case, with Advocate Gareth Lappan. Advocate Lappan has insisted on conducting fresh interviews with 30 of the key witnesses.
Sources say the police believe this demand not only delays the case but also endangers the lives of witnesses. A source said some of the witnesses have already told the police that they now fear for their lives because the case keeps being postponed.
Some, the source said, have said they are considering withdrawing as witnesses because they are not comfortable with fresh interviews. The second source of the DPP’s discomfort is that she is appealing against DCP Mokete’s recent acquittal in a sexual harassment case.
The third is the tension between Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro and Commissioner Molibeli. A source said Advocate Motinyane did not inform Police Commissioner Molibeli about the decision.
Instead, Commissioner Molibeli is understood to have heard the news for the first time from Army Commander Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela when he was calling to talk about the transition from the police to the army.
Since her appointment, the DPP has been under the security of the police. She moved around with a team of four officers, a driver, two bodyguards and a Special Operations Unit officer. The police also provided security at her home.
Law Minister Advocate Lekhetho Rakuoane confirmed that the DPP is not under the army’s protection. He said he was not sure why the police were replaced by the army.
There is no law that the DPP should have state security. Advocate Motinyane’s security was based on the nature of the high-profile cases she is handling.
Staff Reporter
