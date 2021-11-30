Soldier’s attempt to stop prosecution fails

MASERU – MAJOR Pitso Ramoepane, who is facing attempted murder charges together with Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli and other soldiers, has lost his bid to have his prosecution in the High Court stopped.

Major Ramoepane was challenging the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)’s prerogative to charge him in the High Court.

The respondents in the case were the crown, his co-accused Lt Gen Kamoli, Captain Litekanyo Nyakane, Sergeant Molahlehi Seitlheko and Private Heqoa Malefetsane.



The Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal saying “the DPP enjoys the constitutional and statutory entitlement to superintend criminal prosecutions albeit rationally”.



“She acted on legitimate concerns,” Justice Phillip Musonda of the Court of Appeal said. He was sitting in a coram that included Justices Kananelo Mosito and November Mtshiya.

Major Ramoepane had appealed against the High Court judgment of Justice Charles Hungwe who had found that DPP Hlalefang Motinyane was correct in charging them in the High Court instead of the magistrates’ court, which is a court of first instance.



He argued that the High Court did not have the jurisdiction to try them.

Lt Gen Kamoli’s lawyer, Advocate Letuka Molati, had argued in the Court of Appeal that Section 90 (i) of the Criminal Procedure & Evidence Act is explicit that other offences are tried in the Magistrate’s Court except treason, murder and sedition.



Advocate Molati said even if the DPP had to act in terms of Section 144 that would not validate the decision because the court was not given the reasons behind the decision to directly indict the accused in the High Court.

“That therefore deprived the court the reasons for the decision, Section 168 required that evidence be placed before the court to establish the jurisdictional facts,” Advocate Molati said.



Advocate Mohau KC said the DPP was obliged to inform the Magistrate’s Court of the reasons why she preferred to indict the accused in the High Court.

Advocate Mohau argued that Section 165 of the Criminal Procedure & Evidence Act contemplates that evidence be placed before the court for it to establish the basis of finding that it has jurisdiction.

Advocate Napo Mafaesa, for Captain Nyakane and Sergeant Seitlheko, submitted that the indictment was not based on facts as to why the accused were indicted.



Advocate Mafaesa said jurisdictional facts necessary to ground a summary trial were absent and therefore the court had no jurisdiction.

“The indictment was not properly before the court,” Advocate Mafaesa said.

Advocate Hopolang Nathane KC for Private Heqoa, said there was no evidence that the DPP had properly exercised her mind on the decision to indict.



He said Section 59 of the Subordinate Courts Order endows the Magistrate’s Court with appropriate jurisdiction for the charges the accused are facing.

“The recommendation from any quarter to the DPP cannot be a basis to indict the accused,” he said.



Crown counsel Advocate Shaun Abrahams reminded the Court of Appeal that the High Court had decided to proceed in the manner that the court ordered.

Defence lawyers protested that they did not consent to the procedure adopted.



Advocate Abrahams argued that the “plea challenges the powers of the DPP to institute criminal prosecutions in any forum on any charge,” he said.

“There is onus on the accused to show that the DPP acted irrationally.”

That this must be so, arises from the fact that the plea to lack of jurisdiction of the High Court to hear and entertain all criminal and civil matters under its territorial jurisdiction, he said.



“The DPP exercised her mind when she decided on indicting the accused,” he said.

“There is no suggestion that she acted irrationally.”

The Court of Appeal found that Major Ramoepane did not follow procedure.

“In challenging the exercise of discretion by the DPP, the party challenging pursuant to Section 160, must file a notice of motion accompanied by an affidavit,” Justice Musonda said.



“If the legislative intent was to limit the criminal jurisdiction of the High Court, the legislature would not have enacted Section 6, which gives the High Court jurisdiction mero motu in cases where the Magistrate Court having jurisdiction.”

