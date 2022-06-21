Soldiers beat up Terene gang members

MASERU – SOLDIERS beat up members of the Terene gang who were attending a funeral in Leribe last Saturday. They were also ordered to roll on the ground during the beating. The gangsters were beaten with fighting sticks (mabetlela) while others were hit with gun butts while they were on the ground.

The soldiers were allegedly searching for illegal guns. The famo music gangs sometimes attend funerals brandishing weapons. Some of the funerals sometimes end in bloody violence. The Terene gang that was beaten is led by Sarele Sello who is also known as Lehlanya. The gang is better known as Mokata-Lirope.

The faction is affiliated to the All Basotho Convention (ABC) while the opposing faction, of Khosi Mosotho Chakela, supports the Democratic Congress (DC) party. Sello told thepost last night that he believes the beating was instigated “by a politician who I don’t know what he wants from us”.

The gang members were clad in their Terene regalia at the funeral when the soldiers pounced on them. While still united under the leadership of the late Mosotho Chakela, real name Rethabile Mokete, Terene was the most feared gang in Lesotho and South Africa.

Sello said the soldiers arrived in two army cars armed with rifles and sticks. This happened at a time when the casket had been taken to the cemetery.

“They did not ask us anything. They just ordered us to lie down on the ground,” Sello said.

He said they were ordered to roll on the ground while at the same time being beaten up. Lehlanya said they were thoroughly searched by the soldiers during the torture, adding that he was lucky because no soldier beat him.

But no weapons were found in their possession. Sello said he is not against duties and responsibilities of the security agents. And he really appreciates their work.

“What baffled me is why the soldiers just beat us up yet we were not doing anything illegal or immoral,” Sello said.

“Even if we had done something illegal, they could have arrested us and dragged us to the courts of law,” he said.

Sello said some of their members were at a local shop while others were carrying a casket to the graveyard when the soldiers arrived. He said those who were at the shop were tortured the most as they were found in one place.

As for those who were carrying the casket, they had to run for their safety and hid in the village. Sello said they believe “there is one political leader who is after us”.

“This party leader is against our mission of extending our helping hand to the needy and he feels politically threatened,” he said.

But he could not disclose the names of the leader in question.

“We are not doing this under any political party umbrella,” he said.

Sello and others under the Mokata-Lirope faction support the ABC while the other faction supports the DC.

“We want justice done about those who had a hand in our beatings,” he said.

However, Sello said they have not opened a case against the soldiers. Asked if they were going to sue, Sello reserved his comment.

“It is too early to share this with the media,” he said.

He said they are yet to look into the matter. He said he believes the army mistook them for another factional group that was found in possession of arms.

“We are not criminals at all,” he said.

The army’s spokesman Captain Sakeng Lekola said he did not have full details of the incident when reached for comment last night. He however said three illegal guns were found from people in Matelile who were going to a funeral in Leribe. Matelile is the de facto capital of Terene.

“I cannot link up the two incidents,” Captain Lekola said.

Sello said they were still in Leribe on Sunday to bury another group member of Terene. He said the army came but did not do any harm to them this time. The two members reportedly died after long illnesses.

Majara Molupe