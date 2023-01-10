News
Soldiers told to tread carefully
MASERU – ARMY Commander Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela has told his subordinates to tread carefully this year in an effort to prevent lawsuits that have been piling in his office.
Lt Gen Letsoela was speaking at a parade at the army headquarters on New Year’s Eve after soldiers marched for peace from the Makoanyane Barracks to Ratjomose.
He said a number of families sued him seeking compensation last year, a trend he says must now be reversed.
Most of the lawsuits came after Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) soldiers either killed or maimed their family members both in official operations and when drunken rogue soldiers quarreled with civilians at pubs.
In some of these cases the army authorities did not cooperate with police investigators for many years until families approached the courts for help.
Lt Gen Letsoela said 2022 was not easy on him because of the lawsuits.
“This year was hectic and not easy at all,” he said.
The army boss appealed to the soldiers to try and avoid being on the court roll.
“I could see it happening several times even now,” he said.
Lt Gen Letsoela said the court cases bring reproach on the army and causes problems for the soldiers too. But where crimes have been committed, he said his soldiers must take action.
Lt Gen Letsoela said they had to deal with such issues such as stock-theft and human trafficking. He said such crimes are committed by people who place lawyers as their protective shield.
“It is a gang of thugs. After we stopped them from committing crimes, they go to the courts,” he said.
Lt Gen Letsoela advised the soldiers not to join criminal syndicates. He also urged the soldiers to be confident whilst doing their job so that they can discharge their duties professionally.
Lt Gen Letsoela’s comments come two weeks after the commander denied that his soldiers killed Mohajane Mohajane in Matelile, Mafeteng, during an operation to crack down on crime in April last year.
Mohajane’s family has sued the army for M1 million. It has also demanded that the army reveal who shot their son.
The family of a police constable, Relebohile Mokone, who was murdered by the army, has also demanded a staggering M12 million from the LDF.
Constable Mokone was killed when soldiers caught him and some Asians trying to smuggle wool out of the country through an illegal border gate at Liphiring in Mohale’s Hoek.
The families of five Asians who were with Constable Mokone have also each demanded M2.5 million each from the army, claiming they were tortured.
This brought the total claim against the LDF Commander to a staggering M24.5 million.
Lt Gen Letsoela was also slapped with three other fresh lawsuits for a combined total of M10.9 million damages.
The claims are by three soldiers who were allegedly subjected to unlawful arrest and torture in 2015.
The three were Thoriso Mareka, Seabata Chaka, and Motlatsi Mokhobo.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Matekane’s five-year strategic plan
MASERU – PRIME Minister Sam Matekane’s government has released a five-year strategic plan on how it intends to turn around the country’s economy.
The 2023 to 2027 National Strategic Development Plan II, released on New Year’s Eve, has four key priority areas (KPAs) of growth progression, social transformation, infrastructure development, good governance and accountability.
The goal of the first KPA, growth progression, is to achieve inclusive sustainable and equitable growth and create private sector-led employment for Basotho.
“The aim is to transform the country from a consumer-based economy to a producer and export-driven economy,” the document reads.
“This is hoped to be achieved through structural transformation of the following productive sectors: Agriculture, Manufacturing, Mining and Tourism,” it reads.
The second key priority area is aligned with food security and agriculture revolution, industrialisation revolution, development finance revolution and extractive industry revolution.
The key priority area aims at increasing agricultural production capacity, developing agriculture commodity markets, and maximizing value from wool and mohair.
Regarding the industrialisation revolution, the key priority area aims at achieving urbanisation and industrialisation, and developing the creative industry.
In regard to extractive industry revolution, the plan is to map and quantify the country’s assets to enhance bargaining power, attract financing in top mining projects, capture maximum value for the Basotho nation, and to establish a Sovereign Development Fund.
As for the development finance revolution, it seeks to provide guidance for credit giving financial institutions, re-engineering and reorganising the Lesotho National Development Corporations (LNDC) and the Basotho Enterprises Development Corporation (BEDCO).
It also seeks to reinforce and enhance the financial inclusion mandate of Lesotho Post Bank.
The government wants to convert the Lesotho Post Bank into a fully-fledged development bank mandated to support, among others, the energy security national priority.
“The goal of this KPA is to achieve inclusive, sustainable and equitable growth and create private sector-led employment for Basotho,” the document reads.
“The aim is to transform the country from a consumer-based economy to a producer and export-driven economy,” it reads.
“This is hoped to be achieved through structural transformation of the following productive sectors, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Mining and Tourism.”
One of the goals is to introduce a social security fund to reduce the risk of exposure of workers to job losses.
The Fund will be a contributory scheme for the employer and employee and will pay benefits to the employee in the event they lose their job or are impaired.
The document says past and current development plans have been formulated to define a desired destination and identify the roles that different sectors of society need to play in order to realise a set goal.
“This requires critical levels of commitment and leadership to strengthen the planning systems within and across all the spheres of government, and collaboration of the private sector, civil society and development partners.”
It says although Lesotho’s planning and fiscal operations have been guided by the national planning frameworks to promote sustainable development, “the country remains vulnerable, with low investment in key areas, low productive capacity, and high-income inequality”.
“The economy is still highly dependent on government for economic activities and fiscal revenues,” it reads.
“Lesotho’s capacity to attract foreign investment is limited and the country remains very dependent on imports. Poverty and unemployment remain high, especially in the rural areas, affecting mostly women and youth.”
The government says although Lesotho has made critical strides towards sustainable development since independence, “this has neither eradicated multidimensional poverty nor reduced unemployment levels”.
It refers to the 2022 World Bank report on inequality in Southern Africa, which says the unemployment rate in Lesotho remains high at 22.5 percent (using a strict definition) and 38.3 percent (using the expanded definition that includes discouraged job seekers) in 2019.
As a result, 49.7 percent of the population in Lesotho lives below US$1.90 (about M32) per person per day (Lesotho Poverty Mapping Report, 2018).
In terms of inequality, as measured by the Gini coefficient, Lesotho is among the most unequal countries in the world.
The government says although some progress has been made since 2010, “there is need to focus on income and asset inequality so that Lesotho does not remain one of the most unequal societies in the world”.
“Nearly 50 percent of the population lives below the poverty line,” the document reads.
“Over 20 percent of the labour force is unemployed,” it reads.
“This is evidenced by the deteriorating macroeconomic position of the country.”
It says GDP has declined steadily since 2015 which is attributed to the growing structural gap between the government’s spending and the amount of revenue it collects.
Government spending, the document says, is estimated at around 60 percent of the GDP and is evidenced by the deteriorating macroeconomic position of the country.
The government recognises education and skills development as the cornerstone for any development as it aims to ensure that a person has an opportunity to be productive and be grounded with moral values.
The Matekane-led government says there is a need to identify skills need and labour market trends to avoid unnecessary unemployment and underemployment among the educated.
Staff Reporter
News
Gun violence rocks Lesotho
MASERU – A 26-year-old soldier was shot dead on New Year’s Eve in Quthing as he tried to disarm a man who was randomly firing a gun at an initiation ceremony.
The police say the trouble started when Bolae Maqoabikane, 36, who had just graduated, fired several shots in the air.
The soldier, who was in plain clothes, asked Maqoabikane to show him the gun’s licence.
Maqoabikane then allegedly got furious and shot the soldier who was rushed to Maqokho Clinic where he was later pronounced dead.
Maqoabikane also shot and injured the village chief who had also demanded to see his gun licence. The 53-year-old chief was treated as an out-patient at the local clinic.
Inspector Lekhafola Tau of the Quthing Police Criminal Investigation Division (CID) said people at the ceremony then beat Maqoabikane to death.
Inspector Tau said the people handed over the suspect’s .357 Magnum pistol whose serial number was rubbed off.
Senior Superintendent ‘Mamoipone Mohloai of Quthing police said they are worried about the increasing cases of violent crimes involving initiates in the district.
In another incident in Thaba-Tseka, a 76-year-old former police officer allegedly fatally shot his 94-year-old mother.
Nthuseng Monyatsi, the suspect, is alleged to have been infuriated by his mother’s request for food.
Monyatsi appeared before the Thaba-Tseka Magistrate’s court last Thursday to face a murder charge.
Monyatsi handed over his pistol to the police. Police said Monyatsi told that he killed his mother because he wanted to save her from the misery of old age and poverty.
Monyatsi was remanded in custody and he will appear in court again next Wednesday.
In Maseru, the chief executive of the Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation (LDTC), Dr Retšelisitsoe Nko, is under investigation after he was involved in a shooting incident.
The incident happened last Tuesday at Hillsview. Police are yet to release a detailed report about the shooting but have confirmed that Dr Nko is being investigated for murder.
Reports say Nko brought his gun to confront guests at a lodge near his house.
It is alleged that Dr Nko was angry that the guests had manhandled his son after accusing him of making noise with his quad bike.
The guests, who were having a braai, tried to wrestle the gun from Dr Nko. One of the guests was shot during the fracas and is in critical condition at a local hospital.
Dr Nko, who has since been suspended from the LTDC, was also shot but did not go to a hospital.
Police spokesman, Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, said the police are weary of the spate of murders and other violent incidents countrywide involving guns.
He said it is for this reason that the police have suspended the issuance of firearm licences. S/Supt Mopeli said the police are also worried about the proliferation of illegal guns.
“It is for this reason that the Police Commissioner has resolved to temporarily suspend the application for licences countrywide,” S/Sup Mopeli said.
He said five illegal 9mm pistols and bullets were confiscated and the owners were arrested during the festive season.
“This shows that there are still more guns out there in the wrong hands,” he said.
“Because of these guns which are out of control, licences will be suspended so that the police can inspect those already issued,” he said.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
MP speaks on estate fight
MASERU – MOKHERANE Tsatsanyane, a Democratic Congress (DC) MP, says his younger brother’s allegations that he wants to keep their father’s entire estate for himself are malicious lies meant to tarnish his image.
Mokherane and his brother, Moorosi, are embroiled in a bitter fight over the estate of their late father, Chaltin Tsatsanyane.
Moorosi has accused Mokherane of using dirty tactics to sideline him from the multimillion maloti estate.
He described Mokherane as a bully in previous interviews with thepost. But Mokherane this week said it is his brother who is fighting him.
He said although he is the heir as the firstborn he magnanimously agreed to equally share the estate with his brother.
Mokherane said he made the same announcement during the funeral because his father didn’t leave a will.
He said it was only after they started discussing what to give their stepmother, in addition to the house at Ha-Hoohlo, that Moorosi became uncooperative.
“He said I should give our father’s wife part of my share and not his,” Mokherane said.
Mokherane said there were further problems when Moorosi started running their father’s textile company, at the Maseru Industrial Area, with their stepmother.
He said Moorosi demanded a M10 000 salary but he suggested that he would rather be paid through dividends.
Mokherane said he later reluctantly requested their stepmother to give Moorosi the salary.
“I said this as I am an MP earning a salary,” he said.
There were further problems when Moorosi allegedly insisted on getting the salary even though the company had not performed well and could not afford to pay him immediately.
Mokherane said a few days later they received court papers where Moorosi had demanded M900 000 and M3 million separately.
He said this was despite that he was already working with lawyers to finalise the estate.
“I was surprised to get an interim order that was stopping me from preparing our inheritance,” he said.
A week after, he said, some Land Administration Authority (LAA) employees tipped him off that Moorosi was trying to transfer 10 sites and the father’s family house to himself. He said the Maseru City Council (MCC)’s records also showed that the sites were now in Moorosi’s names.
He said the papers giving Moorosi the inheritance had been signed by his father’s younger sister and one Mochochokoane who is not their relative.
Mokherane said Moorosi is now in possession of the house and is collecting rent from some of the properties and some sites.
Mokherane also blamed Moorosi for their dispute over properties owned by the Lesotho Public Motor Transport Company where his father was a shareholder and managing director. The fight also involves Tšepang Phangoa who now claims to be the company’s managing director.
He said they had initially agreed with Moorosi to let Phangoa run things but things quickly turned sour. Mokherane said after a tenant at the company’s building at the Maseru main Bus Stop Area complained about a leaking roof he agreed that they should deduct M3 000 from their rentals for repairs.
Mokherane said Phangoa then accused him of illegally collecting rentals and sued him. The court ordered Mokherane to repay the M3 000
He said the shareholders also complained that Phangoa had been collecting money for his benefit.
Nkheli Liphoto
