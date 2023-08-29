News
Soulo burial set for tomorrow
Molobeli Soulo, who died two weeks ago, will be buried tomorrow in Ha-Seoli, Maseru.
Soulo was a former minister in the Prime Minister’s Office. He will be granted a state-assisted funeral.
Soulo’s eldest daughter, Lerato, told thepost that his father died after a long illness.
She said her father complained of a severe stomach ache and they rushed him to a private doctor where he was confirmed dead on arrival.
Lerato said her father had been unwell for quite some time.
Soulo, 69, was born in Semonkong, Thaba-Ntšo, in Mohale’s Hoek district but later moved to stay in Ha-Seoli, in the southern outskirts of Maseru.
He worked in the South African gold mines and came back home to work at the Coop Lesotho.
“He was a loving father who put his family before anything else,” Lerato said.
“Meat was his favourite food,” she said, adding that Soulo loved nice food generally.
Lerato said her father also loved singing political songs.
She said her father was a staunch supporter of the “congress movement”, a reference to parties that followed the Basutoland Congress Party’s pan-Africanist ideology.
“He was a straight talker who could not hide his views,” Lerato said.
Soulo became an MP for Lithoteng constituency under the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) led by Pakalitha Mosisili in 2002.
He joined Thomas Thabane when he left the LCD to form the All Basotho Convention (ABC) in 2006.
He was seen as Thabane’s right-hand man and one of those who were in the forefront in the formation of the ABC together with Lehlohonolo Tšehlana, the late Clement Machakela, and Sello Maphalla.
He was elevated to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office during the 2012 ABC-led parliament where he fought tirelessly to put an end to the spiralling famo wars that wreaked havoc both in Lesotho and South Africa.
Soulo brought together the rival groups in the famo music industry, Terene that was led by the late Rethabile Mokete aka Mosotho Chakela, and Seakhi of Bereng Majoro popularly called Lekase.
Soulo held public gatherings in the country focusing mainly on the hotspots of famo killings.
He will be remembered as a willing tool in the fight against famo gangsterism, supported by Selibe Mochoboroane who was then the Deputy Local Government Minister.
Soulo was the first Lesotho minister to officially visit famo violence hotspots in South Africa to talk to the gangsters.
This saw Mosotho Chakela shaking hands with Lekase back home in Mafeteng at an indaba that was hailed as a breakthrough to peace, which unfortunately became temporary as a spate of gang-related murders started again in just two years.
The two gang leaders had made a promise to bury the hatchet.
“Why insult people in your lyrics?” Soulo demanded answers from famo singers whose songs are full of vitriol.
“Why could you not praise the rivers and mountains of this country instead of hurling insults at each other?”
In a desperate attempt to save the spilling of blood because of the famo differences, Soulo threatened to ban the famo music genre in the country, which was quite an ambition.
“Basali ba tla qhalla thuoana holim’a ka,” he said, literally saying he would storm to the famo hotspot areas in the wee hours of the morning before women could empty out their chamber bowls.
In Basotho tradition, chamber bowls are emptied at the rubbish heap secretly before or at dawn so that men and boys do not see them, for it is considered a humiliation for any woman to be caught emptying them.
He will be remembered for coining the metaphor, masole a tla le sola, which gives an imagery of soldiers beating people with stinging nettles and thus causing their bodies to swell.
Soulo was so much in love with the army.
“He banna le masole, solang!” he would say as he urged the army to beat those who would not toe the peaceful line he was instilling among the famo gangsters.
He was giving strong orders to the army to act on crime.
Because of his relentless and frantic efforts, the killings triggered by famo differences declined.
Famo music players were mauling each other mercilessly and heartlessly.
They were hell bent to eliminate others at any given time and place.
On February 11, 2014, Thabane kicked out Soulo from his ministerial position under controversial circumstances.
Critics said Soulo reportedly fell out of Thabane’s favour over some administrative issues.
Soulo then left the ABC to re-join the LCD, now led by Mothetjoa Metsing after Mosisili defected to found the Democratic Congress (DC).
He was quoted by the local media saying he rejoined the LCD so that he could have peace of mind.
Soulo is survived by his wife and three children, two girls and a boy.
The LCD leader, Mothetjoa Metsing, said his party had lost a visionary leader.
He said he worked with Soulo at the time when he was the leader of the LCD youth league while Metsing was the secretary general of the same league.
“We worked harmoniously together while I was still a young man,” Metsing said.
“He supervised me a lot while in the youth league,” he said.
“The LCD has lost a giant,” he said.
While still at the LCD under the leadership of Mosisili, Metsing said the LCD crafted well-thought out policies that are still being enjoyed even today.
He said Soulo contributed to the good policies that are a legacy for the Basotho nation.
The leader of Senkatana Social Democratic Party, Lehlohonolo Tšehlana who was threatened with violence by Soulo and the late famo singer Lebajoa Lephatšoe when he had conflicts with Thabane, said he first interacted with Soulo while they were together in the LCD.
Tšehlana defected from the ABC to found Senkatana.
He said he interacted with Soulo after he took a baton from Matooane Mokhosi as the LCD youth league president.
“He was a brave person,” Tšehlana said. “He was a man of his own words”.
He said Soulo wanted to see his views implemented regardless of whether some people were happy or not.
But he did not want to say anything about him while he was the ABC MP on the principle of De mortuis nil nisi bonum (Of the dead say nothing but good).
’Malimpho Majoro
The ‘ear doctor’ driving change
Teboho Frantši is one of a few audiology experts in Lesotho.
And it was not even a childhood dream. In fact, it was a “strange” field of study that Frantši had never heard about until circumstances nudged her to enrol for the course during tertiary education.
Frantši had initially applied to study General Medicine at the University of Cape Town in South Africa.
Her application was successful, albeit temporarily after it was only discovered later that she had been wrongly accepted in the programme because it was offered exclusively to South African locals.
So she had to find another programme that was open for international students within the same faculty of medicine and the only available option at the time was audiology and speech therapy.
“I took it as a way to pass the time while I applied to other universities to pursue my dream career in General Medicine,” recalls Frantši.
However, she got absorbed in the study and took it more seriously.
The detour has become a blessing in disguise for Lesotho as Frantši is among a crop of less than 10 registered audiologists in the country.
“Halfway through the course, I fell in love with speech therapy that I completely forgot about General Medicine,” Frantši says.
“It was unfortunate that upon graduating there were no posts in line with the profession and I had to practice in England,” she says.
Seven years later, Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital came into being and there was a vacancy for an audiologist. Frantši decided to give it a go.
While there, she realised that audiology had not yet come into the limelight and she decided to venture into the private sector where she would be able to spread her wings.
She now runs Hearsense Hearing, Speech and Balance Clinic in Borokhoaneng, Maseru, which also has a branch in Hlotse, Leribe.
Frantši explains the science behind the profession.
The ears, she says, only play a receptive role in sound assimilation, with the actual hearing administered by the mind.
“The role of ears is to hear and maintain head balance. Ears need regular check-up because signs and symptoms of illness take time before they show up, and when they do, it would be relatively late as the condition might be irreversible,” Frantši says.
Frantši warns that people need not poke into their ears with any object and should rather consult an audiologist if they feel any discomfort such as persistent itchiness as part of the safety precautions for ear wellbeing.
Extreme noise is also another factor that can contribute to deteriorating ear performance.
Sound is also the topmost stimuli to ear related impairment.
“Again, stress and depression contribute to ear related ailments,” Frantši says, highlighting that hearing is the cornerstone of communication in general.
A hearing-impaired child cannot learn to speak unless the hearing problem is corrected, she says.
Hearing loss is the leading cause of delayed speech and language development. Even adults who lose their hearing usually change the quality of their speech because they cannot monitor their output.
The infections that often affect the ear, according to Frantši, are those that can occur in the outer, middle or inner ear parts.
“Most common are otitis externa, which is an infection of the outer ear,” she says.
“It can be caused by bacteria entering the ear canal, especially when there is not enough wax in the ear canal. Then, there’s otitis media, which is an infection of the middle ear, which is caused by bacteria and other pathogens,” she says.
“It can be a sequelae of colds and flu, throat infections, nose and sinus infections, which is usually aggravated by cold weather and stress which all require medical treatment.”
The mentioned ailments are mostly perpetuated by cotton buds, earbuds and headsets which are discouraged.
They push dirty wax further into the ear canal and they introduce foreign material that can cause abrasions and infections.
That, in turn, can perforate or damage the eardrum.
In terms of headsets, as they are commonly known, they produce sound levels that are dangerously high and therefore pose a huge risk for noise-induced hearing loss.
Frantši also notes that most common allergens that the ears are sensitive to are dust, pollen, cigarette smoke and smoke in general.
They seem to irritate the lining of the middle ear space.
She says the majority of people tend to begin to lose their hearing when they get older.
“About two thirds of people in any given population over the age of 60 have a hearing loss,” she says.
“The contributing factors to this are heredity, history of noise exposure, history of recurrent ear infections earlier in life, head injuries, certain childhood illnesses or conditions such as measles and mumps and illnesses such as meningitis.”
It is common practice for people to take matters into their own hands whenever they feel discomfort with their ears, but Frantši warns that this is unsafe.
“Home remedies are vehemently discouraged in ear treatment. It is very dangerous to insert anything in your ears,” she says.
Frantši says ear and hearing care in Lesotho “is almost non-existent”.
“The Ministry of Health has for long not appreciated or recognised hearing and ear care specialists, and until now, they haven’t even created any posts for them.”
Calvin Motekase
Lerotholi students want charges dropped
Lerotholi Polytechnic students who fled the country last week say they will not return home unless the police drop public violence charges levelled against them.
The students are wanted in Lesotho to answer charges of malicious damage to property.
Sixty-two students skipped the country last Thursday. Twenty-four of them have since returned home.
Foreign Affairs Minister Lejone Mpotjoane told a press conference in Maseru yesterday that the students were seeking reassurances that they will not be arrested on their return.
They are also demanding that the police should leave the Lerotholi Polytechnic campus where they are providing security to those who want to write exams.
The students skipped the country alleging that the police had molested them for vandalizing a U-Save supermarket in Maseru, a charge they have refuted.
But as soon as they crossed into South Africa, they were picked up by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) border guards.
Mpotjoane said the students were granted temporary asylum that will be reviewed today.
“It is yet to be finalised if they are to get a full asylum or should come back home,” Mpotjoane said.
He said the students’ grounds for seeking asylum are not convincing enough to the South African authorities.
What had irked the students was a Court of Appeal ruling that they should sit for exams as their case in which they were demanding payment of their stipends would be heard in October.
This was after the students dragged the National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMDS) and the Lerotholi Polytechnic to court over their monthly stipends.
The students were also not happy with the school calendar that was changed by the authorities without engaging them.
Mpotjoane accused some unnamed politicians of influencing the students not to come back home.
“Unfortunately some of them (politicians) never enrolled with tertiary schools that is why they do not understand the implications,” he said.
He said they went to the border earlier this week where they met the students.
“They refused to come back saying they are scared of the police,” Mpotjoane said.
He said the police were not against the students but were there to do their job.
He said the police had information that the students wanted to burn examination question papers and disrupt classes to delay the exams.
Also the students in exile were sending threats to those who wanted to sit for examinations, he said.
Mpotjoane said the police made it clear to the students that the investigation into the vandalism of the U-save supermarket was still continuing.
He said the South African government told the students that they will not interfere in the matter.
He said the students were also told that they could struggle to qualify for asylum in South Africa.
“The South African asylum officials have made it clear that Lesotho should be the one working out the matter to finality,” Mpotjoane said.
He said the students told them that they are aware of two students who were arrested and beaten up by the police during interrogations at Pitso Ground charge office.
The Lerotholi Polytechnic rector, Professor Sepiriti Tlali, said the students were enraged by the Court of Appeal judgement that their case was not urgent.
“They then came from courts and started vandalising the shops,” Professor Tlali said.
Many students who remained in Lesotho began writing their examinations on Monday.
Professor Tlali said the school Senate will make a decision on those who fled to South Africa as to whether they should write or not.
Nkheli Liphoto
RFP rocked by death threats
The Revolution for Prosperity (RFP)’s factional fights turned ugly this week amid sensational allegations of a murder plot.
Thuso Makhalanyane, the RFP Abia MP, has accused Isaac Malebaleba, the Thaba-Bosiu MP, of plotting to kill him. Makhalanyane also claimed that Malebaleba also wants to eliminate
Dr Mahali Phamotse and another MP who is not named.
Makhalanyane has lately become the face of the RFP faction accusing the party leadership of nepotism in filling government positions.
He appears to have picked the details of the alleged plot from a Facebook account that has Malebaleba’s name. Malebaleba has however disowned the Facebook account and vehemently denied the allegations.
He has openly made some biting remarks against the government.
Malebaleba is a staunch supporter of the RFP leadership’s policies that have been under immense attack from Makhalanyane’s faction.
Efforts to contact Makhalanyane were not successful at the time of going to print last night.
Dr Phamotse did not confirm or deny the alleged threats but said she is unfazed.
“I am not scared of those threats, they mean nothing to me,” Dr Phamotse said.
The threats are inherent in a Facebook account that Malebaleba has however disowned.
Malebaleba told thepost that the allegations of a plot to kill the two MPs “are just tailor-made and meant to fight political battles for some people who are struggling politically”.
He instead accused Makhalanyane of peddling lies against him for cheap political scores after failing to fulfil promises he made during his election campaign last year.
“Makhalanyane has promised to build a police station for his Abia people. Where is that station?”
“Unlike him, I have bought tractors for my constituency and I am helping them plough their fields.”
Malebaleba, a well-known farmer and businessman in Thaba-Bosiu, also accused Makhalanyane of spreading lies that he is stealing fuel from the government for his tractors.
“It is a lie that I am stealing government fuel. My tractors pay M5 000 every day at the Puma garage where I buy fuel,” he said.
“I have no reason to plan their deaths, they are not bothering me with anything.”
Malebaleba alleged that Makhalanyane is angry with him for not pushing for Prime Minister Sam Matekane to appoint him a minister.
Malebaleba said last year Makhalanyane asked him to talk to Matekane to appoint him the home affairs minister.
“He gave me a list of six people, with his name on top,” Malebaleba said.
“If they did not see it necessary to make him a minister, that is none of my business.”
“This is just politics.”
Makhalanyane, in his Facebook account, accused Malebaleba of corruption and theft of government fuel to fill his tractors. He also alleged that Malebaleba had helped himself to government seeds and fertilizers which he said are kept in his stores.
Nkheli Liphoto
