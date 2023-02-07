SR cancels elective conference

MASERU – THE Socialist Revolutionaries (SR) National Executive Committee this week kicked the proverbial can down the street when it cancelled an elective conference scheduled for February 24 to 26.

The party’s spokesman, Thabo Shao, told thepost that the decision to cancel the conference was reached at a crisis meeting held last Saturday.

Shao said an elective conference at this moment would be highly divisive for the party at a time when it is still trying to consolidate.

“We want to stabilise our party before going for those elections,” Shao said.

“Tempers are still high and that can be harmful.”

Shao said the party could sense the possibility of serious conflicts as there are “people who want to recommend people who do not qualify” to stand for elections.

“We also have conflicts in our national executive committee over the issue,” he said.

The SR is currently grappling with bitter factionalism after individuals who were deemed “newcomers” vowed to stand for NEC positions.

Tlohelang Aumane and Tjeotsane Seoka, who both defected from the Alliance of Democrats (AD) late last year, are seeking positions in the SR NEC.

Aumane, a former Development Planning Minister who crossed the floor immediately after being sworn-in as an MP in 2017 joining the AD from the Democratic Congress (DC), is vying for the SR deputy leader’s position.

Seoka is eyeing the position of secretary general.

Shao said the party will announce the new date for the conference “but, it will be held in April this year”.

He said the committee decided to postpone the conference to prepare for a unique one that will change their constitution in a way that will allow those who presently do not qualify to enter the race.

“But… the conference also has a right to refuse or agree to that suggestion,” Shao said.

He said the party is now divided as others are behind him and his preferred candidates while others are “behind the man who does not qualify, Tlohelang Aumane”.

He said the opposing faction was using chicanery to mislead party members that their list of preferred candidates has the backing of party leader Teboho Mojapela.

“We have to go and reconcile before those elections are held, for the sake of our party and its future,” he said.

He said many parties in Lesotho often split during elective conferences over leadership squabbles.

“That culture is not good, and we must be an example to Basotho,” he said.

Shao has been pushing to block Aumane and Seoka from contesting for the executive posts from the moment the two indicated they would stand in the elections.

Their decision to stand in the elections has however rattled SR veterans who argue the two do not qualify to stand because they are new members.

Aumane has a history of hopping from one party to the next whenever his ambitions are blocked. He joined the AD from the DC in 2017.

Last year, Aumane was at it again when he dumped the AD and joined the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP).

But when he failed to secure a ticket to stand for the RFP in the election, he packed his bags again and joined the SR.

As a result of this history, Aumane has had to fend off accusations that he is a political prostitute ready to hop into bed with the highest bidder.

Seoka has also confirmed to this newspaper that he is contesting for the position of secretary general.

Nkheli Liphoto