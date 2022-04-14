Stampede to represent RFP in elections

MASERU – THE Alliance of Democrats (AD) is reeling after three of its MPs dumped the party to join the newly formed Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) last weekend.

The MPs officially moved to businessman, Sam Matekane’s RFP party at a rally held in Mantšonyane on Sunday.

The resignations could present party leader Monyane Moleleki with his biggest political test since he formed the AD six years ago.

Among those who have resigned from the AD is secretary general Dr Mahali Phamotse who was seen as a trusted Moleleki confidante and loyalist.

Her jumping the ship could send a signal to other AD supporters that the house is on fire, six months before a key general election in October.

The other two MPs who resigned to join Matekane’s new party are ’Manthabiseng Phohleli, the president of the women’s league, and national treasurer Tlohelang Aumane.

A dejected AD deputy leader, Professor Ntoi Rapapa, told a press conference yesterday that his party felt betrayed by the defections.

Professor Rapapa said it was sad that Dr Phamotse and Aumane would still be in parliament on the party’s ticket.

Phamotse is a proportional representation member for the AD while Aumane is the MP for Semena who entered parliament on a Democratic Congress (DC) ticket.

However, immediately after he was sworn in, he defected to the AD.

Aumane has now defected to the RFP.

Rapapa blasted the MPs for dumping the AD but not making it official in writing so that party can replace them in parliament.

He told a press conference yesterday that both Phamotse and Aumane had resigned from their national executive committee positions.

Rapapa said it was duplicity on the part of the two to continue holding on to their parliamentary seats in parliament when they had defected to the RFP.

He also dismissed as untrue rumours that the AD was going to merge with the RFP.

“We appeal to those who are telling such lies to stop immediately,” Rapapa said.

“The defected members will soon miss their party.”

He expressed disappointment at the two members who defected saying they had just resigned from the executive committee and not the party.

“They want to continue earning salaries in parliament that is why they have not resigned from the party,” he said.

He said the fact that Mokhele Moletsane has joined the DC “shows that our party is not planning to join any party, RFP in particular”.

“It hurts that there is nothing we can do about Mahali (Phamotse)’s resignation as she still earns her parliament salary through our party’s ticket,” he said.

He also complained that last Sunday Phamotse decided to attend the RFP rally in Mantšonyane instead of the AD horse riding competition in Mosalemane constituency where Moleleki was present.

“It shows lack of interest in our party,” he said.

He said Aumane has since clarified the type of person he is after he crossed to the RFP, five years after he dumped the DC in a similar fashion.

“It shows the kind of person he is, he agrees that he crossed several times,” he said.

He said Aumane was simply playing politics when he claimed that his constituency had instructed him to join the RFP.

He said Phamotse will continue getting benefits until the general elections as she only resigned as the secretary general.

Rapapa complained that the defectors are even lying to their members in the constituencies.

“They lied to our people that we are dissolving the party to join the RFP, it is a lie,” he said.

Speaking to thepost earlier on Wednesday, Phamotse confirmed that she had made a bold decision to contest the coming elections under the RFP.

“I am hoping that my wish to contest for elections in that party will be successful,” Phamotse said.

She said she was drawn to the RFP by Matekane’s message that he wants to bring economic liberation to Lesotho.

“We used to plan in our parties but there was no implementation, we see light in Matekane’s programmes,” she said.

She urged Basotho to support Matekane and his party, adding that the business tycoon was a man of his word as he always implements his plans.

Phamotse said she was not leaving the AD because she had fallen out with anyone in the party.

Staff Reporter