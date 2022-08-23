State of emergency declared

MASERU – PRIME Minister Moeketsi Majoro has declared a State of Emergency to pave way for the recalling of parliament to pass the national reforms.

The state of emergency was declared just in time for Majoro to announce it at the SADC Heads of State and Government which began in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) yesterday.

Lesotho was under immense pressure from SADC, the African Union (AU), the European Union (EU) and the United States to pass the reforms.

An annoyed SADC had read the riot act to the government, threatening to sanction and bar Lesotho from future summits and events.

The United States was also hinting at pulling the plug on its M4 billion development aid that Lesotho desperately needs.

The EU, which contributed the lion’s share of the funding to the reforms, and the AU were also piling pressure.

In getting the Council of State to agree to recall parliament, Majoro achieved what many legal experts thought was an impossible task.

This is because constitutionally and in an ideal situation, the failure to pass reforms is not strictly a state of emergency. The constitution defines a state of emergency as a war or a monumental threat to Lesotho’s sovereignty or life.

Some lawyers had previously told thepost that there was no legal loophole to justify declaring a state of emergency.

Two weeks ago Law Society president, Advocate Tekane Maqakachane, who is also a member of the Council of State, was emphatic that the failure to pass the reforms did not qualify as a state of emergency.

“There is absolutely no loophole to use for that. There is no state of emergency to justify such,” Advocate Maqakachane said.

“The law is the law. You cannot violate it because you have created your own crisis by failing to do things on time,” he said.

Other prominent lawyers had weighed in with the same view.

thepost however understands that although some members of the Council had strong reservations about the legality of declaring a state of emergency for the reforms, they eventually compromised after much cajoling.

In the government gazette released yesterday, Majoro appears to be at pains to stretch the constitutional definition of the State of Emergency and justify it.

He said the current political climate poses a substantial threat, risk and danger against the country’s stability and prosperity.

He said the reforms were necessary to deal with factors that undermine political stability, justice and peace.

The reforms, the prime minister added, were urgent to plug loopholes in the constitution, the formation of government coalitions and the unregulated floor crossing in parliament that have always imperilled the stability of the government and the country.

He also revealed that the government was scared of the “impact of imminent sanctions and loss of financial and investment support from Lesotho’s international partners due to the failure to pass” the reforms.

He said there were killings, cruel and other inhumane attacks caused by political factionalism. These conditions, Majoro added, “are of extreme peril to the safety of the persons and prosperity”.

“Unless the stated undesirable situation is addressed, it is likely to be beyond control and escalate thus causing more threat to the peace, safety and stability of the Basotho nation.”

Majoro delayed his visit to the SADC summit until he was sure that the Council would support his request for a state of emergency.

He was supposed to have left for Kinshasa on Monday, according to his office, but only arrived yesterday.

“The Omnibus Bill signifies the conclusion of the first step of implementation of the reforms in Lesotho,” he said, as he acknowledged the trouble SADC entered into to help Lesotho.

“We are cognizant of the fact that SADC may not have all the resources to continue its supervision of the kingdom,” he said.

“SADC contribution to Lesotho thus far is praiseworthy.”

Majoro also acknowledged the SADC’s “significant financial contribution to the course of Lesotho” and its contribution of “personnel to help stabilise our country”.

“We are eternally indebted to such countries and families of the said personnel,” he said, adding that “we can assure you that your efforts and sacrifices have not been in vain”.

He said the journey towards the completion of reforms is bound to be long and often characterised by steep hills and rough terrain.

