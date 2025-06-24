Student strangled to death in love triangle

MASERU – A FIRST year Bachelor of Electronics student at Lerotholi Polytechnic was allegedly strangled to death by his girlfriend’s lover last Friday.

The deceased was based at the polytechnic’s Moshoeshoe II campus in Matsieng.

Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli confirmed the news on Monday.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the 20-year- old man took out his girlfriend to a nearby donga and on his way back to the campus he was waylaid.

He said a 27-year-old suspect allegedly strangled him to death.

“He died right on the spot,” S/Supt Mopeli said, adding that the crime happened on Friday in the late afternoon but they were only able to collect the body the following day.

The dead man was from Tele in Quthing.

S/Supt Mopeli said the suspect, who is from Matsieng, was arrested the following day.

“He will appear in court as soon as our investigations are complete,” he said.

The college’s registrar, Advocate Maleshoane Lepota-Mosakeng, said the matter was in the hands of the police.

Advocate Lepota-Mosakeng said the death of the student had left his colleagues in shock.

Majara Molupe