News
Suspension was malicious, says Nko
MASERU – A gunshot wound and an attempted murder charge have not stopped Dr Retšelisitsoe Nko from starting a new fight.
The suspended Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC) boss is rolling up his sleeves for what promises to be an epic legal battle to be reinstated.
In an application filed in the High Court this week, Dr Nko argues that the LTDC’s decision to suspend him had a “glaring element of bad faith and malice”.
He says the suspension was procedurally flawed because there was no complainant to instigate it and he was not granted a hearing.
Dr Nko was suspended after he was involved in a shooting incident with guests at an event at a Hillsview guest house on December 27.
He is alleged to have rushed home to take his gun after an argument with some of the guests. Dr Nko and a guest sustained gunshot wounds in the scuffle that ensued.
Reports say the guests were trying to wrestle the gun from Dr Nko when the shots were fired.
The LTDC’s board suspended him two days later, alleging that he had failed to attend an extraordinary meeting called to discuss the incident.
The suspension letter was written by Nonkululeko Zaly who was the chairperson of the LTDC board by virtue of being the principal secretary in the Ministry of Trade.
Zaly, who has since been fired following corruption investigations, also approached the court to force the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences to return the assets confiscated during a raid at her house.
Dr Nko, in his court papers, accuses Zaly of usurping the board’s powers to suspend him. He says there was never a board resolution to suspend him.
The extraordinary meeting, he alleges, was a “prearranged dishonest scheme between certain members of the board and social media personnel which were part of the ruse deliberately designed to compromise” his interests.
Dr Nko says the board called him to the 29 December meeting when he was on sick leave and then suspended him without hearing his reasons for failing to attend.
He complains that Zaly wrote his suspension letter on the basis of mere allegations even though she had remained principal secretary and chairperson of the board when the corruption investigations against her were in full swing.
He queries why he was being suspended when Zaly was allowed to hold on to her job.
Zaly appears to have been belligerent when Dr Nko’s lawyers contacted her to query the suspension.
She told the lawyers, in a letter, that their queries were based on misinformation. She also dismissed the lawyer’s request for a record of the board meeting that decided to suspend Dr Nko.
“We are therefore not going to honour any of your demands and if your client is not satisfied, he is free to approach any appropriate forums to pursue these baseless issues,” Zaly said in her letter.
The lawyers say that response shows that Zaly was hell-bent on suspending their client.
Dr Nko wants the High Court to order the LTDC board to reverse the suspension, stop his imminent disciplinary proceedings and release the records of its December 29 meeting.
He also says the board is already conducting investigations on the incident to use as evidence against him in the disciplinary hearing.
Staff Reporter
News
thepost columnist wins award
Maseru – Two scholars associated with the National University of Lesotho have been awarded the 2022 Thomas Pringle prize for the best literary article published the previous year.
Chris Dunton, who is a columnist for thepost, and Lerato Masiea have won the prize, which is awarded by the English Academy of Southern Africa, for their article “Between rocks and hard places: the controversial career of A.S. Mopeli-Paulus,” which was published by thepost.
Dunton was previously Professor and Dean of Humanities at the NUL and for some years cwrote a column for this newspaper titled “Left Side Story.” Masiea is a lecturer in the NUL’s Department of English and is currently pursuing his doctorate at the University of the Free State.
Their prize-winning article was published in the journal English in Africa (vol.48 no.3, 2021, pp47-64). In it the authors explore the writings and life of the South African Mosotho author Mopeli-Paulus.
As their title indicates, their subject was a controversial figure, who degenerated from being an opponent of the apartheid regime (he was, notably, one of the leaders of the Witzieshoek Cattle Rebellion, for which role he was incarcerated in the Pretoria Central Prison) to being a high-ranking accomplice in the Bantustan system.
He was a prolific writer in both English and Sesotho (at one point he referred to the compulsive desire to write as a kind of madness!), his best-known works being the poetry-collection Ho tsamaea ke he bona (from time to time a set-text in Lesotho schools), the novel Blanket Boy’s Moon and the autobiography The World and the Cattle.
Dunton and Masiea’s article covers all his writing, published and unpublished (his papers are freely accessible at the William Cullen Library, Wits University) and is especially concerned with the question of cross-border identity.
Mopeli-Paulus was born in Monontsa, South Africa, in the lost territories—much in the news recently—and remained a South African citizen all his life. The dust-jacket for his first novel, Blanket
Boy’s Moon — which was an international best-seller — carries his name with the tag “Chieftain of Basutoland”, but this was a mistake.
Nonetheless, Mopeli-Paulus identified very strongly with Lesotho and has much to say — some of it fanciful, even spurious — on concepts of Sotho identity.
Dunton and Masiea explore this issue in detail, as it remains a topic of crucial importance even today.
Staff Reporter
News
Matekane to boot out PS
MASERU – THE Sam Matekane government is getting ready to get rid of Principal Secretaries appointed by the previous administration.
First to be axed is Nonkululeko Zaly who Matekane fired as a PS for the Ministry of Trade on January 11.
Zaly, who is challenging the decision, suffered a blow yesterday when the High Court refused to hear her case on an urgent basis.
Her case will now have to join the long queue of hundreds of others pending in the High Court.
Lefu Manyokole has been replaced as the PS of the local government ministry.
The axe is also likely to fall on government secretary, Lerotholi Pheko, and Foreign Affairs principal secretary Thabo Motoko.
The four have been the subject of a graft investigation by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO).
Their homes and offices have been raided and properties seized as the anti-corruption unit investigates allegations that they received millions in bribes from contractors. The four are likely to be the first to be shown the door.
Indications are however that Matekane could be readying to purge the government of principal secretaries inherited from the previous government. Matekane hints at that impending clean up in his dismissal letter to Zaly.
“You will agree with me that as a Principal Secretary, yours was a political appointment,” Matekane said in the letter that Zaly claimed not to have received in her court papers.
“It follows therefore that the working relationship between yourself and the person appointing you, the Prime Minister in this case, is mainly based on utmost trust and confidence.”
“The trust and confidence components become even more important under the obtaining circumstances where the new government, of which I am the head, has just been installed.”
Matekane told Zaly that his government came with new ideas and policies at the top of which is to fight corruption.
He said he was aware that the DCEO had seized certain documents in Zaly’s possession “evidencing a commission of crime and that you failed to give a satisfactory explanation for your possession of those documents”.
“This has eroded all the trust and confidence I had in you as the Principal Secretary and there is no way I can continue with you at the helm of any government ministry,” Matekane said.
Highly placed sources in the government have told thepost that Zaly’s exit is just the beginning of a shake-up that will continue for the next three months as Matekane seeks to bring in new people he trusts and share his vision with.
Meanwhile, Moahloli Mphaka, the government’s special adviser in the Lesotho Highlands Water Commission this week told the High Court that there is a plan to fire him and two other senior officials.
Mphaka made the allegations in an urgent application to force the commission to pay his salary and that of Thabang Thite, and Bahlakoana Manyanye who are also part of the lawsuit. Thite and Manyanye are assistant advisers in the commission.
Mphaka told the court in an affidavit that on December 22 last year, the Natural Resources Minister Mohlomi Moleko told them that his superiors had instructed him to terminate their contracts.
The reason, Mphaka said, is the fact that they are the All Basotho Convention (ABC) members hired by former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane. He said the government’s delay to pay their December salary was meant to frustrate them into resigning.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Police investigate all gun licences
MASERU – POLICE Commissioner Holomo Molibeli says the police are investigating all gun licences in Lesotho.
Commissioner Molibeli told thepost last night that the police will verify how every gun licence was issued.
“We are investigating to establish the authenticity of the licences of people who hold guns,” Commissioner Molibeli said.
“We want to find out if the licences that they have are authentic or fake,” the police boss said.
He said although illegal guns are prevalent in Lesotho the police suspect that even some licenced guns are in the wrong hands.
The probe comes on the back of a massive spike in gun-related crimes in recent months. Murders and robberies have overstretched the poorly funded police.
Desperate to contain the situation, the police stopped issuing gun licences last December.
Last night Commissioner Molibeli said there is a high possibility that some who have firearm licences have acquired them fraudulently.
For one to be issued a licence to own a gun in Lesotho, there should be a letter of recommendation from the village chief stating clearly why the applicant qualifies to own a firearm.
Eligibility is based on whether the applicant is at risk because of their occupation or material possessions.
A person with a criminal record is not eligible for a licence.
The commissioner is worried that “it seems everyone applying for a licence is issued with one”.
The police’s decision to stop issuing licences and to probe existing ones is an admission that its licencing system is in shambles.
But even if it manages to close loopholes and corruption in the licensing system the police face a much bigger challenge with illegal guns.
There is a massive flow of illegal firearms from South Africa, some as cheap as a few hundreds of maloti.
A moratorium on licences could force people to resort to illegal firearms, defeating the whole point of regulating firearms.
It doesn’t help that the sentences for those caught with illegal firearms are not deterrent enough.
Most of those convicted for illegal possession of a firearm get away with small fines.
Majara Molupe
Suspension was malicious, says Nko
thepost columnist wins award
Matekane to boot out PS
Police investigate all gun licences
Mahao wants IEC bosses out
We’ll snub hearing, says LCD members
Qacha’s Nek man batters father to death
A fighter for women’s rights
The goat milk business
Textile firm threatens to retrench workers
Building a legacy on the land
Depoliticize civil service
Start with the fallen fruits
Writers’ views on SA literature
The mental health crisis in Lesotho
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
The middle class have failed us
Professionalising education
MP charged with stock-theft
Row over army secrets
End of the road for Letsatsi
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
No peace plan, no economic recovery
We have lost our moral indignation
Kamoli threatened
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
Coalition politics are bad for development
Literature and reality
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
Business2 months ago
Vodacom gives to schools
-
Business2 months ago
Why stakeholders matter in strategy implementation
-
News1 month ago
MP wants ‘stolen land’ returned to Lesotho
-
Business1 month ago
Harvard economist seeks to revive Lesotho’s economy
-
Business2 months ago
New mobile filling stations on the cards
-
Business2 months ago
Mokhotlong villagers strike it rich
-
News1 month ago
DCEO raids PS’
-
Business2 months ago
Roads Directorate to rehabilitate roads