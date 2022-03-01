Taxi owners fight over route

MASERU – THE Abia route has become a menace due to scuffles between taxi operators and 4+1 operators.

Passengers are at the receiving end of the conflicts which have been going on for some years now.



Some passengers have been harassed, while some 4+1 drivers allege they have been tortured. Several cars have been damaged in the scuffles.

‘Makhotso Moletsi, 67, from Ha Abia described the situation as “madness.”

She said taxi operators are against 4+1 drivers plying the route.



Moletsi said she witnessed passengers being kicked out of the 4+1s on several occasions. “This has been happening for years now,” she said, expressing worry that 4+1 owners who stay in Ha Abia are also blocked from carrying passengers when they leave or return home.

“The situation is terrible during the rainy season when passengers travelling using 4+1s have to be dropped far from their destinations and have to walk,” said Moletsi.



Another passenger, ‘Malineo Mohapinyane, said many residents report late for work due to the ensuing transport crisis.

“Sometimes one can even fail to make it at work because all the taxis would have left,” she said, noting that taxi operators block roads with tyres to restrict the movement of 4+1s.

“At times the driver is harassed. Passengers who refuse to disembark are also harassed,” she said.



A taxi operator who did not want to be named claimed that 4+1s have been suspended from the Abia route pending finalisation of a 10km- radius route they have to operate within.

He said the Ministry of Transport has since promised to finalise the issue.

“There is a serious argument between taxi operators and 4+1 operators over where exactly the 10km- radius starts,” he said.



Maseru Regional Taxi Operators (MRTO) Public Relations Officer, Lebohang Moea, said they are aware of the “unfortunate incidents” unfolding on the Abia route.

“This is the second year that the route is in a fix,” he said, stating that the operators have asked the Ministry of Public Transport to intervene.

“Only the ministry can solve the problem but to date, no amicable solution has been reached while the public is still suffering,” said Moea, highlighting that both taxi and 4+1s operators are part of the association.



He said two planned meetings between members of the association (MRTO) and the ministry to find a lasting solution failed to materialise.

“The 4+1s on the Abia route have been given a 10km radius. They have to confine themselves within that radius,” he said, confirming reports of harassment of 4+1s operators on the route. He says the radius for taxis has not been specified.



He urged 4+1s operators to adhere to set regulations as failing to do so could result in undesirable conflicts.

“We cannot dictate whether the 4+1s are obeying the regulations or not. It is only the ministry that could tell. But if the ministry has challenges regarding the Abia route, then it should say so,” he says.



Traffic Commissioner ’Mathabo Tšosane says they are working to resolve the problem on the Abia route.

“We made the resolution (to deal with the problem) in December last year,” Tšosane says.