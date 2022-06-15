News
Terene members in shoot-out with police
MASERU – ABOUT 168 members of the feared Terene gang were arrested in Wepener, South Africa, on Sunday after they were involved in a shootout with the police. One man was injured and admitted to hospital in South Africa.
The Terene gang members were coming from the burial of their leader, Kefuoe Letsatsi, who was also known as Lelimo (The Cannibal) in Lesotho. Letsatsi was buried on Saturday in Berea, Marabeng.
The famo gangsters, some clad in their traditional blankets, were ordered to lie on their chests by the South African police. Amongst them were a few women who were also thoroughly searched.
They were then ordered to sing their traditional songs, known as makhele, from an accordion played by a man nicknamed Lik’hona (Corners). They were shivering from the cold. Some had no blankets on their shoulders.
“Mali a matha liphororo, a neloa ke pula, ba shoetse lefela, ba sa ja sa motho. Kea khumama, kea rapela lefu le nketsa joang? Rea shoa, re fele. Ke kopane le ntho tse ntšotlang moeeng,” they sang.
Loosely translated, the lyrics of the song, say “There are streams of blood being washed away by rain. People have died for nothing. And the people are all dying and no one is staying behind. We kneel down and pray. Why is death affecting us like this? We experience things that discomfort us spiritually.”
A press statement from the South African police said the gangsters were nabbed after the police and the army blocked the road in the Wepener area in the southern part of Free State. A convoy of 13 Toyota Quantum minibuses, a grey Toyota Regious, Red Volkswagen Golf and grey BMW 523i approached the roadblock.
“The first Toyota Quantum failed to stop as indicated by the official on the roadblock,” the statement partly read.
It further said shots were fired from the minibus and the officials on the roadblock returned fire. The police said one male was slightly injured during the cross-fire and was rushed to hospital in Bloemfontein. Eventually all vehicles were stopped and searched.
During the search, Provincial Corporate Communication and Liaison Officer in the Free State, Brigadier Motantši Makhele, said 158 passengers were found to have entered South Africa without proper documents.
He said a 9mm Model 75 Cal.8 PARA: Czechoslovakia pistol with a magazine loaded with 16 live rounds, 7.65 Walther with a magazine loaded with seven rounds and two loose 7.65mm rounds were found hidden inside the BMW sedan.
Brigadier Makhele said five males between the ages of 24 and 39 years who were occupying the BMW were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He said the BMW registration number plates and licence disc were also not corresponding.
“A total number of 158 passengers were arrested as illegal immigrants,” Brig Makhele said.
He said the other five suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as possession of presumably stolen property.
“We commend (the) joint efforts by the SAPS and South African National Defence Force, in making sure that they stop this lawlessness which was about to take place,” the Provincial
Commissioner, Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane, said in the press statement. As law enforcement agencies, Lt Gen Motswenyane said they would never allow a situation where people would want to do as they wish and not obey the laws of the land.
Sources within the Terene gang said when their members were stopped at the road block they thought they were now under attack by a rival faction. The source said they had received a tip-off that they were going to be waylaid when they went to the funeral.
“The shootout was not intentional,” the source said.
The source further said some of their supporters were left to guard the illegal mines where they operate.
“If they had all come for the burial, the other rival group would have taken over,” the source said.
Terene spokesperson, Lebona Mokoatsi, said their members appeared before the Wepener Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday accused of illegal entry into South Africa. He said they are accused of fighting the South African soldiers.
“They are appearing in courts in groups because they are so many,” he said.
Mokoatsi said those who have already appeared before court have been fined M500 each. After being sentenced, they were deported back to Lesotho.
Majara Molupe
News
Row over army secrets
MASERU – THERE was a tense moment at the High Court this week when an army general revealed some highly classified information about the army’s operations. Major General Lineo Poopa was testifying as a state witness in a case against Lt Gen Tlali Kamoli and other soldiers when he revealed the location of a small armoury at Ratjomose Barracks.
Major General Poopa was explaining the whereabouts of the late Lt Gen Maaparankoe Mahao’s gun and spectacles after he was killed. He said the items were kept in a small armoury in the army commander’s office.
That information triggered audible murmurs from suspects in the dock who include Lt Gen Kamoli and eight other soldiers. A group of military intelligence officers sitting in the gallery also reacted with shock and briefly walked out.
Defence lawyers fumed at Justice Charles Hungwe and crown counsel Advocate Shaun Abrahams for allowing Major Gen Poopa to talk about the armoury in open court. Some of the suspects in the dock could be seen whispering to the defence lawyers.
Their discomfort appears to have started as soon as Advocate Shaun Abrahams asked Major Gen Poopa, the fourth crown witness, about the armoury. Even before Major Gen Poopa could answer, some suspects in the dock had already stood up.
Defence lawyers argued that Justice Hungwe should not have allowed the answer to that question to be given in open court, reasoning that it was breaching national security. Before Major Gen Poopa could answer Advocate Kabelo Letuka objected, saying it was “unethical for the crown to have asked that question”.
“This question, if answered, would put the security of this country in danger as it would be exposing their secrecy to the country’s enemies,” Advocate Letuka said.
Justice Hungwe, however, overruled the objection. Advocate Letuka said Justice Hungwe and Advocate Abrahams might not understand the implications of that question on Lesotho’s secrets because they are foreigners.
He explained that the previous crown witness, Colonel Thato Phaila, refused to answer a question about the total number of soldiers in Lesotho.
“You my lord ordered the media to go outside respecting that decision made by Phaila,” Advocate Letuka said.
“Now why do you allow the most dangerous question to be answered in public?” he said.
“As for you Mr Abrahams, in your country you would never allow this to happen but since you are a foreigner you will just do as you please.”
Major General Poopa explained that the armoury is kept in the office of the commander who was the only person with access to it.
This he said after he explained that during Lt Gen Mahao’s murder investigation, the late commander Lt Gen Khoantle Motšomotšo had told him that some of Lt Gen Mahao’s items were kept in the armoury.
He said after Lieutenant General Motšomotšo died he acted as the commander and co-operated with the police investigations. Major Gen Poopa said he was still using his deputy commander’s office even after he was appointed the acting commander.
He said he received a letter from the police requesting Lt Gen Mahao’s items. He said since Lt Gen Motšomotšo had told him that there were items belonging to Lt Gen Mahao which were in the custody of the army in the office of the commander, he went into that office to go and look for them.
“When I arrived in that office I met the commander’s personal assistant, Palesa Mahamo, who has been working in that office for a long time serving previous commanders till now,” he said.
“I asked her if she knew about those items and she said yes. I then asked her to go and show them to me and she did,” he said.
“They were situated in the small armoury in the office of the commander and only the commander himself has access to it,” he said.
Major General Poopa explained that it was at that moment that he realised that even the personal assistant, Palesa Mahamo, knew how to open the armoury. He said even him as the deputy commander did not have access to the armoury and he did not know how to open it.
He said they found a pistol with bullets and spectacles belonging to Lt Gen Mahao.
“I then called Colonel Ntšehi and ordered him to take those items to the police,” he said.
He said later people began to be arrested.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
MASERU – THERE was a testy exchange between a defence lawyer and a prosecutor during the trial of soldiers accused of Lieutenant General Maaparankoe Mahao’s murder. Although the exchange appeared to be about petty issues, it revealed the tensions between the defence and prosecution.
It started when defence lawyer Advocate Napo Mafaesa walked into the court late after lunch on Monday. Crown counsel, Advocate Shaun Abrahams, complained that Advocate Mafaesa was just taking his seat without apologising to the court for coming in late.
Advocate Mafaesa responded that he had attended to some personal errands. He said it was not his business if the court was not aware that he would be late. Advocate Mafaesa said, unlike Advocate Abrahams, “I have rents to pay and other debts to deal with”.
“Mr Abrahams lives in a hotel that he does not know even its bills,” Advocate Mafaesa said.
“And he earns millions of maloti in salaries so as for me I have to struggle to get the money to make a living.”
“I have commitments to take care of.”
“I have to make sure I pay rent, have staff to pay and bills. I am not living at Lesotho Sun Hotel like you,” he said.
Advocate Abrahams said he was not attacking him but trying to find the reason behind his delay to go to court. He hit back at Advocate Mafaesa, saying it is “unethical and it is so unprofessional for him to have just come before the court and just sat there without saying anything to the court”.
“As a professional lawyer, he had to give an apology that he was late,” Advocate Abrahams said.
“When he is back, he has to inform the court and not just sit down saying nothing.”
“We are just surprised that he just appeared in court without saying a word.”
The presiding judge, Justice Charles Hungwe, calmed the situation saying that “there should not be war in the court”. Advocate Mafaesa responded that Justice Hungwe had allowed Advocate Abrahams to insult him but when he stood his ground, he was told to sit down.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Top cop challenges deployment
MASERU – DEPUTY Commissioner of Police (DCP) Beleme Lebajoa has dragged Commissioner Holomo Molibeli to court after he unilaterally redeployed him from being head of the detectives department.
Commissioner Molibeli has removed DCP Lebajoa from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) to Finance and Infrastructure Development (FID).
Through his lawyer, Advocate Salemane Phafane, DCP Lebajoa has asked the court to review the decision of Commissioner Molibeli to deploy him “without following due process of the law”.
DCP Lebajoa wants the court to grant an interim order while the matter is being heard by the court.
Commissioner Molibeli is the first respondent while the Attorney General is the second respondent. DCP Lebajoa argues that Commissioner Molibeli’s decision to redeploy him without any hearing whatsoever should be stayed pending the finalisation of the case.
He informed the court that the process of handing over and taking over, which he expected to be completed today, should be stayed pending the finalisation of his application.
He said Commissioner Molibeli should “be ordered to dispatch the record of proceedings, if any, that gave birth to his decision to redeploy” him to the registrar of the court within 14 days or as the court may direct.
“The first respondent (Commissioner Molibeli)’s decision to redeploy the applicant (DCP Lebajoa) (should) be reviewed, corrected and set aside,” DCP Lebajoa said in his court papers.
DCP Lebajoa further asked the court that Commissioner Molibeli be interdicted and restrained from interfering with his office without the due process of the law. He asked the court to order Commissioner Molibeli and the Attorney General to pay costs “consequent upon employment of senior and junior counsel on attorney and client scale”.
DCP Lebajoa asked the court to grant him further and or alternative relief. DCP Lebajoa asked the court that his prayers should operate with immediate effect as interim court order pending finalisation of his case.
Majara Molupe
