Terene members in shoot-out with police

MASERU – ABOUT 168 members of the feared Terene gang were arrested in Wepener, South Africa, on Sunday after they were involved in a shootout with the police. One man was injured and admitted to hospital in South Africa.

The Terene gang members were coming from the burial of their leader, Kefuoe Letsatsi, who was also known as Lelimo (The Cannibal) in Lesotho. Letsatsi was buried on Saturday in Berea, Marabeng.

The famo gangsters, some clad in their traditional blankets, were ordered to lie on their chests by the South African police. Amongst them were a few women who were also thoroughly searched.

They were then ordered to sing their traditional songs, known as makhele, from an accordion played by a man nicknamed Lik’hona (Corners). They were shivering from the cold. Some had no blankets on their shoulders.

“Mali a matha liphororo, a neloa ke pula, ba shoetse lefela, ba sa ja sa motho. Kea khumama, kea rapela lefu le nketsa joang? Rea shoa, re fele. Ke kopane le ntho tse ntšotlang moeeng,” they sang.

Loosely translated, the lyrics of the song, say “There are streams of blood being washed away by rain. People have died for nothing. And the people are all dying and no one is staying behind. We kneel down and pray. Why is death affecting us like this? We experience things that discomfort us spiritually.”

A press statement from the South African police said the gangsters were nabbed after the police and the army blocked the road in the Wepener area in the southern part of Free State. A convoy of 13 Toyota Quantum minibuses, a grey Toyota Regious, Red Volkswagen Golf and grey BMW 523i approached the roadblock.

“The first Toyota Quantum failed to stop as indicated by the official on the roadblock,” the statement partly read.

It further said shots were fired from the minibus and the officials on the roadblock returned fire. The police said one male was slightly injured during the cross-fire and was rushed to hospital in Bloemfontein. Eventually all vehicles were stopped and searched.

During the search, Provincial Corporate Communication and Liaison Officer in the Free State, Brigadier Motantši Makhele, said 158 passengers were found to have entered South Africa without proper documents.

He said a 9mm Model 75 Cal.8 PARA: Czechoslovakia pistol with a magazine loaded with 16 live rounds, 7.65 Walther with a magazine loaded with seven rounds and two loose 7.65mm rounds were found hidden inside the BMW sedan.

Brigadier Makhele said five males between the ages of 24 and 39 years who were occupying the BMW were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He said the BMW registration number plates and licence disc were also not corresponding.

“A total number of 158 passengers were arrested as illegal immigrants,” Brig Makhele said.

He said the other five suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as possession of presumably stolen property.

“We commend (the) joint efforts by the SAPS and South African National Defence Force, in making sure that they stop this lawlessness which was about to take place,” the Provincial

Commissioner, Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane, said in the press statement. As law enforcement agencies, Lt Gen Motswenyane said they would never allow a situation where people would want to do as they wish and not obey the laws of the land.

Sources within the Terene gang said when their members were stopped at the road block they thought they were now under attack by a rival faction. The source said they had received a tip-off that they were going to be waylaid when they went to the funeral.

“The shootout was not intentional,” the source said.

The source further said some of their supporters were left to guard the illegal mines where they operate.

“If they had all come for the burial, the other rival group would have taken over,” the source said.

Terene spokesperson, Lebona Mokoatsi, said their members appeared before the Wepener Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday accused of illegal entry into South Africa. He said they are accused of fighting the South African soldiers.

“They are appearing in courts in groups because they are so many,” he said.

Mokoatsi said those who have already appeared before court have been fined M500 each. After being sentenced, they were deported back to Lesotho.

Majara Molupe