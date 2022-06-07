News
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
MASERU – THERE was a testy exchange between a defence lawyer and a prosecutor during the trial of soldiers accused of Lieutenant General Maaparankoe Mahao’s murder. Although the exchange appeared to be about petty issues, it revealed the tensions between the defence and prosecution.
It started when defence lawyer Advocate Napo Mafaesa walked into the court late after lunch on Monday. Crown counsel, Advocate Shaun Abrahams, complained that Advocate Mafaesa was just taking his seat without apologising to the court for coming in late.
Advocate Mafaesa responded that he had attended to some personal errands. He said it was not his business if the court was not aware that he would be late. Advocate Mafaesa said, unlike Advocate Abrahams, “I have rents to pay and other debts to deal with”.
“Mr Abrahams lives in a hotel that he does not know even its bills,” Advocate Mafaesa said.
“And he earns millions of maloti in salaries so as for me I have to struggle to get the money to make a living.”
“I have commitments to take care of.”
“I have to make sure I pay rent, have staff to pay and bills. I am not living at Lesotho Sun Hotel like you,” he said.
Advocate Abrahams said he was not attacking him but trying to find the reason behind his delay to go to court. He hit back at Advocate Mafaesa, saying it is “unethical and it is so unprofessional for him to have just come before the court and just sat there without saying anything to the court”.
“As a professional lawyer, he had to give an apology that he was late,” Advocate Abrahams said.
“When he is back, he has to inform the court and not just sit down saying nothing.”
“We are just surprised that he just appeared in court without saying a word.”
The presiding judge, Justice Charles Hungwe, calmed the situation saying that “there should not be war in the court”. Advocate Mafaesa responded that Justice Hungwe had allowed Advocate Abrahams to insult him but when he stood his ground, he was told to sit down.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Row over army secrets
MASERU – THERE was a tense moment at the High Court this week when an army general revealed some highly classified information about the army’s operations. Major General Lineo Poopa was testifying as a state witness in a case against Lt Gen Tlali Kamoli and other soldiers when he revealed the location of a small armoury at Ratjomose Barracks.
Major General Poopa was explaining the whereabouts of the late Lt Gen Maaparankoe Mahao’s gun and spectacles after he was killed. He said the items were kept in a small armoury in the army commander’s office.
That information triggered audible murmurs from suspects in the dock who include Lt Gen Kamoli and eight other soldiers. A group of military intelligence officers sitting in the gallery also reacted with shock and briefly walked out.
Defence lawyers fumed at Justice Charles Hungwe and crown counsel Advocate Shaun Abrahams for allowing Major Gen Poopa to talk about the armoury in open court. Some of the suspects in the dock could be seen whispering to the defence lawyers.
Their discomfort appears to have started as soon as Advocate Shaun Abrahams asked Major Gen Poopa, the fourth crown witness, about the armoury. Even before Major Gen Poopa could answer, some suspects in the dock had already stood up.
Defence lawyers argued that Justice Hungwe should not have allowed the answer to that question to be given in open court, reasoning that it was breaching national security. Before Major Gen Poopa could answer Advocate Kabelo Letuka objected, saying it was “unethical for the crown to have asked that question”.
“This question, if answered, would put the security of this country in danger as it would be exposing their secrecy to the country’s enemies,” Advocate Letuka said.
Justice Hungwe, however, overruled the objection. Advocate Letuka said Justice Hungwe and Advocate Abrahams might not understand the implications of that question on Lesotho’s secrets because they are foreigners.
He explained that the previous crown witness, Colonel Thato Phaila, refused to answer a question about the total number of soldiers in Lesotho.
“You my lord ordered the media to go outside respecting that decision made by Phaila,” Advocate Letuka said.
“Now why do you allow the most dangerous question to be answered in public?” he said.
“As for you Mr Abrahams, in your country you would never allow this to happen but since you are a foreigner you will just do as you please.”
Major General Poopa explained that the armoury is kept in the office of the commander who was the only person with access to it.
This he said after he explained that during Lt Gen Mahao’s murder investigation, the late commander Lt Gen Khoantle Motšomotšo had told him that some of Lt Gen Mahao’s items were kept in the armoury.
He said after Lieutenant General Motšomotšo died he acted as the commander and co-operated with the police investigations. Major Gen Poopa said he was still using his deputy commander’s office even after he was appointed the acting commander.
He said he received a letter from the police requesting Lt Gen Mahao’s items. He said since Lt Gen Motšomotšo had told him that there were items belonging to Lt Gen Mahao which were in the custody of the army in the office of the commander, he went into that office to go and look for them.
“When I arrived in that office I met the commander’s personal assistant, Palesa Mahamo, who has been working in that office for a long time serving previous commanders till now,” he said.
“I asked her if she knew about those items and she said yes. I then asked her to go and show them to me and she did,” he said.
“They were situated in the small armoury in the office of the commander and only the commander himself has access to it,” he said.
Major General Poopa explained that it was at that moment that he realised that even the personal assistant, Palesa Mahamo, knew how to open the armoury. He said even him as the deputy commander did not have access to the armoury and he did not know how to open it.
He said they found a pistol with bullets and spectacles belonging to Lt Gen Mahao.
“I then called Colonel Ntšehi and ordered him to take those items to the police,” he said.
He said later people began to be arrested.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Top cop challenges deployment
MASERU – DEPUTY Commissioner of Police (DCP) Beleme Lebajoa has dragged Commissioner Holomo Molibeli to court after he unilaterally redeployed him from being head of the detectives department.
Commissioner Molibeli has removed DCP Lebajoa from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) to Finance and Infrastructure Development (FID).
Through his lawyer, Advocate Salemane Phafane, DCP Lebajoa has asked the court to review the decision of Commissioner Molibeli to deploy him “without following due process of the law”.
DCP Lebajoa wants the court to grant an interim order while the matter is being heard by the court.
Commissioner Molibeli is the first respondent while the Attorney General is the second respondent. DCP Lebajoa argues that Commissioner Molibeli’s decision to redeploy him without any hearing whatsoever should be stayed pending the finalisation of the case.
He informed the court that the process of handing over and taking over, which he expected to be completed today, should be stayed pending the finalisation of his application.
He said Commissioner Molibeli should “be ordered to dispatch the record of proceedings, if any, that gave birth to his decision to redeploy” him to the registrar of the court within 14 days or as the court may direct.
“The first respondent (Commissioner Molibeli)’s decision to redeploy the applicant (DCP Lebajoa) (should) be reviewed, corrected and set aside,” DCP Lebajoa said in his court papers.
DCP Lebajoa further asked the court that Commissioner Molibeli be interdicted and restrained from interfering with his office without the due process of the law. He asked the court to order Commissioner Molibeli and the Attorney General to pay costs “consequent upon employment of senior and junior counsel on attorney and client scale”.
DCP Lebajoa asked the court to grant him further and or alternative relief. DCP Lebajoa asked the court that his prayers should operate with immediate effect as interim court order pending finalisation of his case.
Majara Molupe
News
Manamolela elected ABC deputy leader
MASERU – DR Pinkie Manamolela, a former health minister and practising surgeon, was on Monday elected the deputy leader of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) party led by Nkaku Kabi. Dr Manamolela, who served as a minister under the Thomas Thabane led government between 2012 and 2015, beat party heavyweights Sekhonyana Mosenene and Prince Maliehe.
Maliehe is a former deputy leader of the ABC and Defence Minister while Mosenene is a member of the party’s national executive committee representing the taxi industry. Mosenene was very instrumental in the push for the ouster of Thabane as Prime Minister after he was named in the murder of his estranged wife, Lipolelo Thabane, two years ago.
He argued that Thabane’s continued presence at the helm of the party was hampering the ABC’s political fortunes.
The faction aligned to Thabane has never forgiven him for that. Kabi is aligned to the Thabane faction which is now in control of the party while Maliehe has always been seen as a Thabane loyalist.
Party insiders say Dr Manamolela is seen by many as a neutral figure whose presence in the executive committee and the deputy leadership will help heal and reconcile the wrangling factions.
She joins the party’s leadership at a time when Kabi has struggled to reunite the warring factions ahead of a key national election in October. Hawks within the Thabane faction have expressed reservations about working with Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro after he defied the party’s instructions to dump the government in parliament.
The national executive committee wanted Majoro to vacate office and be replaced by Kabi but he refused, resulting in the committee instructing the ABC MPs to cross the floor in parliament.
Only a handful crossed leaving Majoro and his supporters still leading the government.
The ABC secretary general Lebohang Hlaele told thepost that the decision to make Dr Manamolela the deputy leader was reached on Monday during a national executive committee sitting.
“It is true, the majority of the members voted for her and she won,” Hlaele said.
He said the move was lawful especially when the members of the executive committee were given a chance to vote on who they wanted to appoint their deputy leader.
Dr Manamolela will replace Majoro who resigned as the deputy leader four months ago, just days after the newly elected leader Kabi pipped him to the leadership post in Mohale’s Hoek.
In his resignation letter, Majoro claimed that he was giving the ABC members a chance to be led by people of their choice as they did not vote for him but Kabi. He also claimed that he was against creating two centres of power, with Kabi running the party while he led the government.
Disgruntled ABC MPs who were enraged by Majoro’s defiance even crossed to the crossbench last month in protest. Dr Manamolela told thepost that she was still to be informed formally about the outcome.
“But I heard such news that I was voted to hold that position,” Dr Manamolela said.
She said she would be thankful to be holding “such a huge position in my party, the ABC”.
“I welcome that decision with warm hands. No one can reject such an opportunity,” she said.
She said the party is facing challenges of lack of unity and peace, adding that is the first thing she will focus on.
“As a woman, I am responsible for bringing peace to the party, like other members who want nothing but peace and tranquility.”
Nkheli Liphoto
I will Not Abdicate My Powers, Says Chief Justice
Prof. Alemu-Best scientist in Lesotho
When thieves sing the national anthem
LNIG donates food to SOS Village
Row over army secrets
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
Top cop challenges deployment
Manamolela elected ABC deputy leader
Mofomobe attacks RFP
Metsing strikes ‘deal’ to return
End of the road for Letsatsi
When the chief speaks!
The night hides with a knife: Part one
The ABC is at a cross-road
Taiwan: The codger misspeaks again – or does he?
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
Kamoli threatened
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
MP charged with stock-theft
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
A maize threshing machine
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
Stampede to represent RFP in elections
A very clever bullet
Alliance for Delusion
South Afrika e hana likarete tsa Lesotho
Thabane in court: trial set for July
‘Muso o lefa bahlanka
Litaba tsa Sesotho
English News- Tuesday April 26, 2022
Litaba tsa Sesotho
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
South Afrika e hana likarete tsa Lesotho
Six Billion Maloti needed to maintain roads
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
Trending
-
Videos1 month ago
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
-
News2 months ago
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
-
News2 months ago
Musician dumps ABC
-
News2 months ago
Kamoli threatened
-
News2 months ago
MP charged with stock-theft
-
Innovation1 month ago
A maize threshing machine
-
News2 months ago
Stampede to represent RFP in elections
-
Muckracker2 months ago
A very clever bullet