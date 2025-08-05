Textile firm doubles workforce in Maputsoe

LERIBE – AT last, some good news from the textile sector.

Joan’s Clothing Enterprise, which has been facing serious operational challenges, has doubled its workforce from 350 to 700.

That has now seen the textile company moving into a bigger space in Maputsoe.

Speaking at the official launch of the expansion programme last Friday, Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC) CEO, Advocate Molise Ramaili, said they did all they could to save Joan’s Clothing Factory from collapsing.

“It was as if we were working here because we were coming here non-stop,” Ramaili said.

He said last December when the factory was closing, they approached the owner and asked him to come up with a plan on how they could open and proceed with production.

He said they did all they could to make sure that the firm did not close.

“We then went to meet (the owner) to tell him that we had new buyers in South Africa,” he said.

He said they then convinced the suppliers that Basotho were very dedicated people when it comes to work.

“We pleaded with them that they should make sure that the factory grows and they agreed hence we are here today,” he said.

He said after they re-opened the factory, the manager told them that they wanted to expand the factory to create more jobs for Basotho.

Selina Mpakathe, a floor manager at Joan’s, said in 2022 when the factory was opening, they had only 180 employees but later they moved to a better building and increased the number of employees to 350.

Mpakathe said they have now added another 350 employees.

She said at first, they were only making T-shirts, but later introduced mechanics’ suits.

Now they are producing all types of clothes.

She expressed her gratitude to the manager for going out to find buyers and saving their jobs.

“We are looking forward to the growth of the textile industry in Lesotho,” Mpakathe said.

Trade Minister Mokhethi Shelile said he was honoured to see the expansion of Joan’s, saying those who mock the government when jobs are scarce will be silenced.

“There are people who enjoy watching others’ downfall so that they could blame the government,” Shelile said.

“Our goal is to make sure that more jobs are created,” he said.

He said they are still waiting for a response from the American government regarding the return of low tariffs for Lesotho’s goods to enter US markets.

“We are hoping that by September we will get an answer,” he said.

He said they have realised that South Africa is a huge market for Lesotho and “we are looking forward to distributing to South Africa than America”.

’Malimpho Majoro