Thabane murder case pushed to April

FORMER Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s murder case was postponed this week because the prosecution had not furnished the defence with witnesses’ statements.

Thabane, who has never been formally charged before a magistrate or a High Court judge but underwent an interview by an assistant registrar, appeared before court on Tuesday.

He appeared together with his wife, ’Maesaiah Thabane, who is out on bail.

High Court judge Justice Molefi Makara said the defence lawyers had informed him that the crown had not furnished all statements to the defence to prepare for the trial.

“It is within the rights of the accused persons to know what they are being accused of,” Justice Makara said.

“This means they have to know what witnesses against them said so that they can be able to defend themselves.”

The couple is accused of murdering Thabane’s second wife, Lipolelo Thabane, in June 2017 just before Thabane was sworn-in as prime minister.

’Maesaiah has since been charged with the murder, attempted murder of Lipolelo’s friend Thato Sibolla, and malicious damage to property.

Justice Molefi Makara on Tuesday said his clerk told him that the Thabanes’ co-accused were not before court and he did not know their reasons.

One of the co-accused was a famo gang leader, Rethabile Mokete, who was also known as Mosotho Chakela, a popular musician, who died early last year.

Another one was Molefi Matima, popularly known as Mokata Lirope, who was gunned down last year at a funeral in Gauteng.

The other famo gangsters, Seabata Sello and Macheli Koeshe, are also co-accused in the murder case.

Another suspect, Sello Sarele known widely as Lehlanya, has since turned state witness.

All of them were staunch members of Thabane’s All Basotho Convention (ABC) party at the time of Lipolelo’s murder.

Justice Makara said the DPP, Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane, had not told him whether she intended to apply for a separation of cases.

The judge postponed the case to April 28.

“The DPP has to give us a go ahead as to what should happen with the other accused person or should the case continue without them?” he said.

Justice Makara said due to those issues the court is forced to postpone the matter for a Pre-Trial Conference (PTC) then after they will choose the days of the hearing.

He explained it was the court’s desire to proceed with the case.

Justice Makara also emphasised that during the court proceedings, he does not expect any lawyer to give him any excuse that he is involved in other matters hence the case should be postponed.

“I am willing to continuously proceed with this case until its finalisation,” the judge said.

“I won’t take an excuse that a lawyer is involved in another matter, he has to have his assistance who will immediately take over,” he said.

He added that the crown should see to it that it serves all statements to the defence.