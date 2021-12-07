‘Thabane ‘trial’ a circus’

MASERU – WHAT was supposed to be the trial of former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane for the murder of this wife, Lipolelo Thabane, turned out to be a charade that has baffled even seasoned lawyers.

From Page 1

Thabane’s trial was to kick off on Monday but what unfolded was a process that lawyers say is a farce they have never seen before in Lesotho’s legal history.



Several lawyers and legal academics who spoke to thepost this week described the process as a circus, strange or unprecedented.

The whole legal process appears to have been turned on its head, said a prominent lawyer who has been closely following the case but did not want to be named for fear of being in contempt of court.

Thabane did not appear in court as per his High Court indictment dated October 30, 2021.



Instead, he attended what is called a pre-trial interview where he was asked for his details and those of his lawyer.

Asking the questions was a deputy registrar of the High Court in her chambers.



While a pre-trial interview is a legitimate part of the court process, what happened to Thabane on Monday has some unique and curious aspects.

Ideally, a pre-trail interview is for suspects who have been formally charged.



That is because they are done in preparation for a trial for which charges have been laid.

By that time the suspects would have appeared in the Magistrates’ Court, asked to plead and remanded.

In murder cases the suspect is remanded in prison while they apply for bail in the High Court.



This is not the case with Thabane who didn’t go through this process.

As of this week, Thabane has not been formally charged with the murder of Lipolelo or other related crimes.

What happened is that last year he was called to the Magistrates’ Court for formal charges but the case instantly stalled.

Thabane’s lawyers challenged his appearance and impending charges on grounds that he could not be prosecuted as the sitting prime minister. The proceedings were suspended to allow his legal team to file an application for the Constitutional Court to decide if a sitting prime minister can be charged.



That constitutional case was however overtaken by events after Thabane was ousted from office, paving the way for the Director of Public Prosecutions to revive the case in the Magistrates’ Court as the court of first instance in criminal cases.



Yet instead of retracing her footsteps by bringing Thabane to the Magistrates’ Court where he was to be charged and remanded, the DPP arraigned him in the High Court.

In other words, the DPP is starting in the High Court against both the legal process and tradition.



The pre-trial interview on Monday could, thus, be at variance with the legal process because Thabane has not been formally charged and remanded in the Magistrates’ Court as per the rules.

In other words, it was a pre-trial interview for someone yet to be charged.

One advocate who is a King’s Counsel said the legal process has been turned on its head. Another who has been practising for more than two decades called it a charade he has never seen in his career.



One academic said it is “the strangest case I have ever seen”.

“We are watching as legal history is being made,” said a King’s Counsel who has been practising for nearly 30 years.

Another advocate wondered if “this flawed process will not jeopardise the prosecution’s case”.

The charade appears to have continued during the pre-trial conference as ’Maesaiah Thabane, Thabane’s wife, appeared to be answering questions on his behalf.



’Maesaiah who has since been charged with Lipolelo’s murder and is out on a M10 000-bail, was there for her own pre-trial conference but she appeared to be taking the lead in responding for Thabane.

After the interviews the deputy registrar announced that the trial will proceed from March 8 to 10 next year. Those dates are likely to cause a problem because they were set without consulting Thabane’s legal team.

It is highly likely that the legal team might later claim that they had committed to other cases on those dates and ask for a postponement.

There is yet another complication. Thabane and his wife will be jointly charged with three other suspects who are still at large.



These are Seabata Joseph Sello, Macheli Koeshe and Molefi Matima.

The three, who are famo gangsters alleged they were hired by Thabane and his wife to kill Lipolelo. The late famo artist and gang leader, Rethabile Chakela Mokete, was also a suspect in the case.



Apart from the murder of Lepolelo, the group is also charged with the attempted murder of Thato Sibolla who was in the same car with Lipolelo when she was shot as she was about to drive into her yard in Ha ‘Masana.

Sibolla, Lipolelo’s friend, was injured and spent weeks in hospital before she fled to South Africa for fear of her life. They are also charged with malicious damage to property.

Staff Reporter