Thakalekoala dies

MASERU – Thabo Thakalekoala, who died on Tuesday after a long illness, will be remembered as a fighter for press freedom and rights of journalists.

At a time when journalists were resisting working under the Media Institute of Southern Africa-Lesotho chapter, it was Thakalekoala, together with the likes of the late Thabo Motlamelle, who worked tooth and nail to get journalists come under the MISA fold.



Thakalekoala’s team would however lose both the debates and votes because quite a large number of local media practitioners wanted to be independent of the “Windhoek heresy” as we called MISA.

Thakalekoala, always the political fox, brought to the voting hall tens of students of mass communication from the Institute of Extra Mural Studied, which was essentially a hired crowd.



He had paid membership fees for the students – and later used the same strategy to win the MISA-Lesotho chairmanship.

Thakalekoala ended up as the MISA regional chairman.

MISA-Lesotho owes its relationship with the regional body, which is now the mother body, to that generation of media practitioners in the early 2000’s who included Thakalekoala.



A former journalist with the Department of Information and later an information officer for the National University of Lesotho, Thakalekoala was passionate about the development of media in Lesotho.

His fame rose locally when he was writing for the now defunct Mopheme newspaper during a time when he extensively covered issues of dissatisfied resettled communities of two big dams of Katse and Mohale.

The communities were complaining about how the Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA) had reneged on its various promises to them.



The then Ombudsman, Advocate Sekara Mafisa, confirmed much of the claims during his investigations.

Thakalekoala rose to fame, internationally, when the SABC contracted him as its Lesotho correspondent after the passing on of Joe Molefi.

He was also, shortly thereafter, writing for the Associated Press, Reuters and other media houses of note.



Thakalekoala had always been closer to Thomas Thabane, although during his practice as a journalist he did not show it.

And when Thabane left his ministerial position in October 2006 to form the All Basotho Convention (ABC), Thakalekoala finally dumped journalism and went into politics full time.



From that moment on, he would fiercely defend Thabane and be found besides his leader, when it was cold and when it was hot.

The ABC, I believe, will miss Thakalekoala and among its members the man who inderstandably should mourn his death is Thabane.

The old man has lost a loyal supporter in Thakalekoala.

Thakalekoala had been unwell for some time.

