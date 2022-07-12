The alarming rise of paedophilia

QACHA’S NEK – FINDING out that your spouse is a paedophile can be terrifying. Discovering that he has raped and impregnated your adolescent daughter is heart-breaking. This is the situation one mother in Qacha’s Nek finds herself in.

Her 52-year-old husband is in custody awaiting trial for raping their two daughters. One of them is seven months pregnant.

thepost will not mention the family’s name or its village of origin to protect the identity of the children.

The man last week pleaded guilty of the two counts of violent incest. The girls are now aged 16 and 14 and it is alleged that he started sexually molesting them before they reached puberty.

This week, the court heard that the man intends to change his plea but he could not make it to court because he suffered a mild heart attack after he heard that his wife was going to attend the court hearing.

The wife works in South Africa as a domestic worker and she had left the two children in the care of their father. The heart-broken woman could not talk to thepost.

While giving evidence in court last week at the Qacha’s Nek magistrate’s court, the 16-year-old girl said her father started raping her back in 2020 when she was 14.

Fighting back tears, she said her father started abusing her after their mother went to South Africa to look for employment.

“My father would come in my bed at night, take off my panties and rape me,” the girl told the court.

“He would show me a knife and tell me that he would kill me if I told anyone,” she said.

“For all those years when my mother came back home I would feel like telling her but I was afraid,” she said, narrating her ordeal.

The girl, tears running down her cheeks, told the court that she is now seven months pregnant with her father’s child.

She said her mother is not even aware as she only comes back home once in December.

The man is also accused of raping his other daughter, from when she was only 10-years -old.

The younger child told her sister that their father was also raping her every time the sister was not at home.

She told the court that their father used to take off her panties and rape her at night while threatening to kill her if she dared disclose the abuse to anyone.

Magistrate Mahlehle Mahlehle asked the man to plead and he responded that “I agree with their statements because this is what my children are saying.”

“I will agree with everything they say.”

The man said he had come to court together with his son so that he could witness the proceedings.

“I also want the court to allow him to say his words so that we can know how he feels,” he said.

The court declined the request.

The man asked to be released on bail but the court rejected the request.

“I cannot grant you bail for now because as the father, who still stays with these children, who are accusing you of sexual abuse you might interfere with them,” Magistrate Mahlehle said.

The case is not isolated. Last month, Magistrate Thamae Thamae sentenced a 53-year-old man to 45 years in prison without the option of parole for raping three young girls in Maseru district.

The man’s victims were aged between 11 and 12 years when he raped them in 2020. He subjected the youngest of them to anal rape, the court heard.

thepost has not mentioned the convict’s name to avoid possible identification of his victims.

Again last month an agent of the National Security Service (NSS) appeared before the Tšifa-li-Mali Magistrate’s Court charged with sodomising his minor herdboy.

The court heard that the agent, who is also a livestock farmer in Leribe and a cleric in a local church, hoodwinked the boy’s grandmother into bringing him to his place saying he was offering him a job.

The crown says instead of giving the boy the promised job of herding his livestock, the man took him to a different place where he raped him.

The boy is from a poor family and his grandmother is a congregant at the agent’s church.

In June last year, the Qacha’s Nek Magistrate’s Court sentenced a 53-year-old man to four years in prison without the option of a fine for intoxicating a nine-year old boy before raping him.

The court heard that the boy had to be admitted into hospital with injuries arising from the rape. The court found that the man cunningly invited two boys to his house where he gave them beer until they got drunk and then raped one of them. The other one managed to escape.

The man pleaded with the magistrate to spare him jail, claiming that other inmates had threatened to kill him because they knew what he had done.

He also told the court that some of the inmates had beaten him, saying he deserved to be killed when he was in custody awaiting trial.

He described himself as “very unlucky because these people I am living with in prison do not like me”.

He also pleaded with the court to release him because he liked meat and milk that were not served in prison. The case was before the magistrate Mahlehle Mahlehle.

It said an estimated 10 000 children experience sexual abuse annually, according to World Vision Lesotho, one of the organisations fighting for children’s rights.

On its website, World Vision Lesotho says it is working to increase the ability of communities to advocate for and monitor the implementation of laws and policies designed to protect children.

“We are working to reduce gender-based violence and strengthen the mechanisms that allow children to have a voice at both community and national levels,” the organisation says.

The 2018 Violence Against Children and Youth Survey (VACS) report in Lesotho revealed that 15 percent of girls and five percent of boys experienced sexual violence prior to reaching 18.

The survey also revealed that for 18 percent of girls, their first experience of sexual intercourse was physically forced or coerced.

It noted that for 58 percent of females who experienced sexual violence prior to reaching the age of 18, the first incident of sexual violence was perpetrated by an intimate partner.

Among girls who experienced sexual violence prior to reaching the age of 18, only nine percent received services, the survey revealed.

The 2014 key findings on Mapping and Assessment of Lesotho’s Child Protection System suggested that the situation was alarming.

The assessment, published by Maestral International, found that there was little information on the nature and scope of abuse, violence, exploitation and neglect in Lesotho.

The assessment noted that over one third of Basotho children (34 percent) did not live with their biological families. Many risk disinheritance, many more grow up without the love and security

that they need for proper cognitive, physical and intellectual development, according to the assessment.

“Lesotho, as a lower middle-income country that faces deep poverty and inequality, has embraced the concept of social development, as demonstrated in the shift from Social Welfare to Social Development,” read part of the assessment.

“Child abuse, violence, exploitation and neglect are closely linked to poverty – as anyone working on issues of child labour, school drop-out or forced early marriage knows,” noted the assessment.

However, addressing poverty through social protection, youth employment and related programmes, as the Lesotho government is committed to doing, “requires a complementary child protection system”.

The Lesotho Child Protection Systems Mapping and Assessment Task Force says “a child protection system is a set of laws, policies, regulations, procedures and services, capacities, monitoring, and oversight applied across all formal and informal sectors — especially those addressing social development, social welfare, education, health, security and justice — to prevent and respond to protection-related risks faced by children”.

The Social Development Ministry’s commissioned assessment says “a ‘systems approach’ to child protection sets the platform and the framework within which child protection issues can be dealt with effectively and efficiently”.

“It makes it more possible to optimise investments, promote longer-term benefits for children and families and strengthen the broader social development environment by promoting family and community resilience.”

Thooe Ramolibeli