The alarming rise of paedophilia
QACHA’S NEK – FINDING out that your spouse is a paedophile can be terrifying. Discovering that he has raped and impregnated your adolescent daughter is heart-breaking. This is the situation one mother in Qacha’s Nek finds herself in.
Her 52-year-old husband is in custody awaiting trial for raping their two daughters. One of them is seven months pregnant.
thepost will not mention the family’s name or its village of origin to protect the identity of the children.
The man last week pleaded guilty of the two counts of violent incest. The girls are now aged 16 and 14 and it is alleged that he started sexually molesting them before they reached puberty.
This week, the court heard that the man intends to change his plea but he could not make it to court because he suffered a mild heart attack after he heard that his wife was going to attend the court hearing.
The wife works in South Africa as a domestic worker and she had left the two children in the care of their father. The heart-broken woman could not talk to thepost.
While giving evidence in court last week at the Qacha’s Nek magistrate’s court, the 16-year-old girl said her father started raping her back in 2020 when she was 14.
Fighting back tears, she said her father started abusing her after their mother went to South Africa to look for employment.
“My father would come in my bed at night, take off my panties and rape me,” the girl told the court.
“He would show me a knife and tell me that he would kill me if I told anyone,” she said.
“For all those years when my mother came back home I would feel like telling her but I was afraid,” she said, narrating her ordeal.
The girl, tears running down her cheeks, told the court that she is now seven months pregnant with her father’s child.
She said her mother is not even aware as she only comes back home once in December.
The man is also accused of raping his other daughter, from when she was only 10-years -old.
The younger child told her sister that their father was also raping her every time the sister was not at home.
She told the court that their father used to take off her panties and rape her at night while threatening to kill her if she dared disclose the abuse to anyone.
Magistrate Mahlehle Mahlehle asked the man to plead and he responded that “I agree with their statements because this is what my children are saying.”
“I will agree with everything they say.”
The man said he had come to court together with his son so that he could witness the proceedings.
“I also want the court to allow him to say his words so that we can know how he feels,” he said.
The court declined the request.
The man asked to be released on bail but the court rejected the request.
“I cannot grant you bail for now because as the father, who still stays with these children, who are accusing you of sexual abuse you might interfere with them,” Magistrate Mahlehle said.
The case is not isolated. Last month, Magistrate Thamae Thamae sentenced a 53-year-old man to 45 years in prison without the option of parole for raping three young girls in Maseru district.
The man’s victims were aged between 11 and 12 years when he raped them in 2020. He subjected the youngest of them to anal rape, the court heard.
thepost has not mentioned the convict’s name to avoid possible identification of his victims.
Again last month an agent of the National Security Service (NSS) appeared before the Tšifa-li-Mali Magistrate’s Court charged with sodomising his minor herdboy.
The court heard that the agent, who is also a livestock farmer in Leribe and a cleric in a local church, hoodwinked the boy’s grandmother into bringing him to his place saying he was offering him a job.
The crown says instead of giving the boy the promised job of herding his livestock, the man took him to a different place where he raped him.
The boy is from a poor family and his grandmother is a congregant at the agent’s church.
In June last year, the Qacha’s Nek Magistrate’s Court sentenced a 53-year-old man to four years in prison without the option of a fine for intoxicating a nine-year old boy before raping him.
The court heard that the boy had to be admitted into hospital with injuries arising from the rape. The court found that the man cunningly invited two boys to his house where he gave them beer until they got drunk and then raped one of them. The other one managed to escape.
The man pleaded with the magistrate to spare him jail, claiming that other inmates had threatened to kill him because they knew what he had done.
He also told the court that some of the inmates had beaten him, saying he deserved to be killed when he was in custody awaiting trial.
He described himself as “very unlucky because these people I am living with in prison do not like me”.
He also pleaded with the court to release him because he liked meat and milk that were not served in prison. The case was before the magistrate Mahlehle Mahlehle.
It said an estimated 10 000 children experience sexual abuse annually, according to World Vision Lesotho, one of the organisations fighting for children’s rights.
On its website, World Vision Lesotho says it is working to increase the ability of communities to advocate for and monitor the implementation of laws and policies designed to protect children.
“We are working to reduce gender-based violence and strengthen the mechanisms that allow children to have a voice at both community and national levels,” the organisation says.
The 2018 Violence Against Children and Youth Survey (VACS) report in Lesotho revealed that 15 percent of girls and five percent of boys experienced sexual violence prior to reaching 18.
The survey also revealed that for 18 percent of girls, their first experience of sexual intercourse was physically forced or coerced.
It noted that for 58 percent of females who experienced sexual violence prior to reaching the age of 18, the first incident of sexual violence was perpetrated by an intimate partner.
Among girls who experienced sexual violence prior to reaching the age of 18, only nine percent received services, the survey revealed.
The 2014 key findings on Mapping and Assessment of Lesotho’s Child Protection System suggested that the situation was alarming.
The assessment, published by Maestral International, found that there was little information on the nature and scope of abuse, violence, exploitation and neglect in Lesotho.
The assessment noted that over one third of Basotho children (34 percent) did not live with their biological families. Many risk disinheritance, many more grow up without the love and security
that they need for proper cognitive, physical and intellectual development, according to the assessment.
“Lesotho, as a lower middle-income country that faces deep poverty and inequality, has embraced the concept of social development, as demonstrated in the shift from Social Welfare to Social Development,” read part of the assessment.
“Child abuse, violence, exploitation and neglect are closely linked to poverty – as anyone working on issues of child labour, school drop-out or forced early marriage knows,” noted the assessment.
However, addressing poverty through social protection, youth employment and related programmes, as the Lesotho government is committed to doing, “requires a complementary child protection system”.
The Lesotho Child Protection Systems Mapping and Assessment Task Force says “a child protection system is a set of laws, policies, regulations, procedures and services, capacities, monitoring, and oversight applied across all formal and informal sectors — especially those addressing social development, social welfare, education, health, security and justice — to prevent and respond to protection-related risks faced by children”.
The Social Development Ministry’s commissioned assessment says “a ‘systems approach’ to child protection sets the platform and the framework within which child protection issues can be dealt with effectively and efficiently”.
“It makes it more possible to optimise investments, promote longer-term benefits for children and families and strengthen the broader social development environment by promoting family and community resilience.”
Thooe Ramolibeli
Murder case against police
MASERU – THE family of Kopano Makutoane, a student killed during student riots three weeks ago, has opened a murder case against the Roma police.
The Makutoane family does not specify who of the 12 police officers involved in crushing the riot at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) fired the bullet that killed the 27-year-old Kopano.
The family has however confirmed that its lawyers have filed the case.
“The family lawyers have opened a murder case at the Roma police station,” Kopano’s father, Lazarus Makutoane, told thepost last night.
“The incident happened at Roma, we hope the case will be worked out by that police station.”
The police confirmed they have suspended seven of the 12 officers pending investigations.
Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli confirmed the suspension but could not confirm if any of the officers have been charged.
The case by the Makutoane family comes as pressure mounts on the police to charge officers in the killing and assaults.
Last night, the NUL’s Students Representative Council (SRC) confirmed that they had also hired a group of lawyers to open assault cases against the police.
Tumo Tsanyane, the SRC president, told thepost the lawyers who are alumni of the university volunteering their services, have been interviewing some of the victims since last week.
“Before the end of this week, we would have opened the case (of assault) at the Roma police station,” Tsanyane said.
Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro told mourners at Kopano’s funeral on Sunday that the first steps towards police disciplinary action have already started.
He promised that justice will be done.
“We are shocked by what happened,” Majoro said, adding that the government was embarrassed by the incident.
“I swear we will take necessary measures.”
The funeral almost descended into chaos as irate students heckled Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli and Minister Lepota Sekola.
The minister and the police boss did not speak at the funeral.
The students destroyed the police’s gazebo.
The presence of police heavily armed with rifles and water cannons appeared to add to the students’ anger.
Makutoane, a second year Environmental Health student, was allegedly shot at close range with a pump-action rifle on the face. His father said his head was raptured.
“This was a brutal murder at close range. My child had his head shattered,” Makutoane told the mourners.
“He could not live.”
Sources told thepost that the riot squad that responded to the strike was armed with one AK47 assault rifle, two Gallil rifles, seven pump-action rifles and one SLR rifle.
During the assault several students captured videos of the violence and police were seen battering a student who had fallen in the stampede.
Makutoane’s brother, Ntšeke Makutoane, said it is hard for them as a family to come to terms with the killing of their brother and son.
“We will heal with the help and consolation from the nation. However, we will forgive but not forget about this killing,” Ntšeke said.
“Ntate Majoro, this is the second time this kind of death has happened in our family,” he said, adding that the police killed his brother in 2019.
“Police Minister and Police Commissioner, make sure that those rebels who killed (Kopano) leave the service immediately.”
Nkheli Liphoto
Tšooana quits job, to stand for RFP in Abia
MASERU – THE principal secretary for health, Khothatso Tšooana, has resigned from the government to join active politics.
Tšooana, a former police commissioner, is joining the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) under which he will be contesting in the Abia constituency.
If he wins the constituency, Tšooana will be replacing former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, who has been a political mentor to him for years in the All Basotho Convention (ABC).
Tšooana has been one of Thabane’s most loyal cadres and has the scars to show for it. His home was bombed and he once fled the country.
Tšooana was not answering his phone at the time of going to press last night.
thepost has however seen a letter he wrote to the RFP requesting to be the party’s candidate in Abia.
In the letter, he said he worked tirelessly to fight crime when he was the police boss.
“I worked hard to see that police salaries are improved while at the same time making sure that the police have a proper uniform,” Tšooana said.
Tšooana said as principal secretary of health he successfully assisted Basotho to be vaccinated for Covid-19.
The RFP has issued a circular inviting those who want to contest the election to submit their CVs.
Tšooana holds a Master’s Degree in Philosophy.
As one of his success stories in the community, he said he has built a house for a homeless individual in the constituency.
After submitting his letter for contesting the election, Tšooana held a public gathering where he implored the constituents to vote for him.
“No more lies in politics but only truth,” he said.
He said there is nothing that embarrasses him than to see himself affording three meals a day while some people cannot afford one meal a day.
Tšooana is one of several principal secretaries eying political office in the next election.
Kabelo Lehora, the Principal Secretary of Defence and National Security, confirmed he is going to stand in Khubetsoana constituency under the ABC.
He said as soon as this 10th Parliament is dissolved, he is going to resign from the government so he could start campaigning for the primary election.
“I am ready to step down,” Lehora said, adding that when the time is ripe, he “will not hesitate to write to the Government Secretary that I step down”.
“As soon as the parliament is dissolved, I will head to the primary election to contest,” he said.
Majara Molupe
College lecturers down tools
MASERU – LECTURERS at the Lesotho College of Education downed tools on Monday to press for a 15 percent salary increase.
The enraged lecturers were holding placards with messages that include, “Rector threatens staff”, “Rector intimidates staff”, and “Rector insults staff”.
The Lesotho College of Education Staff Union (LECESU), in a written petition to the Rector, Dr John Dzimba, said they were demanding a six percent salary bump or they would down tools.
“As the Lesotho College of Education Staff Union which is recognised by the college under a lawful recognition agreement, we are not happy and have never been happy with your leadership style,” their letter read.
The union said they had asked for 15 percent inflationary rate increase but “in one meeting with the staff you voluntarily offered staff six percent”.
“You went on to offer six percent to the union at DDPR but failed to sign for it,” the petition reads.
The DDPR is the Directorate of Dispute Prevention and Resolution, a labour court of first instance.
The union complained that the Rector had presented a paper at a special meeting of the council which was called to address staff issues where he said the union was asking for six percent “when the truth was that this was his offer to the union and staff”.
“In the end, you sent a response of your letter, to staff, where you had asked for five percent from the government, and further confusing the staff and union members.”
They stated that every time the Rector has an issue he uses the Minister of Education as his reference.
“You never mention the council, the staff, nor your management.”
“This has implications that you are now running the college with the minister.”
They said the mismanagement has led to the Rector losing a sense of ownership and accountability where he will say something today and then deny it the next day.
“You are very unreliable and unpredictable.”
Dr Dzimba could not be reached for comment last night.
Nkheli Liphoto
