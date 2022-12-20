News
The battle for a safer Maseru
MASERU – EARLIER this year, the Lesotho police found itself in a massive storm it was ill-prepared to contain.
Criminals were wreaking havoc in Maseru’s suburbs and the police seemed powerless to take them head-on.
Criminals were running rings around the police and the people lived in fear.
As cases of armed robberies, murders, burglaries and rape surged, public confidence in the police plunged.
The anger against the police was palpable on radio call-in programmes and on social media. The police were being savaged for failing to catch violent criminals seemingly operating with impunity in Maseru.
Yet missing from the shrieking noises and insults was a nuanced analysis of what needed to be done to tackle crime.
Few of those who criticised the police for being ineffective considered the hostile circumstances under which the police were doing their job. It didn’t matter that this was a police service starved of resources to fight basic crimes.
For instance, Maseru’s 15 police stations serving more than 400 000 people, had only one patrol vehicle. Only a handful of the two-way radios that are the mainstay of the police’s communication system were working.
Surveillance and police visibility operations were curtailed because of the lack of vehicles and other resources.
Stung by public outrage, the government called in the army to help patrol hotspots in suburbs and villages.
The army put a few boots on the ground but there is no verifiable evidence that the operation led to a substantial reduction in crime or deterred criminals.
It didn’t help that the army is not trained for policing duties.
In addition to joint patrols with the police, the army would occasionally fly a helicopter with a flashlight all over Maseru.
The helicopter gave the impression of a government doing something to fight crime but it is doubtful that it changed much because robberies and murders continued.
The helicopter appeared to be more of a public relations stunt than a coherent strategy to fight crime.
Lesotho’s dubious distinction as the country with one of the highest murder rates in the world persisted.
Statistics show that nearly 1 000 people were murdered last year.
That’s a staggering three people murdered every day.
Other crimes have not abated.
If anything, the people still live in fear and remain unconvinced that the police can protect them.
Yet it doesn’t mean that Lesotho is bereft of strategies to fight crime.
One of those is using technology to augment policing.
With fast broadband, fibre networks and a cloud data centre, the command centre, police, devices and cars can be connected for central dispatching and operations.
The command centre, centralised and driven by a fast broadband network, can help the police to instantly react to criminal incidents and emergencies.
Using the network, high-resolution cameras in strategic places will give the police real-time footage that assists with surveillance, crime prevention and investigations.
There is ample evidence that centralised police command centres and camera monitoring systems significantly improve police efficiency and reduce crime.
One of those countries is Kenya which implemented the system in Nairobi and Mombasa, the two largest cities.
Joseph Boinnet, the Inspector-General of the National Police Service, told a Kenyan website run by the Kenyan Alliance Residents Association (KARA) that the systems have been a “game changer” in the fight against crime.
“For Nairobi and Mombasa, live streams of whatever is happening are monitored at the centre and the necessary directives given.
The system has vehicle number plate identification features and currently it’s being fitted with facial recognition capabilities,” Boinnet said.
In 2020, The Independent, a Ugandan newspaper, reported that the camera monitoring system had reduced “cases of street mugging, street snatching, street motor vehicle thefts, robbery and pick pocketing” in Kampala.
The police told the newspaper that the 3 101 cameras installed in Kampala had helped the police dismantle 28 criminal gangs and crime syndicates between 2018 and 2020.
It also cited a report that said the system had reduced crime by 28 percent in the five years to 2020.
Rwanda, Botswana and Zambia, which have also installed the system, also reported a decline in crimes. So has Mauritius.
Sofonea Shale, the director of Development for Peace Education, believes the technology is precisely what Lesotho needs.
“I see the technology can help the police solve cases because that has been the main challenge in Lesotho,” Shale said.
Colonel Tanki Mothae, the principal secretary responsible for police and public safety in the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs and Police said: “It’s critical as part of our battle against crime. Using technology will help us prevent crime.”
“The second thing is that it will help us speed up the delivery of justice because the evidence is captured on camera and we can also be able to quickly respond to crime incidents and gather evidence.”
“We are already struggling with patrols and investigations because the police don’t have the necessary resources.”
Colonel Mothae said using the technology to enhance safety will give investors confidence that Lesotho is safe for business.
“It is also critical for the people to have confidence that they are safe on the streets and in their homes.”
“I am sure the augment policing project will be one of the main issues the new government’s implementing committee will soon be looking at.”
Staff Reporter
News
DCEO raids PS’
Sources close to the investigation also told thepost that some companies that did not complete work were paid in full.
The investigation comes as the companies started receiving payments that were delayed due to the government’s financial crisis.
One of those whose homes were raided is Nonkululeko Zaly, the principal secretary in the Ministry of Small Business Development.
Zaly was the principal secretary of the Local Government Ministry when the tenders were awarded.
She was fuming as she confirmed the raid to thepost last night.
“I do not know what the DCEO wanted. We know that they are another political party in this country,” Zaly said.
She accused the DCEO of being a lapdog for certain politicians.
“They (politicians) sent it to fight their political battles. I just want to put it that the DCEO only wants to play its politics,” she added without mentioning which politicians she was talking about.
The DCEO also raided the principal secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thabo Motoko.
Motoko was the principal secretary to the Cabinet and in charge of the DMA when the tenders were awarded.
He confirmed the raid but refused to give further details.
“They said they would come back later,” he said, adding the “investigation is still internal”.
The DCEO also searched the home of Lefu Manyokole, the principal secretary for Local Government.
Manyokole was not picking up his phone at the time of going to press last night.
thepost however understands that he was briefly interviewed by DCEO investigators yesterday.
Investigators also briefly spoke to Zaly after the raid.
Sources say the investigators are also looking at some senior government officials as well as managers and directors of the companies.
The DCEO’s spokesperson, Matlhokomelo Senoko, refused to comment because the matter is still under investigation.
So did Advocate Sefako Seema, the DCEO’s acting director-general.
Majara Molupe and Nkheli Liphoto
News
Chinese businessman beats Chinese landlord
MASERU – A Chinese businessman is in trouble after he allegedly beat his fellow Chinese landlord for supporting a business owned by a Mosotho instead of his.
Huang Liang appeared before the Maseru Magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face an assault charge. He was remanded out of custody on a M1 000 bail.
The victim, Youming Chen, owns a business complex in Roma where Huang and several Basotho are tenants.
Huang is running a restaurant competing with a Mosotho in the same complex.
Youming told thepost that Huang called him last Saturday night to come to the complex.
“He told me that my building does not have electricity therefore I should come and check,” Youming said.
He said when he arrived around 1am Huang lured him to go into the shop.
“When we entered the shop, he pushed me and locked the door.”
He said Huang asked him why he was supporting Basotho businesses instead of his fellow Chinese’s.
“He started beating me and said I had nowhere to run to.”
Youming said Huang beat him severely and kicked his private parts.
He said Huang then ordered him to pay his business losses as punishment.
“He then took out papers and forced me to sign exempting him from paying rent up to 2023 December,” he said.
He added that Huang said if he did not sign the document he would kill him and bury his body in the mountains.
“At my complex, there is one restaurant owned by a Mosotho and the other owned by the perpetrator,” he said.
He said Huang ordered him to cancel the Mosotho’s lease and close his shop.
Youming said Huang also accused him of drinking at a bar owned by the Mosotho businessman instead of his restaurant.
“That is why he is not happy with me,” he said.
He said he is traumatised by the ordeal “especially because I have been in Lesotho for 20 years and I was never beaten by Basotho”.
“But I am beaten by my Chinese brother here in Lesotho.”
Youming said he even reported the attack to the Chinese embassy.
Huang refused to talk. The case continues.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Defence lawyer in tricky spot
MASERU – Advocate Lepeli Molapo, a lawyer representing murder suspect Qamo Matela, is in a tricky position.
Justice Tšeliso Mokoko has given him two hard options: he can either remain the defence lawyer or become a witness in the case.
But he cannot be both.
His predicament came after Police Inspector Moeketsi, a state witness, told Justice Mokoko that Advocate Molapo was present when Matela confessed that he murdered his wife, ’Mahlompho.
It was after Advocate Molapo vehemently denied that he was present when his client made the alleged confession to the murder.
After Inspector Moeketsi’s testimony, it was decided that there should be a trial within a trial to determine whether Advocate Molapo should be allowed to enter the witness box to testify.
Advocate Molapo had expressed a desire to testify under oath in the trial within the trial to show that he was not present when Matela allegedly confessed as Inspector Moeketsi said.
Crown counsel Advocate Joala had argued that it would be legally improper for Advocate Molapo to continue representing Matela after testifying in the case.
Advocate Joala argued that the Court of Appeal has since ruled in another case that the right of suspects to choose their own lawyers is not without limits.
Yesterday, Justice Mokoko ruled that Advocate Molapo could testify in the case but would not continue to represent Matela.
What puts Advocate Molapo in a tricky situation is that if he goes into the witness box he would not only cease representing Matela but he might find himself compromising the lawyer-client confidentiality when cross-examined.
Advocate Molapo is yet to make a decision.
Matela pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Matela is accused of strangling and hitting his wife to death last year. She sustained fatal injuries on the neck and other parts of the body.
In September, Lekhooa Mona, the crown’s first witness, testified that ’Mahlompho told her that Matela had strangled her.
Monaleli, Qamo Matela’s childhood friend, said he went to the couple’s home after his friend told him that his wife was not feeling well and he needed help to take her to hospital.
Monaleli said he found both ’Mahlompho and her husband sitting in the bathroom on the floor.
’Mahlompho was sitting between the thighs of her husband while their children were in the sitting room.
He said ’Mahlompho looked weak and tired.
“I helped the accused to lift her and carried her to the car,” Monaleli said.
He said Matela had a spoon with him that he used to put in the wife’s mouth to stop her from biting her tongue.
“I noticed that something had happened to the deceased apart from her being ill,” he said.
“What I picked from the deceased was that her eyes showed that she had been assaulted.”
“I kept quiet because this hit me hard,” Monaleli said.
Then they drove off to Willies Hospital in Khubetsoana.
At the hospital Matela left them in the car as he went to take a wheelchair for the wife, and this gave Monaleli a chance to ask ’Mahlompho what happened.
He said her husband assaulted and strangled her.
“I asked the deceased why she did not call for help when what happened,” he said.
“The response was that the accused was strangling her.”
Staff Reporter
Writing away from home
Establish a sovereign wealth fund
Fighting the cancer monster
DCEO raids PS’
Chinese businessman beats Chinese landlord
Defence lawyer in tricky spot
Army denies killing Matelile man
The battle for a safer Maseru
Big trouble for Sekata allies
Restoring land, water sources
A unique Sesotho sound
Sweets that clear your sore throat
LTDC, LUCT sign cooperation deal
M102 million to subsidise farming
Bereng gets back his mojo
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
MP charged with stock-theft
Row over army secrets
End of the road for Letsatsi
Kamoli threatened
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
The middle class have failed us
Professionalising education
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
No peace plan, no economic recovery
We have lost our moral indignation
Coalition politics are bad for development
Literature and reality
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
News2 months ago
Matekane ouster plot collapses
-
News2 months ago
‘Sex work is work’
-
Insight2 months ago
The secretive lives of diplomats
-
Business2 months ago
Storm over new tourism levy
-
News1 week ago
MP wants ‘stolen land’ returned to Lesotho
-
Sports-pst2 weeks ago
LEFA responds to Chief Theko’s attacks
-
Business2 months ago
Bank sets up career clinic for staff
-
Business3 weeks ago
Vodacom gives to schools