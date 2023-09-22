The beauty from Roma

’Malekhotla Mahooe, 28, was thrilled when she was selected to represent Lesotho at the Mr and Miss Albinism Beauty Pageant in Zimbabwe.

The beauty pageant, to be held on October, aims at building confidence and empower people living with albinism to meaningfully engage with and contribute to their communities. It seeks to raise awareness on the rights of people living with albinism.

Mahooe says the pageantry, which will have representatives from SADC countries, is testimony that there is commitment to shine light on the plight of people living with albinism.

But while she looks forward to the pageantry, Mahooe is thinking of how she can use the opportunity to spread the message of tolerance and love in other African countries some of whose cultures are hostile to albinos.

Killings of people with albinism are common in Tanzania, Malawi and Mozambique where their body parts are used in rituals because they are believed to bring fortune, power and sexual virility.

Stories of such killings shred Mahooe’s heart and remind her that the battle to protect albinos from harm and discrimination is yet to be won.

They also spook her because she understands that the only difference between her and those being killed in other countries is geography.

“The belief that body parts of people with albinism make people rich is unfortunate,” she says.

“I hope and pray that Basotho will not copy some sub-Saharan countries and murder to make muti.”

Mahooe says she feels fortunate to be in a country that accepts people with albinism.

She hopes her participation in the pageantry will show other people living with albinism that “they can achieve their dreams”.

“If you want to start a business, go for it, go to school, and chase those dreams because everything is possible in this world.”

Mahooe is a presenter at Radio Maria where she is driving the popular “Ntlafatsa Bophelo ba Hau” programme. She has also worked as a model for Statement Footwear, Corgrabic Fashion and Make Up.

Mahooe, who was born and raised in Ha-Lebamang in Roma, says being a model and taking part in beauty contests has helped build her confidence.

She sees herself as a role model for other people living with albinism .

Mahooe is painfully aware that there are still some people who discriminate against albinos.

She knows this because she experienced the same treatment when she was young.

Mahooe says growing up in her home she did not feel that she was different from her family members but some people in the village made her feel that she was different.

“In my family, especially now that summer is approaching and it is scorching outside, everyone puts on their spotty (sun hat) like I do to make me feel comfortable.”

She says her family made her feel comfortable in the way she is.

“I was made to feel that I am an albino by outsiders,” she says.

“I heard from my peers that I am an albino, as you know how kids are. Living with albinism is not a walk in a park.”

She says she had to convince herself every time that she is “normal like any of you guys and I am a human being just like you”.

She says it is just that she lacks some melanin that makes her light-skinned and is like other Basotho beauty queen pageantry contestants.

“I would be a black queen like any of them,” she says.

“My pale skin describes me, and I love it with every fibre of my being and just like anyone I do everything one would do so I am not defined by my looks.”

She said she is teaching people about albinism as she had realised that most Basotho don’t know much about the conditions.

It is high time people know how to deal with people living with albinism, she says.

“People with albinism have reduced amounts of melanin that affect our skin colour, hair and eyes.”

She says they are the same as other people, the only challenges they face are vision and skin problems.

Albinism is an inherited genetic condition that reduces the amount of melanin pigment formed in the skin, hair and eyes.

“Challenges we face as people living with albinism are discrimination and persecution we get from the community.”

She says it is high time their communities treated them equally and families with children that live with albinism love and support them.

“Stop hiding or criticising them, they are normal people,” she says.

“People living with albinism are mostly affected by heat, cold and wind therefore we as albinos have to take care of ourselves.”

She adds that most of the albinos are from underprivileged families, therefore, their maintenance costs are higher than most people as they need to have special skin lotions and sunscreens.

“My family is not rich,” she says, adding that “sometimes we would fail to buy some basics just so that I could have sunscreen since it is crucial to me”.

Mahooe says she wants to build an albinism foundation that will help the needy albinos “since I know the pain of struggling and having no sunscreen”.

