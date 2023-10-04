The big salaries that NACOSEC paid

While the NACOSEC staff were smiling all the way to the bank, the government was begging non-governmental organisations, development partners and the private sector to chip in with donations of PPE and vaccines.

The government also claimed that it didn’t have the money to supply sanitizers to schools.

Doctors and nurses complained about the lack of PPE and oxygen.

Health workers at the coalface of the crisis were routinely paid their risk allowances late.

Basotho who had lost their jobs and livelihoods due to the lockdown received no help from the government. Yet salaries at NACOSEC ranged from M3 000 to M120 000.

While senior managers, executives and senior executives earned between M70 000 and M120 000, doctors who were on the forefront of the battle against Covid-19 were getting between M60 000 and M80 000.

Nurses and technicians who were directly dealing with Covid patients and the public were getting between M20 000 and M39 000.

Senior government officials seconded to NACOSEC were getting a monthly allowance of M30 000.

Seconded government doctors got M10 000 while nurses received M3 500.

It’s not clear how the salary scale was decided.

Nor is there clarity on the benchmark used.

What is however clear, according to a testimony at the PAC this week, is that apart from paying huge amounts during a crisis NACOSEC also allegedly went on an illegal hiring spree in which dozens of people were handpicked for jobs without following procedures.

First to be hired was Reatile Elias who was ‘headhunted’ by NACOSEC’s boss, Thabo Khasipe, as human resources manager.

Elias told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this week that he was unemployed when he was hired by Khasipe on a M90 000 salary.

He admitted that he did not undergo a normal recruitment process.

“I was the first staff member recruited to put up a structure to combat Covid-19, and yes it was a headhunt,” Elias said as he was being grilled by PAC members.

He said he believed that he had the right skills that Khasipe was looking for.

“He (Khasipe) trusted my capabilities. Some of the things are beyond our knowledge. I only know that I was appointed lawfully.”

Elias said a lot of those hired at NACOSEC during his stint as human resources manager were headhunted. He admitted that most of the positions were not advertised but denied being solely responsible for short-circuiting the recruitment process.

Instead, he said, there was a task force responsible for recruitment.

“I would not dispute that there were some irregularities,” Elias said when asked if some of the appointments followed procedure.

‘Machabana Lemphane-Letsie, the PAC chairperson, asked Elias if his salary was aligned with the government’s salary scale.

Elias said the salary structure was benchmarked and the list of workers was later endorsed by the Public Service Commission.”

“I was earning M90 000 per month and others were earning more than that”.

Under intense questioning, Elias suggested that Professor Nqosa Mahao, who is a member of the PAC, had been part of the ministerial committee that discussed and endorsed some of NACOSEC’s decisions.

Professor Mahao, who was Justice Minister at the height of the Covid-19 crisis, was quick to distance himself from NACOSEC’s activities.

He said he attended a few meetings of the taskforce but stopped “after I told the then prime minister about the illegalities in the processes”.

He then steered the discussion back to Elias’ role in staffing NACOSEC with handpicked staff.

Professor Mahao asked Elias why NACOSEC did not request the Public Service Commission to hire people.

“We know that you even employed foreigners there. How did it happen, which ministry did you borrow them from,” Professor Mahao said.

“You abused the resources of the nation by doing things as you wish”.

Lemphane-Letsie asked Elias who gave NACOSEC “a blank cheque to hire without proper procedures”.

She argued that the chief finance officer was not supposed to be recruited because many officers in the ministries could have been seconded to NACOSEC.

“Your position of Human Resources was also not needed,” Lemphane-Letsie said.

“You were allowed to borrow employees from all the government ministries where need be.”

Committee member Montoeli Masoetsa accused NACOSEC’s former employees of protecting people who looted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Why don’t you name and shame?”

Mputi Mputi, another member, said some positions in NACOSEC were similar to those in other ministries and the Disaster Management Authority.

NACOSEC, he said, was just a way to create jobs and waste money.

He gave an example of NACOSEC’s chief of finance who was earning M70 000 and other benefits.

“A chief of finance could have been transferred from a ministry to NACOSEC without such huge costs,” Mputi said.

Nkheli Liphoto