The big sterilisation debate

MASERU – GIVING birth and raising an intellectually challenged child can be an extremely difficult task. But the thought that such a child could be raped can be quite unnerving.

It is because of such fears that some parents and guardians are resorting to sterilising their daughters to spare them of the burden of raising babies when they cannot take care of themselves.



That was the tricky situation Liteto faced when she had a daughter with intellectual disability and autism in 2015.

Liteto says her daughter, who is now seven-years-old, suddenly became non-verbal and could not do anything when she turned four.

She took her to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital for treatment.

“I thought it had something to do with witchcraft since she used to speak before,” Liteto told thepost.



She said she was later transferred to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital where she was taught about autism and began to understand the girl’s behaviour.

Liteto says she was later sent to Bloemfontein, South Africa, for further treatment but before that she was taken to Mohlomi Mental Hospital for counselling.



“It was then that the nurse advised me to sterilize her to avoid more problems coming her way,” Liteto said.

“I had no idea what sterilisation was about but I was counselled until I understood and continued with the procedure in Bloem.”

Two years after that procedure, Liteto says she is battling depression and the whole experience had traumatised her family.

“My family still doesn’t understand what happened; they think it has something to do with witchcraft.”

Liteto is a single mother.



“It is one of the worst experiences I am dealing with and at this point I hate children, I really don’t see myself having another baby.”

She said she feels she did what was best for her child by allowing her to be sterilised.

“I think she will understand when I explain to her why I took that decision.”

Another guardian, ’Mamosuoe, said she encouraged her late mother to sterilize her younger sister, an epileptic patient, at Queen Elizabeth II Hospital because she feared she could be raped and fall pregnant.

“We really feared having to take care of a baby resulting from rape. We wondered what would happen to her if we both died,” ’Mamosuoe said.

“We thought it was better to deal with Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) or HIV not a whole human being.”



’Mamosuoe said her sister was 12 then and was beginning her menstruation but “we didn’t tell her about it (that she was sterilised)”.

“Even today, as old as she is, she still doesn’t know,” she said.

Her sister is now in her mid-20s.

The family organised with a doctor to sterilize her when they took her for regular check-ups.



“We lacked knowledge and thought we were protecting her hence our decision. We took her as a child because of her condition and we never informed her.”

She said there was never any counselling done to prepare them for the procedure.

She says she regrets taking that decision to sterilise her sister when she learnt of the rights of the disabled.



“I did realise that it was wrong for me to advise my mother that way but it’s too late now, the damage is done,” she said.

“I really hope she will not want to have children someday.”

Nthati Maduna, the chairperson of the Intellectual Disability and Autism Lesotho (IDAL) Chairperson said some disabled children are very vulnerable with some parents resorting to sterilizing them.



“Nobody will ever understand the struggle we have with our kids. And some parents are suicidal because of their circumstances,” she said.

She said they discourage sterilisation but “it’s an individual decision at the end of the day as people do it for all different reasons”.

She said some of the girls in puberty experience so many challenges.



The Lesotho National Federation of Organizations of the Disabled (LNFOD) Executive Director, Advocate Nkhasi Sefuthi, said Lesotho currently has multiple laws and policies related to protection of persons with disabilities and the national legislation that addresses their rights.

Some of these are the 2011 National Disability and Rehabilitation Policy, National Disability and Mainstreaming Plan and the Persons with Disability Equity Bill.



He said sterilisation is quite prevalent amongst children with intellectual disability although he did not provide any statistics to back up the claim.

He said some parents or guardians sterilize children to deal with issues such as menstrual management and personal care, prevention of pregnancy as a result of sexual abuse and they do this under a belief that they are protecting them.



“Although it is done with good intentions, it violates their sexual and reproductive health rights as they are often perceived as sexually inactive,” Advocate Sefuthi said.

“This is purely a wrong assumption as they are sexual beings like other people,” he said.



He said they have a right to decide on child bearing and the type of contraceptive they would want to use because they may also wish to become parents.

“That shouldn’t be deprived through a permanent contraception,” he said.

The Ministry of Health’s Family Planning Manager, Mankosi Sithole-Tšotetsi, said sterilisation has advantages because it does not interfere “with sexual enjoyment for either the woman or man”.



It also removes the fear of pregnancy adding that the procedure is also cost-effective with no long-term side effects.

She said the only disadvantage was that it is an irreversible procedure and does not protect against sexually transmitted diseases and HIV.

She said the Legal Capacity of Married Persons Act 2006 section 3 (1) read with section 3 (3) gives women power to do as they deem fit with their bodies.



She said children with intellectual disabilities can be sterilized for contraceptive purposes.

She however cautioned that sterilisation of women with intellectual disability “remains a controversial subject since they involve complex ethical and legal considerations”.



“This area has occasionally been addressed in the country but women or girls who do not give voluntary informed consent.

“In situations where the client is mentally challenged, consent may be given by a parent or guardian,” she said.

She said there is no age restriction.



Sithole-Tšotetsi said there is no regulation that governs the practise of sterilizing children with intellectual disabilities.

“There is no law that I am aware of.”

According to EngenderHealth 2002, Lesotho is listed among the 74 countries which permits sterilisation for contraceptive purposes.

Unlike in South Africa where the 1998 Sterilisation Act is clear in terms of how to manage a mentally handicapped woman who needs to source reproductive health system, Lesotho appears amongst the seven countries that allow it “yet doesn’t specify whether conditions exist”.



A 2018 United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) study revealed that females with disabilities “are almost without exception denied the right to make decisions for themselves about their reproductive and sexual health, increasing their risk of sexual violence, unplanned pregnancy, and sexually transmitted infection”.



A World Health Organization (WHO) 2011 report stated that many countries also have cases of sterilisation of women with disabilities, particularly those with intellectual disability.

In other cases, medical professionals advise women with disabilities to terminate their pregnancies to avoid having children who will also have disabilities.



The Mohlomi Hospital Clinical Psychologist, Serialong Mokitimi, said Lesotho is currently using the 1964 Mental Health Act.

“It is way out-dated and doesn’t work for Basotho but it is being revised,” Mokitimi said.

Mokitimi said forced sterilisation is wrong because some children’s cases are mild and they still have emotional intelligence.

“Forced sterilisation may lead to mental health effects including psychological symptoms of anxiety and depression,” she said.

Advocate Mabela Lehloenya of the Lesotho Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida) said forced sterilisation is a human rights violation.



“When performed without consent, it violates an individual’s right to health and family, and the ability to decide,” Advocate Lehloenya said.

“Protection doesn’t have to violate their rights. Their disability doesn’t mean they are asexual. With professional assistance, their minds can be stabilized,” she said.



She said all they need is special care as they have special needs, adding that “most of their conditions can be stabilized under the guidance of experts”.

“It’s high time our government planned and budgeted towards their special needs as a way of supporting them.”

Specialist Gynaecologist and Obstetrician, Dr Lineo Letlala-Mabusela, said other parents or guardians choose sterilisation and others choose hysterectomy.



She said there was an urgent need to regulate issues of sterilisation.

“If a doctor primarily assesses a person and concludes that sterilisation should be done, such a person should be referred to a psychiatrist for further assessment of their mental status and ability to make a decision and recommend based on their findings,” Dr Letlala-Mabusela said.



A local legal consultant, Itumeleng Shale, in a report titled, The Sexual and reproductive rights of women with disabilities: Lesotho, said in some cases parents, relatives and caregivers impose their own decisions relating to sterilisation of women whom they view as vulnerable or as being burdens to the families.



“The practice of forced or coerced sterilisation has implications on sexual and reproductive rights of women with disabilities whether living with or without HIV,” Shale said.

’Mapule Motsopa