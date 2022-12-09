News
The dream rosehip farms
MASERU – Many of life’s failures are people who did not realise how close they were when they gave up.
That famous quotation is attributed to Thomas Edison, the man who invented the electric lightbulb that has proven to be arguably one the greatest inventions mankind has ever made.
Miloane Mokhobo was in that bracket of men who were close to quitting when the going got tough.
That was not because he had not tried.
He had experimented with several business ideas which had all spectacularly failed.
His worst moment came in 2016 when he took a flight to Nairobi, Kenya, to pitch a business idea, blowing M22 000 on the trip only to be informed on his arrival there that the meeting had been cancelled.
A year later, Mokhobo began a cosmetics manufacturing business. He packaged petroleum jelly (Vaseline) and olive oil for cosmetic use.
“We invested M24 000 in that business and it too failed,” he says.
“It was one of the most painful moments for me.”
He then hit the streets selling T-shirts and sweaters which were printed ‘Lesotho Mzuku’ and ‘Haeso Mzuku’.
He says there was a time when he felt like he had already invested too much energy and resources in business but all without tangible results.
“I felt like without it there was no bright future for me, it was a matter of do or die,” he says.
It was these failures that were to soon act as a launch-pad for a thriving multi-million agribusiness.
In 2019, Mokhobo set up Wild Plants Growers (Pty) Ltd which is based in Mohale’s Hoek specialising in the production of wild plants which have commercial value.
The main products of Wild Plants Growers are whole berry rosehip, Rosehip shells, rosehip seeds and pelargonium sidoides (African geranium).
“We are currently generating revenue of M3 million,” he says.
Mokhobo was born and raised in Mohale’s Hoek.
After completing his Cambridge Overseas School Certificate (COSE) in 2007 at Likuena High School, he enrolled at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) where he studied for a Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology.
In 2013, he got an internship at the Ministry of Trade.
He says he was doing research on how to establish commercial plantations of Agave Americana (lekhala le leputsoa) including the design of the farms and the factory for processing cosmetics using agave sap and the costs.
“So it was during this time of my internship that I started reading widely about wild plants that have commercial value,” he says.
He says as the internship was about to end, he started thinking about work opportunities and how he could secure a job for himself.
“That’s when the idea of rosehip came to my mind,” he says.
Mokhobo proposed to develop the commercial plantations to one of the local rosehip processing companies.
“My proposal was given a chance,” he says.
In 2015, he then left to study for a Master of Science in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology at Pan African University Institute for Basic Sciences, Technology and Innovation (PAUSTI) in Kenya.
He says in his final year, he continued with the research on rosehip.
“I was developing a protocol for tissue culture production of rosehip seedlings,” he says.
“When my previous employer heard about the research, he was so excited that he even promised that he was going to build a tissue culture laboratory where I would be working upon completion of my studies,” he says.
However, he says he could not finish up his research due to limited time.
“I was about to take only one year of research,” he says.
He says he had to drop this research when it was not yet completed.
After he returned home, he says he came with consumables used in the tissue culture lab with the aim to ask for an opportunity to finish this work at the tissue culture lab at any college of Lesotho.
“I tried both but failed,” he says.
Mokhobo says he was left with one option — seeking a job.
He failed.
In 2018, he wrote a proposal to his previous employer asking for a supply contract to supply them with rosehip seedlings again and they agreed.
Mokhobo says while he was still struggling to sustain his dream, he applied for the Bacha Entrepreneurship Project (BEP).
“I won a whopping M195 000 and that led to the formal registration of Wild Plants Growers in January 2019,” he says.
Mokhobo says the establishment of Wild Plants Grower came after multiple failed projects.
He tried beekeeping in 2014 and seed oil extraction from peach and apricot seeds that is usually used in cosmetics in 2016.
Furthermore, he says he applied for the BEP with the idea of processing Aloe forex.
He says he then received training on how to write a business plan and basic business management skills.
“When Wild Plants Growers was born I had already learned a lot from the previous failures,” he says.
Mokhobo says when the business was developed they did not have enough resources.
He needed a greenhouse due to our climate.
“I had to collect small timbers from the nearest forest and plastics from the nearest hardware to make my own greenhouse structures,” he says.
He says because the structure was weak, when it was windy the greenhouse would collapse.
Mokhobo says they started with only one client.
They are currently supplying South Africa and European markets, specifically Germany.
He says their rosehip is organic certified according to European Union (EU) standards which have opened the market in Europe.
“I thank the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Trade hub that paid 50 percent of our initial audit costs,” he says.
Mokhobo says they have established five hectares of commercial plantations of rosehip with additional 20 hectares to be developed before the end of this year.
“We are developing a partnership with field owners who will be enjoying 30 percent sales of the yield from their fields,” he says.
Wild Plants Growers plays a colossal role at community level.
This year they have trained 527 wild plant harvesters who are harvesting and selling their rosehip and pelargonium sidoides to them.
Wild Plants Growers has now created both direct and indirect jobs for Basotho.
He says they buy rosehip and pelargonium sidoides out of the country thereby providing alternative income to most families in rural communities of Lesotho.
He says currently they are working with 17 farmers on the rosehip cultivation project.
They have seven full-time employees.
At pick season, he says they hire about 20 temporary laborers working with them at various levels of the supply chain.
Despite the achievement, Mokhobo says the challenges in this industry are overwhelming including the reluctance by the Ministry of Environment and Tourism to issue permits which would allow them to export in time when they are needed.
“I have lost M500 000 worth of pelargonium orders from January up until now,” he says.
“We urge the government to play its role of creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurs to compete and flourish,” he says.
He further explains that since pelargonium is endemic in Lesotho and South Africa, when things like this happens they lose their customers to their SA competitors.
“That’s how overseas companies lose trust in Lesotho companies and so we lose more in the process,” he says.
Mokhobo says the absence of machinery leads them to selling their products as raw products which do not allow them to add value.
“This in turn affects our economy because we are not getting much from our sales,” he says.
Through his experience, Mokhobo says he has witnessed big commercial plantations of products such as tea, sugar cane, pineapple and rooibos.
“I witnessed the commercial plantation of wild plants growing in the mountains of Western Cape,” he says.
“However I have never seen sizable commercial plantations of certain crops which can generate over 1 000 jobs at the peak season,” he says.
“My dream is to make my own Lesotho Ceres,” he says. He says he wants to create a place where people can go from corners of Lesotho to get seasonal jobs in winter to harvest rosehip and hopefully other crops that will come at a later stage.
“My dream is to develop 100 hectares of rosehip farm,” he says.
“We spent about M115 000 to establish five hectares of rosehip farm from developing seedlings, transplanting seedlings to the field, and labour related costs including annual field fees for the first year,” he says.
He says the challenge they have is having an additional budget to manage the operations of the established farms such as removing weeds.
Mokhobo says the upcoming incubation and trip to Singapore will give their business some global exposure.
“I will be seen not only by potential investors globally but also potential business partners,” he says.
Refiloe Mpobole
Molibeli in big trouble
MASERU – THE families of two men who were allegedly killed while in police custody want Commissioner Holomo Molibeli privately prosecuted as an accessory to their murder.
The two men, Lethusang Mongali and Timeletso Sekhonyana, were allegedly murdered by four police officers while in a holding cell at a Hlotse police station in January 2019.
Three years later their families say the police have not told them anything about the investigation into their murder.
The families are now asking the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane, to allow them to privately prosecute the commissioner and the four officers.
The request is contained in a letter that the families wrote to the DPP through their lawyer Advocate Letuka Molati, this week.
Advocate Molati tells the DPP that the families want to prosecute Commissioner Molibeli as an accessory to murder.
“The police over-suffocated one of the deceased. He died,” Advocate Molati says in the letter.
“The other suspect was still watching. The police then sought instructions from the police headquarters on what can be done since the other suspect saw them kill his companion.”
“The response or instruction from the police headquarters was that they (Leribe CID police) should kill the second suspect who saw them kill the first suspect to conceal evidence.”
The letter doesn’t say who between Mongali and Sekhonyana was killed first.
Advocate Molati however tells the DPP that one of the police officers involved in the murders had agreed to be an accomplice witness.
He says he could not mention the other suspects’ names but tells the DPP that Commissioner Molibeli will be with them in the dock.
Advocate Molati tells the DPP he wrote to Commissioner Molibeli on March 19, 2019, asking him to investigate the alleged murders.
“The Commissioner of Police did not act at all until when you receive this letter,” he says.
He says many things happened from the time when he wrote to Commissioner Molibeli “including acts of intimidation which came from the police top-brass at police headquarters in relation to this double murder”.
Advocate Molati says his investigation has revealed that Commissioner Molibeli has not opened a murder investigation docket on the cases.
“The Commissioner of Police has not assigned officers to investigate this matter.”
“The Commissioner of Police has no desire to see the police who are suspects in this double murder remanded for murder as it is the law.”
“The Commissioner of Police has instead obstructed the investigations into this matter.”
Advocate Molati says he wants to know whether or not the police opened a case and what is the case number.
And if the case number exists, he says, what is the status of the docket to remand the police officers involved?
He says if the DPP does not answer these questions she should issue him with a private prosecution certificate “so that we can prosecute the four police officers”.
“We shall also prosecute the Commissioner of Police (Mr Holomo Molibeli) as one of the accused for being an accessory to murder,” he said.
Advocate Molati has also asked Advocate Motinyane to interview the two young widows of the victims “and see their tears prior to making a decision in this matter”.
“We are ready to bring them to your office at your earliest convenience were you to deem it necessary.”
“We are unable to divulge further information in this matter especially the particulars of the police officers who will testify in this matter and the one police officer who is going to be an accomplice witness in this matter.”
In the March 2019 letter to Commissioner Molibeli, Advocate Molati had told him that “on a deeper analysis it appears that there is currently a cover-up going on and unlawful acts of defeating the ends of justice being perpetrated”.
He demanded the murder docket be opened, the suspects be remanded, be interdicted from duty to avoid obstruction of investigations, and be warned not to interfere with the investigators, families of the victims and potential witnesses.
He had demanded that Commissioner Molibeli act within 14 days.
“You will see that if you fail to act as per our client’s demand, there may be legal consequences,” he warned.
Commissioner Molibeli told thepost last night that he would answer to “the fake accusations when the time is right”.
“I have not yet received the letter and it might be on the way to me,” Commissioner Molibeli said.
Majara Molupe and Nkheli Liphoto
Drama at LAA
MASERU – THE fight between the Land Administration (LAA)’s boss, ’Mataeli Makhele Sekhantšo, and the board chairman, Lefu Manyokole, took a nasty turn yesterday.
Sekhantšo blocked the main entrance of the LAA’s premises with her Ford Everest car for the whole morning hours after she found that she had been locked out of her office.
This brought services to a halt temporarily.
This comes barely two weeks after Sekhantšo won a High Court case on legal technicalities against Manyokole who wanted to kick her out of the office.
Both Sekhantšo and Manyokole declined to comment, the former saying this matter is still being handled by the courts in another case while the latter referred us to Local Government Minister, Lebona Lephema.
Lephema could not be reached for comment.
The whole fight stemmed from the former Local Government Minister Lehlohonolo Moramotse’s refusal to approve the board’s extension of Sekhantšo’s contract of employment.
Her contract had expired on August on August 30 and the board decided to extend it for a further three years.
When the minister, who in terms of the law has powers to approve or disapprove the appointment, refused to approve the board’s decision Sekhantšo sued.
The case is still pending in the High Court.
But the court refused to grant her rights to be in the office pending finalisation of the case.
Meanwhile, she refused to vacate the office, which prompted Manyokole to ask the court to kick her out.
Manyokole lost the case on November 29 on grounds that he did not have locus standi.
Manyokole is also the Local Government principal secretary.
Nkheli Liphoto
LEC hikes power tariffs by 7.9%
MASERU – From today it will cost you more to keep the lights on.
The Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) has increased power tariffs by 7.9 percent. The new tariffs were approved by the Lesotho Water and Electricity (LEWA) yesterday.
The increase would be on both energy and maximum demand charges across all customer categories for the Financial Year 2022/23.
The increase is bad news for consumers who are already struggling to keep up with the surging prices of basic goods and services.
The prices of basic commodities have been galloping over the past two years.
So has the cost of fuel, education and transport. Meanwhile, salaries have largely remained stagnant or marginally increased.
Thousands have lost their incomes after being retrenched in the textile factories where several companies have either shut down or scaled down.
Yet the news from LEWA could have been worse because the LEC wanted a 41.3 percent increase which it claimed would fund its proposed budget of M1.4 billion.
In its application, the LEC said its proposed tariffs were based on cost drivers like bulk supply, labour, financing, licence fees, repairs, maintenance and operations.
The LEWA said it assessed the LEC’s application for compliance with Regulatory Instruments 1 and it was found to be materially non-compliant and the authority communicated this decision through a letter to the LEC on May 12.
The LEC then submitted a Modified Tariff Review Application on September 19.
“As a standard practice, the Authority conducted public consultations to solicit comments and inputs from the stakeholders,” LEWA said.
“The general opinion emanating from public consultations was that the Company’s tariff increase should be within the range: 0% to 8%.”
LEWA’s board eventually settled for 7.9 percent which would generate M1.128 billion which the authority said “will not only be adequate to cover the company’s prudently incurred costs but will also ensure affordability of electricity by the consumers”.
The increase is on both energy and maximum demand.
LEWA said it considered several factors including low economic performance and high inflation resulting from lingering negative effects of Covid-19 pandemic and the on-going Russia-Ukraine war.
LEWA also decided that charges for connection, wiring testing, wiring re-testing, survey, re-survey, licensing for wiring, meter testing and house extension for the Financial Year 2022/23 will remain similar to those that applied in the Financial Year 2021/22.
Staff Reporter
